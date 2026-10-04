Elon Musk dumped his ‘partner’ Shivon Zilis, who is mother to four of his children

Embed from Getty Images

Ugh, all of these people are gross. That’s all I’ve got! Some backstory: in recent years, Elon Musk has been romantically, sexually, financially and emotionally involved with multiple women at the same time. Some of the women thought they were Musk’s one-and-only. They were not. One of Musk’s most consistent partners was Shivon Zilis, an executive who worked for Musk in various capacities, including through Tesla and OpenAI. Musk apparently has a long history of propositioning subordinates and coworkers, and Zilis took the bait. She had four of his children. Shivon and her four children also live in part of his crazy sister-wife compound in Austin, Texas. Well, Musk and Zilis just broke up. He dumped her, apparently.

Elon Musk abruptly broke up with his current partner, who is also the mother of four of his kids, she said on social media this week in a lengthy statement along with one of their most recent text exchanges before the split. “It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes,” Shivon Zilis, a tech executive, posted on X on Friday, Oct. 2. Zilis, whose romance developed with Musk after he acted as her sperm donor, struck a tone of heartache but satisfaction despite the nature of the end of their relationship. “I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you,” she wrote. She suggested that she and their kids — fraternal twins Strider and Azure born in 2021, daughter Arcadia born in 2024 and their youngest, son Seldon, whose birth was announced in early 2025 — provided a respite for Musk amid his often hard-charging, headline-making, controversy-courting life and career in tech and politics. “We were always his safe space,” she wrote. “A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence.” “There is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life,” she continued. Her now-ex, she wrote, had an “often troubled soul” and a “tumultuous … early life” but her goal was “to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness.”

[From People]

It’s been pretty much established that Musk pays women for all of this, by the way. I’m sure Zilis makes her own income, of course. But I’d be shocked if Musk wasn’t paying her to have four children, not to mention paying for her relative silence on what he’s really like and what he’s really up to. Plus, I would imagine the split came with a nice check too. Shivon always struck me as a true believer in the Musk project, and I’m sure she was rewarded for that devotion. My question is: do you think she’ll move out of the Texas compound now that he’s dumped her?

It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️ I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his… https://t.co/HAOfjxrIig pic.twitter.com/lgL0GVzD2R — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) October 2, 2026

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images