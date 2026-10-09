Jeremy Strong doesn’t feel the need to apologize for his immersive Method acting

During Succession’s run, Jeremy Strong won major awards and drew critical acclaim for playing Kendall Roy. At the very same time, Strong was widely criticized for his extreme, immersive Method acting. Strong’s costar and on-screen father Brian Cox never minced words about Strong’s Method acting and how disruptive it was for his coworkers. It often felt like Cox was publicly bullying Strong, which actually worked out in Strong’s favor because that was their on-screen dynamic in Succession. Next-level Method acting! In any case, Strong’s immersive Method acting has become a talking point in recent years. I get the feeling that Strong’s costars are somewhat divided on it – some appreciate his dedication to his craft, and some think he’s the biggest pain in the ass. Well, Jeremy is currently promoting The Social Reckoning, where he plays Mark Zuckerberg. He obviously stayed in character throughout filming. And Strong is not going to apologize for it.
Jeremy Strong says it’s “never my intention to interfere” with the people he works with when method acting, but he doesn’t believe he “need[s] to apologize” for his approach.
The Succession actor is a known method actor, which has led to criticism from his peers in the past. When speaking with David Remnick for The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, the host asked Strong if he feels his tendency to do research on his characters and bring that knowledge into his performance is “appreciated by the people around you.” Remnick specifically cited his Oscar-nominated turn in The Apprentice, where he added a scene to the film that wasn’t in the original script.
“I think I can’t really speak to that,” the actor said. “Of course, some people seem to have been… it is never my intention to interfere with anyone else’s experience or anyone else’s way of working. First, do no harm, right? But commit to f–king what you’re doing, and utterly.”
He was then asked if he gets frustrated by others who are not at the same level of commitment, to which Strong responded, “No, just meaning that I’m just there to commit utterly to serving the material.”
“So, if some people feel that I’m taking it too seriously, or it changes the molecules in the room in a way that makes something uncomfortable, I guess that’s something that I don’t feel that I need to apologize for,” he said. “Because I believe, and I think the directors that I work with all believe, that it’s in service of the material, and I personally think that a lot of the reactions to it are of a personal nature.”
Strong will next star in Aaron Sorkin‘s The Social Reckoning as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The director recently told The New York Times that Strong treated his co-stars “the way he imagines Mark [Zuckerberg] treats the people around him.”
Sorkin explained, “Jeremy does a lot of his own work. He does a tremendous amount of work before he shows up on your set. He did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks….I told all the other actors in his scenes: ‘Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him,’” he added. “And that’s what happened. You cannot argue with the results.”
Brian Cox, Strong’s former Succession co-star, shared his criticism of his method acting in a viral New Yorker profile, where he said, “I’ve worked with intense actors before. It’s a particularly American disease, I think, this inability to separate yourself off while you’re doing the job.” The Troy actor has made many remarks about Strong’s method, saying previously, “It’s not good for the ensemble. It creates hostility. That’s the problem.”
I have nuanced thoughts about this. I absolutely believe that certain male actors go overboard with their “Method acting,” and they do so while knowing that women (and some men) will simply work around them. As in, while Strong was fully immersed in his version of Zuckerberg, Strong’s wife and children just had to deal with that, as did Strong’s costars. He didn’t care if he was causing more work for them because he believes he’s the center of the universe, you know? But I can also argue that it’s just an actor taking himself too seriously and it is what it is, because how can you argue with the results? Strong is legitimately a great actor. But I’m sure he’s a huge pain in the ass as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
White male PRIVILEGE. A member of the LGBT community, a woman, a black person or a person of color would be ostracized and never hired again for behaving this way. It is called acting. It is supposed to be a performance. It isn’t supposed to be 24/7 immersion that gives the method actor a built in excuse to be insufferable to his co-workers and family.
It seems that actors go full-on ‘method’ when playing the worst possible characters, too. Never, say, when they’re portraying the pope.
Well obviously nobody is going to complain about it in those cases.
I’m sure Strong went full on “method” when he played Civil Rights martyr Rev. Reeb in the movie “Selma”, but for some reason the cast and crew of that film didn’t get as upset as Brian Cox did.
Anya Taylor-Joy, just a couple months ago: “If you’ll notice, women don’t method act because we have things to take care of, so we can’t completely lose our minds
Every great actor must find their ways in acting! There is no recipe.
There are Methods and tricks but
The magic is in their soul, their own views and lives. Bravo to Jeremie he is
So so Real and authentic. Thank you Sir.
I agree! As an actor myself I respect whatever method gets you to the truth of the character. Jeremy makes it look easy. It is not. He stunned me with his work on Succession. Great actors are great at their craft and that takes intense work and preparation. I’m sure his family is used to it.
Tbh, they are ‘ACTORS’.
Acting means putting a persona on, like clothes. If you’re not able to do that, you’re not that great in your craft, I’m sorry.
Then, as people commented above, if a woman was doing this she wouldn’t work anymore.
Certain roles are harder to play than others in a natural way.
I can see why some actors would use the method technique to achieve a consistent performance if there’s a high level of difficulty involved and some degree of authenticity required. That doesn’t mean they need to cause division on set, but I can see why its a technique some might use. If you’re playing a real-life person, you’d have to discard the features of your own personality, but doing so consistently probably requires relying on some kind of technique for achieving it.
I think there are women who have used method acting, but maybe female characters are generally less egregious than male characters so no one makes mention of it. The likelihood of a female character treating someone else intolerably is probably a lot less.
Has anyone seen the interview with Russell Crowe & Ryan Gosling, and the interviewer is asking some pretentious question about what method of acting Russell used and he says the Russell Crowe method and that he didn’t take acting classes […] and then says at the end, it’s acting, its not that difficult. [and if you havent seen the clip go watch it because it’s super cute with Ryan howling]
And thats what I imagine a lot of people should behave like. Yes, yes, i understand it’s a craft, but at the end of the day, just like any team, your performance is better if you integrate with a good team – and if you want to be a pretentious a-hole, then… thats going to affect the entire team.
Method acting is such a weird thing. I think, for the most part, that Jeremy Strong is a nice person (he is close friends with Michelle Williams and moved in with Michelle after Heath’s death to help with their daughter and other things) and he’s just intense about work. I would hope that at the end of the day or the week, he gets out of costume and acts like a normal person to his wife and children.
Then there’s someone like Jared Leto, who uses method acting as a reason to be an asshole and draw even more attention to himself.
However, there’s never stories about people (men) method acting like a super kind person, are there?
Yeah it def seems to be a thing with male actors – female actors who get invested in their roles are often called nasty names but men, nope its just them being ‘method’.
I know that some actors like to stay in character in between takes, esp if there is accent work going on but they don’t take it home with them or take it out on everyone else.
Tom Hanks when he was playing Mr Rogers?
Though maybe that was just Tom Hanks being Tom Hanks.
Tom Hanks is actually a total ass.
Fortunately, he’s been staying in character as nice guys for forty years.
People had kind things to say about Daniel Day-Lewis when he was method acting as Abe Lincoln. I remember he would write letters in character to his co-stars.
Luckily for Lewis, Lincoln’s secretary in the movie was played by Jeremy Strong.
Method acting is driven purely by ego, not talent. Making a movie/show is a massively collaborative thing, and bringing discomfort or division to it simply for your own convenience is childish. If you struggle so much to get into character that you have to stay there 24/7, maybe it’s not the job for you.
THIS 👆
I also have nuanced feelings about this. On one hand, I don’t think it’s my place to tell an actor how to handle their craft. Jeremy Strong is a phenomenal talent so whatever process he uses to get into character is definitely working for him. Brian Cox might have a valid complaint about it causing division but that’s one individual’s experience. It seems like there are plenty of actors, directors etc who actively choose to work with method actors because they commit so entirely to the role.
On the other hand, someone mentioned Strong helping out Michelle Williams and it reminded me that Heath Ledger was *also* a method actor and by some reports he spiraled while prepping to play the Joker in Nolan’s Batman. Phillip Seymour Hoffman? Also a method actor. James Dean, Shia Laboeuf…Christian Bale and the shocking lengths he went to starve himself for The Machinist. Like, I’m less concerned about how annoying these people are to be around than I am about the mental health toll that it takes to wholly inhabit another person for months on end. How much does that take you away from your authentic self and how great does that divide get with time? I would imagine the line between what’s real and what isn’t becomes easily blurred.
For a seemingly well-adjusted person like Jeremy, method acting might be a safe process to engage in but I could definitely see how it could be catastrophic for someone who struggles with mental health issues or is prone to substance abuse.
Superb actor. Cox is a one trick pony
Calling Brian Cox, one of the most talented and accomplished actors of his generation, a one trick pony is quite possibly the most ignorant take I’ve seen.
Strong can be both a great actor AND insufferable when in method. The two have quite a bit of overlap as it turns out.
Cox is a bully who plays bullies. Who’s the real method actor here?
It’s self-indulgent. I love the notion of Brian Cox leaning into the “Method” by bullying his colleague playing his bullied son. “You want Method? OK!” Forgive me, but, LOL. I think this is a big distinction between British & American actors because British actors tend to just get on with the job, cause it is a job. Like Lawrence Olivier chided Dustin Hoffmann, “My dear boy, why don’t you just try *acting*?”
I think there are British actors who use method acting though. Christian Bale comes to mind.
I feel Daniel Day Lewis would likely be considered one of the most famous practitioners of method acting. He goes to extremes, I think. How that affects his co-stars, I have no idea, but he’s done stuff that could likely lead to illness, but maybe he sees that as affecting only himself.
Laurence Olivier walked around Croydon in blackface while filming Othello to stay in character. Dude is in no position to lecture
I’m an actor. The worst eight weeks of my life were spent in a show with two Method actors. I cannot abide their self-indulgence and abuse- excuse “process.”
Big hugs! I’m not in the sector but method acting seems a lazy way to get into character IMO, if you’re that good you should be able to separate your real self from a character you’re playing.
Honestly I feel like there’s a big difference between the kind of method acting Strong does, which is maybe akin to having to use your character’s accent even when you’re not filming so that you don’t lose it. And then whatever Jared Leto does.
Strong’s a phenomenal actor and people seem to really like him as a human.
In off hours, I will totally live with a voice, cadence, dialect, or physicality I’m perfecting. I’ll code-switch between my own voice and the character’s. I will not weaponized it to make others uncomfortable, onstage or off. Large male actors can terrorize and injure smaller actors when they are lost in The Method.
I’ve not watched his work but I’m impressed by his ability to find originally hideous outfits.
Hah! (Me too.)
He does really seem like an older version of Zuckerberg in this movie, so in this instance, I do think the method acting worked, whether anyone cares to admit it or not. Perhaps another actor could have done just as good of a job, but there are performances that are a bit eerie, and maybe this is one of them.
Not sure if anyone hated him on set or not, but in this instance, he did get results. So I can see why he wouldn’t apologize haha.
I suppose I would assess the method technique on a case-by-case basis haha. If he wasn’t harassing a woman on set or anything like that (which is where I would think the method technique is inappropriate), I do think using the technique can be acceptable.