Jeremy Strong doesn’t feel the need to apologize for his immersive Method acting

During Succession’s run, Jeremy Strong won major awards and drew critical acclaim for playing Kendall Roy. At the very same time, Strong was widely criticized for his extreme, immersive Method acting. Strong’s costar and on-screen father Brian Cox never minced words about Strong’s Method acting and how disruptive it was for his coworkers. It often felt like Cox was publicly bullying Strong, which actually worked out in Strong’s favor because that was their on-screen dynamic in Succession. Next-level Method acting! In any case, Strong’s immersive Method acting has become a talking point in recent years. I get the feeling that Strong’s costars are somewhat divided on it – some appreciate his dedication to his craft, and some think he’s the biggest pain in the ass. Well, Jeremy is currently promoting The Social Reckoning, where he plays Mark Zuckerberg. He obviously stayed in character throughout filming. And Strong is not going to apologize for it.

Jeremy Strong says it’s “never my intention to interfere” with the people he works with when method acting, but he doesn’t believe he “need[s] to apologize” for his approach.

The Succession actor is a known method actor, which has led to criticism from his peers in the past. When speaking with David Remnick for The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, the host asked Strong if he feels his tendency to do research on his characters and bring that knowledge into his performance is “appreciated by the people around you.” Remnick specifically cited his Oscar-nominated turn in The Apprentice, where he added a scene to the film that wasn’t in the original script.

“I think I can’t really speak to that,” the actor said. “Of course, some people seem to have been… it is never my intention to interfere with anyone else’s experience or anyone else’s way of working. First, do no harm, right? But commit to f–king what you’re doing, and utterly.”

He was then asked if he gets frustrated by others who are not at the same level of commitment, to which Strong responded, “No, just meaning that I’m just there to commit utterly to serving the material.”

“So, if some people feel that I’m taking it too seriously, or it changes the molecules in the room in a way that makes something uncomfortable, I guess that’s something that I don’t feel that I need to apologize for,” he said. “Because I believe, and I think the directors that I work with all believe, that it’s in service of the material, and I personally think that a lot of the reactions to it are of a personal nature.”

Strong will next star in Aaron Sorkin‘s The Social Reckoning as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The director recently told The New York Times that Strong treated his co-stars “the way he imagines Mark [Zuckerberg] treats the people around him.”

Sorkin explained, “Jeremy does a lot of his own work. He does a tremendous amount of work before he shows up on your set. He did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks….I told all the other actors in his scenes: ‘Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him,’” he added. “And that’s what happened. You cannot argue with the results.”

Brian Cox, Strong’s former Succession co-star, shared his criticism of his method acting in a viral New Yorker profile, where he said, “I’ve worked with intense actors before. It’s a particularly American disease, I think, this inability to separate yourself off while you’re doing the job.” The Troy actor has made many remarks about Strong’s method, saying previously, “It’s not good for the ensemble. It creates hostility. That’s the problem.”