Kim Kardashian has four nannies on staff, with one nanny on duty at all times

For the most part, the Kardashian-Jenner women give boring interviews. They’re reality stars trained from a young age to “save” their big reveals for their own reality show, as opposed to allowing a magazine to filter their most scandalous utterings or actions. But every so often, Kim Kardashian will give an interview and I’m like, “oh, wow, she actually has something to say.” Kim has gotten better at withholding information like a real celebrity. At long last, money has finally bought her some discretion. I thought about all of that as I read through Kim’s Times of London interview, which she gave to mark the opening of a brick-and-mortar Skims store in London. It’s been a minute since Kim talked about a lot of this stuff, including her four kids and her romantic life (she’s currently dating Lewis Hamilton). Some highlights:
Lessons from her father: “I grew up in Beverly Hills. We had this picture-perfect upbringing, two Rolls-Royces in our driveway, living behind the Beverly Hills Hotel, tennis matches every weekend. My dad would always say to me, ‘You see this big life, you’re going to have to work extra hard to maintain the life that you have seen, because this isn’t your life.’”
After her divorce from Kanye West: Kardashian briefly dated the comedian Pete Davidson, but otherwise has been single until now. “I was really single for five years. And that felt great. I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with. I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favour when you just allow it to.”
Skims is currently valued at $5 billion: “It started with a simple idea. I’ve always loved wearing shapewear but the colour choices were two options, black or a really light, nude colour. I would always dye my shapewear in the sink with tea bags to find something matching my skin tone, so I thought it would be brilliant if there was this range of almost a dozen neutral colours.” The fabric, too, was important. “I’m a comfort girlie. But when you think of shapewear, it’s tiny and takes for ever to put on. I wanted more comfort and ease, but to still feel that snatch.” Another innovation is the wide range of sizes available, and the way the brand celebrates curvier figures, which feels more important than ever in our Ozempic era. “Skims is for every single body,” she says. “I’m not here to judge what makes someone feel confident. I’m here just to build them up and make them feel great.”
On the critical backlash to Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair: “I am so used to it, I have a really thick skin,. I mean, at the beginning, to the girls, my cast, I was like, ‘Wait, are we OK? Did I ruin everything?’ And they were like, ‘Listen, we are OK.’ I didn’t realise that in the film business as well you get so much criticism. But we had so much fun. We’ve just finished season two. We thought we were a bit more serious last year, but the audiences thought we were really comical, so we’ve leant into that.”
She’s still waiting to retake the bar exam: “I saw somewhere, everywhere, that I gave up. I never give up, but I’m just going to take it on my own time and make sure I’m extremely prepared and don’t have other projects going on at the same time.”
A lot of her time is spent fighting over squishies: While we are talking we are constantly interrupted by Chicago and Psalm. “We’re not fighting over squishies, OK,” she says, still stomping away on the treadmill. “Sweetie, I am on my Zoom. I love you.” Having just come out of the squishy phase with my children, I feel her pain. “I just lifted my purse to grab something and there’s a squishy in there. I looked out my bathroom window this morning and there’s a squishy on the roof of the pergola outside by the pool.”
Her kids have four nannies: Kardashian has one nanny on duty, four on rotation. She takes her children to school every day and collects them, and has dinner with them every evening. “I think I am an intermediate-strict parent. I’m extremely patient and loving. I still have a kid sleep in my bed when they want. I read books with the kids every night.”
Exposing her kids to the fame machine: “I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with. So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines. North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back. All she wants to do is forward-facing projects. And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savour those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way. And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.”
Trying to teach her kids about money: “It’s something I talk to my kids about constantly, about hard work, never taking things for granted, always having gratitude. I lead by example. I’m really open with them about my work, all of the hard work that I put into my law studies, and they’re proud. I think that you can have a big life and still have that spirit in you. But it is more challenging.”
Her 40s: “There’s definitely something about being in your forties that gives you this extra confidence. You know your path and that feels good.” She has, she says, even toned down the tweakments that, in part, made her face emblematic of a modern archetype of unrealisable beauty. “I’ve switched my mentality, and now I’m coming from a place of longevity and cellular health. I love trying things to make me feel confident but I’m more into things that contribute to a healthy lifestyle. So right now I’m super into hyperbaric chambers and red light therapy.”
About the kids and the nannies… I’m not surprised that she has four nannies on staff, nor am I surprised that Kim considers herself a hands-on mom. I think she’s as hands-on as her schedule allows, and I also think a huge part of the child-rearing has fallen on her shoulders. From what I can see, Kanye only really spends time with North, their oldest. Kim is pretty much raising the other three kids with a completely absent father. I also think that’s for the best, and I’m sure Kim thinks that’s for the best as well. Also: the thing about the squishies is hilarious.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Can’t wait to see in what manner she joins the perimenopause industrial complex
She’ll probably start selling gummies and a cream for intimate areas designed to combat this condition. Kim won’t just never age—she’ll never fully decompose, either. In a few hundred years, people will stumble upon her remains and think it’s a mummy. But it won’t be a mummy…
On the four nannies. I’m sure it’s partly a security thing. You have to have someone with the kids at all times and they have to be background checked, NDAed, and all that. Better to have an extra full time hire than just have someone randomly coming in from an agency.
I was thinking the same, security is probably a big factor. The house is probably enormous, so they would need a couple on hand to keep an eye on all of them at the same time.
I could rag on Kim for a lot of things but this is not one of them.
I understand having security around, but let’s be real… She decided to have 4 kids with Kanye West (2 with surrogates, so as planned as could be), who had been showing signs of instability for YEARS prior to ever getting with Kim, crap hit the fan (gee, who could have called that?), and she’s calling herself a single Mom… with the help of 4 nannies… I only have 2 kids but my husband is constantly gone for work (which started several years after we had kids because he changed jobs), I work, we have zero help, and I would NEVER call myself a single Mom; I know plenty of single Moms and what they accomplish being truly alone is miraculous. It’s incredibly insulting to those women for a billionaire with nannies to be put in the same category.
@LaurenAPMT you and your husband are rockstars for making that work (as are all single moms). Honestly, If I had kim’s money, I’d hire all the nannies/chefs/housekeepers my heart desired if it meant I could do whatever whenever with my family (cooking when I feel like it, extra hands in the am, quality kid time before bed instead of cleaning up, etc). I think kim thinking of herself a ‘single mom’ is still kiiinda fair play from an emotional perspective. But you are SPOT ON re having so many kids with kanye AFTER she saw his whole deal… wtf
Security is its own thing. They no doubt have nannies, security, drivers, housekeepers, etc. There are probably teams assigned to them, with rotating schedules. An estate manager probably handles the staff teams per Kim’s wishes.
The headline is a little misleading. It doesn’t sound like they are employed at once. One full-time and the others are as needed. For example one or two are hired when Kim travels with the kids. I think Kim is hands on. Not as much as non-celebrities but she is a consistent parent. Can’t say the same for Kanye.
The impression I got was that there are 4 in the rotation and from that rotation, there’s always at least 1 on duty.
I’m not mad about that part at all. Women need more support in the parenting arena and even when they have partners who are present and engaged, most men still aren’t doing their share of the parenting/housework. (Kanye has basically been someone else to take care of, not a co-parent, since his breakdown after Kim’s Paris robbery).
I have my husband and my mother present and supportive in our home and we are still looking for consistent additional support for our 2.
Also, some of the snark around Kim’s nannies is based in the idea that women are supposed to suffer for motherhood. There’s a content creator who talked about outsourcing the parts of motherhood that she doesn’t like so she can be fully present for her kids in the best way possible and she got so much backlash you would think she talked about shipping them off to a boarding school at 6).
I’m surprised it’s only four– I was expecting it to be twelve.
I thought this was a very mature interview from Kim until hyperbaric chambers and red light therapy. No judgement on the number of nannies.
She still makes money from selling the lie that women are less than without (fill in the blank for the many things she has shilled over the years) and should exist for the male gaze. So not so mature an definitely not evolved. I also don’t care about the nannies – I just don’t know what it would be like to be raised that you need plastic surgery and a lot of it. Does not seem like a healthy child-rearing atmosphere.
Is Law Roach also advising her on her make-up? Because she hasn’t looked this good ever.
Wouldn’t the farther out from “law school” you are the less fresh the material becomes?
If she was “studying” using inaccurate garbage from ChatGPT, that might be a good thing.
It’s not a bad interview for Kim, but she didn’t think people in the film business got criticism? Is she so self centered she never heard about movie critics?
I’m sure this has been covered in the comment section here before but, my god: Can you imagine having 4 kids and the father only wants anything to do with one of them? How do you even handle that?
They all seem to choose men that do not want to be too involved.
I think she wanted all of her kids to have the same bio dad but never needed that person to be too involved. Continuing to have kids with him was an affirmative choice and I think she got the basic deal that she wanted.