Bond: Prince William & Kate did the right thing by staying silent in the past month

In the past month, it’s felt like Prince William is just sleepwalking through his public events. Even the rage-briefings are feeling less urgent and more subdued. My theory is that William, more than the Princess of Wales, has been knocked sideways by the Sussexes’ return. It’s as if William has greeted his brother’s UK return with a mixture of fear, angst and self-pity. Then, to make matters worse for William, his uncle, the Earl Spencer, wrote and published Swan Song. Granted, I’m of the opinion that William wasn’t actually all that upset about the book. But he once again kept silent about it, and there were no rage-briefings about Charles Spencer coming out of Kensington Palace. Instead of asking what in the world is going on with William these days, royal commentators are praising him for finally showing some future-king-like reticence.
The Prince and Princess of Wales policy of silence during the fallout from Princess Diana’s brother’s explosive book was the right decision, claims a royal expert. The royals have faced a difficult few weeks dealing after the memoir took aim at the King and the Firm with a series of astounding accusations.
Earl Spencer alleged in his memoir that then Prince Charles said ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’ following the tragic death of the late Princess of Wales. Since the book was released, Charles Spencer has been travelling across the UK and the US promoting the memoir, hitting back an unprecedented statement issued by the Palace after a controversial excerpt of the book was released.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”
Now, almost two weeks on from the publication of the book, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the royals have weathered the worst of the backlash from the book, and praised the King’s response to the allegations.
Jennie told the Mirror: “I think the Earl Spencer drama has peaked and the Royal Family have ridden out the storm. Opinion seems to be divided about whether or not Buckingham Palace was wise to issue its hard-hitting statement at the start of the row. I think it was the right tactic, and became especially pertinent after it became clear that there was at least one inaccuracy in Spencer‘s book.”
While the King was quick to put out a statement on Spencer’s memoir, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not spoken openly about the claims made in the book, which Jennie believes is a smart move for both William and Kate.
“Equally, I think William and Catherine made the right decision to ignore the noise – and the allegations – and simply get on with their work. As with Harry’s book, they rose above the row, refused to acknowledge any questions and just carried on charming the crowds who came to see them. It’s very effective and I don’t see them getting sucked into the drama now.”
As I said, I don’t believe William was even worked up about Charles Spencer. If anything, William stood back and let his father take a very well-deserved hit. My reading of the past two weeks has been that Buckingham Palace was trying to drag William into the Swan Song issue, and BP tried to tell people that William was also hurt and furious. And William said nothing and briefed nothing, because why would he protect the father he resents? Now, I think William didn’t even have the space to think about the Spencer stuff because he was and is so consumed, as always, by his Sussex fixation. It must be driving William bonkers that he still doesn’t know why the Sussexes returned too.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“…just carried on charming the crowds who came to see them.”
The fan fiction never gets old, does it?
No kidding.
“get on with their work”
Hilarious 😆
“crowds” who came to see them?????? I have not laughed so hard in years.
Are the charmed crowds in the room with you now, Jennie?
Watching people being gaslit in real time, and falling for it, is wild. Maybe Bill has technically been “silent,” but Sykes and Eden certainly have not.
I agree with Kaiser that the Sussexes move back took him by such shock that he hasn’t recovered. He doesn’t know what to do with himself. But shock wears off eventually, and I’m sure he’ll be back to his regular schedule of rage-briefing soon enough.
This ghastly couple just fed their talking points to the gutter rats. Also, what is there for them to say accurately, an English man came home and we shutter at the comparison of the word “work.”
I think Harry, by keeping his reasons of moving back to British soil to himself, caused Scooter to have zero fresh ammunition to attack the Sussexes. He had no scheduled and impactful events to counter Harry’s very busy and statesmanlike events. He may enjoy Earl Spencer’s digs at the king but the Earl also made very clear that he has Harry’s back. Nothing else left for him to do but hide behind silence.
What charm?? What work???? It’s beyond LOL. It’s just simpering idiotic propaganda. Oy vey. Enough, already. They always denigrate American celebrities as if they’re beneath contempt but the truth is, most of those people do two things the royals do not these days — they show up to work every day (minimum union actors’ contract is 12 hours per day, much of it spent standing and not at a desk) and they get involved with charities that *actually* work like professional bodies, with accounts that are audited, targets that are achievable, deliverable and objective, because they are legally regulated. The royals would do well to work half as hard as mere celebrities. My gawd.
They talk as if American celebrities are beneath contempt unless they’re Tom Cruise. (Or Heidi Klum, or Clooney but mostly because of his wife, etc.) Give me a freaking break.
What work? I take it the Keens are backing King Charles. Diana’s story will never go away, even if CHarles Spencer completes promotion of the book. Scooter has no trouble releasing stories about his taking titles away.
https://www.tiktok.com/@ministry_of_hacks/video/7692359158628175126
I’m imagining him searching for a “forever home” in the Cotswold area lol.. but seriously William seems to be rage driven and we know of several violent incidents he was involved in so a silent Willy is a scary thing imo.
I will echo the above: What charm? What work? They are being praised for nothing, because they exist.
And I’m loving the idea that William has no idea either.
Prince Charmless.
He seems to be oddly put together in the trouser area. Both front and back.
Someone ought to point out to him that 3/4 profile shot of him donkey-braying. The “beard” emphasizes all the wrong bits of his face. Probably looks OK in the bathroom mirror, but not here.
Wiliam’s silence says he wasn’t opposed to Charles getting bashed by Charles Spencer.
If he had kept his mouth shut for the last 7+ years (including all the briefing that clearly came from his camp) this wouldnt have snowballed so badly. He really, truly needs/needed to get mental health help a long time ago. Every time he flakes out and the press reports it, the entire mess gets worse and makes HIM look worse. His behavior has contributed to weakening the monarchy. All the briefing needs to stop. It’s ridiculous.
Perhaps someone got to William and told him the best way to let everyone know you’re unbothered is to stop briefing everyday about how unbothered you are and that you definitely aren’t incandescent with rage.
And I agree that William kept quiet about Swan Song because he’s all too happy to let Charles get some bad publicity.
Hoo boy, once those Windsor genes kick in there’s no going back.