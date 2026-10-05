Is King Charles trying to schedule some time with the Sussexes before Christmas?

Last week, there was suddenly a lot of conversation about whether King Charles has spoken to or met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they returned to the UK in late August. Most royal sources are in agreement that Charles hasn’t seen the Sussexes in person since July, when the family met with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove, but that Charles and Harry have spoken on the phone. Well, it’s looking like the Sussexes are going to stick it out in the UK for the time being, police protection or not, so now the question is: when will they meet with Charles again? According to Rob Shuter’s sources, it will happen soon-ish, before Christmas. Christmas is three months away, so…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to see King Charles and Queen Camilla again before Christmas, two royal sources tell Naughty But Nice — the clearest sign yet that Harry’s relationship with his father is finally beginning to heal. But while Charles is opening the palace door, Prince William is keeping his firmly shut.
Sources say time has already been reserved in the royal diary for Charles and Camilla to meet with Harry and Meghan before Christmas. The exact date and location remain closely guarded.
“This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime,’” a royal source tells Naughty But Nice. “Nobody drops in on the King. If Harry and Meghan are in Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.”
A second insider says both sides are determined to keep the fragile reconciliation moving forward.
An insider told me, “It’s going to happen before Christmas. Two royal sources tell me it’s another sign that the Sussexes’ relationship with the King is slowly moving forward. But this is what’s so interesting about this family. It’s not a casual drop-by for tea. They’ve been back there now for about a month, and they still have not met face-to-face with the King. They have spoken. He spoke to his dad since he arrived.”
“[The king] wants to see his grandkids,” the source said. “So they will see each other. I don’t know where this meeting is or when it’s going to be, but I’m told it is before Christmas.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack & GeoTV]
Yeah, Shuter or not, I sort of believe that these are the kinds of conversations behind-the-scenes. This is another part of Prince Harry forcing the moment to its crisis – for years, Charles has whined and cried about how he would love to see Archie and Lili, if only the Sussexes would visit more (all while Charles made it extremely dangerous for the family to visit). Now that the Sussexes have recklessly moved back without police protection, they’re basically telling Charles: what are you waiting for, huh? Your grandkids are here, why aren’t you spending time with them?
I still have my fingers crossed that the Sussexes spend the kids’ half-term break in California, and that they’re planning for another Montecito Christmas as well. If that’s the plan, then Charles has probably told his staff to find an afternoon or a weekend in early December? Which is sort of ridiculous when you think about it, that Charles would need that kind of lead time just to spend an hour with his ginger grandkids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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Charles has been in Scotland since the summer and still there. Just a couple of brief engagements elsewhere, then straight back. This is not – and never has been – a normal family.
Also a good place to hide when your former brother-in-law exposed your odious treatment of your young and beautiful ex-wife,
Charles has prior form for hiding in Scotland when Harry is in country.
See also: all the court dates of the last six years.
He looks so much better. So he’s not on his last legs after all? Infuriating news for Scooter.
H&M and the kids could literally live next door and Charles wouldn’t have seen those kids.
I think too they will spend Xmas in California. But I’m hoping they attend Charles new xmas concert. It will be like the duelling Xmas concerts.
Now this sent me down a rabbit hole, thanks, @Sharon! And indeed, the King’s Trust is having their first Christmas Concert at Westminster on Dec 2, two days before Kate’s on Dec 5, also at Westminster. Can’t tell whether the King’s will be broadcast. And obviously we won’t know whether the Sussexes show up until they do or don’t. The articles I found tend to mention that Charles hasn’t shown up at Kate’s concert for several years, with excuses given around the King’s Christmas Speech and the like. LOL!
Kate must be so mad.
If you have to pencil in a visit for your son and his family, then you do not deserve to see them. Shuter is recycling talking points from the other gutter rats. Those gutter rats initiate a talking points then sit back to watch it spread then pounce on it when the meeting does not happen and report it as a snub, which then becomes the new talking point. We have all been watching this nonsense play out. I too wish the Sussexes spend Christmas in Monticeto.
I just hope they meet for tea and get this thing over with very soon and put and end to the torrent of articles about Sandrigham Chistmas snub. They may go back to California for Christmas or they might like to experience a winter weather Christmas with the kids in the Cotswolds. Up to them.
I’m more concerned about Doria missing those kids … and them missing her, as I’m sure they must be.
Charles must seem to the kids like some prissy old stranger with curiously sausage-like fingers.
Yeah, imagine the only grandparent you’ve ever known is a warm and loving lady who loves spending time with you. Then along comes some strange old dude who can only be seen for an hour by appointment in a stuffy old mansion. The cultural shock must be tremendous.
Half-term is like 4 or 5 days. I don’t it makes sense for the children to go back to the US for such a short time. They’re more likely to go to their alleged Portugal home. Shuter is not breaking any news here. If Harry wants to see his father he will have to make an appointment. My guess is Harry’ll be scheduled in either before or after his Caribbean tour and it won’t surprise me if Meghan doesn’t go with them when they visit Charles.
She’ll be there if the children are included. Otherwise, I agree. And yes, Portugal or somewhere else in Europe makes more sense for midterm break
I can’t see Meghan sending Harry and the children to see Charles. They live in the UK now so I don’t think it’s necessary for Meghan to be there if she doesn’t want to.
Meghan should be with their children and not have Harry go solo with them. Their mother needs to be there. It is not a good look if the mother stays home. I think she will definitely want to go. Meghan should be there .
We don’t know the exact dates for their school, but I imagine it’s similar to Lambrook and Eton. They both break Oct 23-Nov 8, so that’s two weeks.
The Queen used to have a dinner for the extended family earlier in December in London or Windsor and then a more intimate family christmas during the actual Holiday in Sandringham.. Charles has maintained this tradition. The Sussexes could attend that dinner then fly back to Montecito during the Winter break. WanK usually avoid this dinner so there wouldn’t be a confrontation. I have doubts this will happen but technically its a possibility.
So his grandkids who he claims to miss now live in the same country and he miiight see them before Christmas? You can’t make this stuff up.
… and he is already leaking in October for a one 35 minute meeting in December. All to save face for not inviting Harry and Meghan to the Sandringham Christmas church walk. His life is so complicated so will he also disinvite the York sisters? Such a petty family.
A bigger person might realize that Christmas provides the perfect opportunity to show that, in fact, they’re not a total POS, and that extending an invitation to the Sussexes would make them look *better* (or at the very least, normal) to the vast majority of sane people. So as usual, William immediately digs his heels in and does the exact opposite.
I hope they spend Christmas with Doria.
Just thinking how the Queen (the real one) would often drive herself to Frogmore Cottage to visit the Sussexes. Harry even said that they saw her the most in the family.
Charles didn’t want Diana, didn’t want his sons he just wanted his beard who sheltered him so that he could live the real life he wanted.
Backlash must still going on very strong if the king is again trying to force the Sussex for a visit using the toxic press.
If I may guess: I believe that the next Sussex Christmas holiday will not be spent in the UK, as it has been since 2019 (first spent in Canada). Some family weekends are spent in Portugal, as of lately (look at the kitchen promo – that’s likely taken in their newly built Portugese home), and some times (hour/s), on one day in one of the weeks leading up to the kid’s Christmas break, will be spent with Chucky.
Everything else, regarding spending time with his grandkids/the Sussexes, leak to the press, is Charles/palace non-existing family man PR, as usual.
“Schedule some time” with his son. Charles has the power to do anything he pleases, people will jump to make it happen. He and his son are now in the same (geographically) small country with every mode of luxury transportation ready to go if Charles gives the word. SMH at that wretched old man.
See now this is the kind of stuff that makes me want to shake Meghan. Why are you letting anyone do this to you and your children? Who the f does Charles and Camilla think they are? Do you think because they are head big hats that they are worth more respect than me or my children? I would not be jumping through hoops for these people. Especially not after the way they have been treating me . I won’t have met them in the summer and I sure as heck won’t be waiting for them to pencil me in before Christmas because I have more self respect than that . Lily and Archie have an amazing grandmother in California who would willingly drop anything, anytime to be with them . Doria is more than enough. She has enough love and kindness and care in her as a grandmother to more than make up for 4 grandparents . These children don’t need Charles and they don’t need Camila . Meghan doesn’t need these people. She is a queen and they are trash . If Harry wants to subject himself to his fathers bullshit, then let him do it, but not Meghan or her children. Stop letting Charles and his guard dog treat you less than .