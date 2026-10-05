Is King Charles trying to schedule some time with the Sussexes before Christmas?

Last week, there was suddenly a lot of conversation about whether King Charles has spoken to or met with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they returned to the UK in late August. Most royal sources are in agreement that Charles hasn’t seen the Sussexes in person since July, when the family met with Charles and Camilla at Highgrove, but that Charles and Harry have spoken on the phone. Well, it’s looking like the Sussexes are going to stick it out in the UK for the time being, police protection or not, so now the question is: when will they meet with Charles again? According to Rob Shuter’s sources, it will happen soon-ish, before Christmas. Christmas is three months away, so…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to see King Charles and Queen Camilla again before Christmas, two royal sources tell Naughty But Nice — the clearest sign yet that Harry’s relationship with his father is finally beginning to heal. But while Charles is opening the palace door, Prince William is keeping his firmly shut. Sources say time has already been reserved in the royal diary for Charles and Camilla to meet with Harry and Meghan before Christmas. The exact date and location remain closely guarded. “This is not a casual ‘let’s get together sometime,’” a royal source tells Naughty But Nice. “Nobody drops in on the King. If Harry and Meghan are in Charles’s diary, it is because he wants them there. This is deliberate.” A second insider says both sides are determined to keep the fragile reconciliation moving forward. An insider told me, “It’s going to happen before Christmas. Two royal sources tell me it’s another sign that the Sussexes’ relationship with the King is slowly moving forward. But this is what’s so interesting about this family. It’s not a casual drop-by for tea. They’ve been back there now for about a month, and they still have not met face-to-face with the King. They have spoken. He spoke to his dad since he arrived.” “[The king] wants to see his grandkids,” the source said. “So they will see each other. I don’t know where this meeting is or when it’s going to be, but I’m told it is before Christmas.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack & GeoTV]

Yeah, Shuter or not, I sort of believe that these are the kinds of conversations behind-the-scenes. This is another part of Prince Harry forcing the moment to its crisis – for years, Charles has whined and cried about how he would love to see Archie and Lili, if only the Sussexes would visit more (all while Charles made it extremely dangerous for the family to visit). Now that the Sussexes have recklessly moved back without police protection, they’re basically telling Charles: what are you waiting for, huh? Your grandkids are here, why aren’t you spending time with them?

I still have my fingers crossed that the Sussexes spend the kids’ half-term break in California, and that they’re planning for another Montecito Christmas as well. If that’s the plan, then Charles has probably told his staff to find an afternoon or a weekend in early December? Which is sort of ridiculous when you think about it, that Charles would need that kind of lead time just to spend an hour with his ginger grandkids.