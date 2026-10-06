Prince George probably headed home for his first full weekend since starting at Eton

When college freshmen headed off for the fall semesters in August and September, I kept seeing stuff about how the incoming class of 2030 was completely unprepared to stay on campus for the first few weekends. I was pleasantly surprised, because it was that way when I went to college too – freshmen were banned from going home the first two weekends of their first semester. The idea behind it is simple enough – homesick or not, you’ve got to tough it out and give college life a decent shot, and staying on campus for the first weekends is an important part of that. As it turns out, Eton prep school has the same rule. Prince George’s parents dropped him off at Eton on September 8th, and I thought George would probably be allowed to go home that weekend or the next. It’s possible, although this past weekend was probably George’s first time back at Forest Lodge for more than one night.

Just one month after starting at Eton College, Prince George may have headed home for the weekend. Eton students had their first “short leave” of the term from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, according to a schedule on the school’s website. The scheduled weekend break, also known as an exeat, allows boarding students to leave the school and visit home or stay with family for a few days, typically from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening. It’s likely that Prince George, 13, spent time with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the break. And George wouldn’t have had to travel far — Eton is located just miles away from Forest Lodge in Windsor, where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family moved last year. While the past weekend marked the first short leave of the school year, it may not have been the first time that Prince George headed home since beginning at the prestigious boarding school. On Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, Eton had a “B Weekend,” which is an optional leave for students. During B Weekends, Etonians can leave the school after their commitments on Saturday and must return by Sunday evening.

[From People]

Yeah, I thought it sounded weird to have first-year Eton students stay on campus for a full month. I would imagine George was allowed to go home the weekend of the 18th-19th, but this was the first time he had several nights back with his parents. I said it last month – George actually surprised me. He seemed happy and not nervous at all while being dropped off at Eton. Still, he’s just a kid. A 13-year-old at Eton is different than an 18-year-old in a college dorm, and I’m sure every kid gets a bit homesick. I hope George is doing well.