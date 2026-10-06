Prince George probably headed home for his first full weekend since starting at Eton

When college freshmen headed off for the fall semesters in August and September, I kept seeing stuff about how the incoming class of 2030 was completely unprepared to stay on campus for the first few weekends. I was pleasantly surprised, because it was that way when I went to college too – freshmen were banned from going home the first two weekends of their first semester. The idea behind it is simple enough – homesick or not, you’ve got to tough it out and give college life a decent shot, and staying on campus for the first weekends is an important part of that. As it turns out, Eton prep school has the same rule. Prince George’s parents dropped him off at Eton on September 8th, and I thought George would probably be allowed to go home that weekend or the next. It’s possible, although this past weekend was probably George’s first time back at Forest Lodge for more than one night.
Just one month after starting at Eton College, Prince George may have headed home for the weekend.
Eton students had their first “short leave” of the term from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, according to a schedule on the school’s website. The scheduled weekend break, also known as an exeat, allows boarding students to leave the school and visit home or stay with family for a few days, typically from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening.
It’s likely that Prince George, 13, spent time with his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the break. And George wouldn’t have had to travel far — Eton is located just miles away from Forest Lodge in Windsor, where the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family moved last year.
While the past weekend marked the first short leave of the school year, it may not have been the first time that Prince George headed home since beginning at the prestigious boarding school. On Sept. 19 and Sept. 20, Eton had a “B Weekend,” which is an optional leave for students. During B Weekends, Etonians can leave the school after their commitments on Saturday and must return by Sunday evening.
[From People]
Yeah, I thought it sounded weird to have first-year Eton students stay on campus for a full month. I would imagine George was allowed to go home the weekend of the 18th-19th, but this was the first time he had several nights back with his parents. I said it last month – George actually surprised me. He seemed happy and not nervous at all while being dropped off at Eton. Still, he’s just a kid. A 13-year-old at Eton is different than an 18-year-old in a college dorm, and I’m sure every kid gets a bit homesick. I hope George is doing well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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08/09/2026, Windsor, UK. Prince George begins his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire.,Image: 1132442115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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08/09/2026, Windsor, UK. Prince George begins his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire.,Image: 1132442113, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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08/09/2026, Windsor, UK. Prince George begins his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire.,Image: 1132442114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The exeat. Anyone who’s put their kids through the UK private/independent education system knows they’re at home more than they’re at school. Nice for him, though, to get home and recharge. He looks beyond his years in that photo.
He seems to favor K more and more as he grows.
He seems like a good kid. I’m sure it’s been a major adjustment dorming at just 13!
Maybe it’s just my imagination, but George looks like somebody who knows that he is being photographed and is not comfortable with this. Even in his “official” portrait he looks uncomfortable and tense. Not surprising—he is in the age when kids (teens) become increasingly self-conscious. Then again, he had always been uncomfortable with public appearances.
Do we truly need to know this much about a thirteen year old boy, I understand his parents want their family to be the lead story 24/7 but they should leave the children out of the tabloids.
I don’t have much hope for George, in so much as he’s being groomed/brought up “in the machine” of the Firm, with all the entitlement and excesses that goes with it (let alone having two work-shy parents without any sense of duty). I’m hoping he doesn’t end up with the same “frat boy” mentality that his father exhibited in his teens.
While I know he’s still young, I just have a feeling, as he truly doesn’t have any really good role models around him to instill a sense of “reality”, as Diana did with W&H. I truly don’t think Will would’ve turned out quite this way at all if Di was still around. His parents? No work ethic; HUGE sense of entitlements. Ma Mids? No shame/ethics/social climbing schemer. Pa Mids? Mostly absent. His Uncle James? Aunt Pips? Both never had much/any success other than marrying rich.
Fingers crossed for all 3 Wales kids.
It’s good that Eton does this. For some of these children it might the first time that they’re away from home for such a long time. However there will be some children who will not go home so soon after joining because they live overseas.
Honestly I would be surprised if any of the kids spend much time at home now, it would interfere in the mess that is W&K’s separate lives
OMG when I went away to school I was 13 and turned 14 the first month. We did not go home until fall long weekend which was mid-late October. That was normal. It’s actually easier to just lean in. Get some mileage under your feet. I remember distinctly having to go home for Thanksgiving and thinking it really wasn’t worth the travel and disruption and back and forth so close to Christmas when it fell like 3 weeks later. Plus there are people from all over and it’s not remotely realistic to go home to Hong Kong or San Francisco or Raleigh or Denver. But, good luck to George.
If I am remembering correctly, they also have a few few hours on Sundays to visit with family (or do nothing I suppose) after services. I wonder how often they will visit him.
Town and country (us) has a very interesting article in the current issue about Eton where they talk to a lot of former pupils and parents of pupils, generations that have attended. They also talk about George going this summer with the other new kids and how charming he was, etc. it’s a great read and also available online
I don’t know… I can easily imagine being there is a big fat relief for him to be away from that toxic family…
How do colleges enforce freshmen not leaving campus on weekends during the first few weeks of the first semester? They’re legally adults and can do whatever the heck they want. My campus had zero sign in/sign out system. You left campus if you felt like it and you came back when you felt like it. I guess some campuses might have a gate system but even then, is a gate agent really going to refuse to let a freshman leave if they want?
I’m really mixed on boarding schools. 13 is so ridiculously young. But you can’t argue it prepares an 18 year old for a college dorm and they’ll be more well adjusted than a young adult who has never left home for any significant amount of time.
I’ve never seen a picture of George looking so happy as he walks between his parents on the Eton campus, and looking more confident than he has ever appeared to be.
I know some celebitches enjoyed boarding school but I think it’s barbaric to oust a young kid from his home. I just don’t understand the parental mindset. I mean, why have kids if you don’t want them to be around?
(Ducking and covering)
Before “Swan Song”, Charles Spencer wrote a book called “A Very Private School” where he talks about horrendous abuses that were heaped upon aristocratic boys when they were away from their parents. It is a heartbreaking story.
I’ve always had a soft spot for George. Glad he’s looking happy. He’s still living in a bubble at age 13. Not like he walks into a grocery store with mom & sees his family members on the cover of tabloids. I think he greatly admires his parents. But what about when he gets out in the real world (will he ever?), or schoolmates with social media start to share things with him? I think we all, as teens, have had rebellious thoughts or started to disagree with our parents, at least over a limited time period. Does he even remember Prince Harry? Will he ever read his book? What will he be like at 18? I have high hopes he’ll be smarter, wiser & kinder than his father is.