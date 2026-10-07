McDonald’s sued over AI pricing that uses ‘customer willingness to pay in your area’

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced plans to bring back the AI-powered drive-thru ordering system they scrapped in 2024. The ordering system isn’t the only place McDonald’s is trying to drive profits with AI. Reuters reports that McDonald’s is using transaction data to generate restaurant-specific prices that are sent to franchise owners at least three times a year. The new prices are presented as suggestions but several owners say they’re more like an offer they can’t refuse. Forget about fair and consistent pricing. We are at the mercy of the algorithms. Here are some of the highlights from Reuters via USA Today:
McDonald’s is increasingly using artificial intelligence to guide menu prices across the U.S. and some global markets, a plan that aims to boost headquarters’ profit but risks alienating customers and attracting antitrust scrutiny.
One pricing factor supercharged by AI: an estimate of how much each store’s patrons are willing to pay…
McDonald’s wants to know what you’ll pay
McDonald’s pricing engine uses machine-learning algorithms to continually analyze data from millions of daily transactions across McDonald’s nearly 14,000 restaurants and generate what the company calls “the optimal price” at each location for each menu item, from Big Macs to discounted coffee for seniors.
The engine has widened existing price differences for the same product between restaurants, including from neighborhood to neighborhood within the same area, three franchisees told Reuters.
Screenshots of the interface franchisees use, reviewed by Reuters, show messages including: “Your restaurant is showing MEDIUM SENSITIVITY to Price” based in part on “customer willingness to pay in your area.” The platform also contains public price information pulled from online menus of nearby restaurants of competitors including Wendy’s and Burger King. Those chains said they do not use AI in pricing decisions.
A Reuters check of prices in September on the McDonald’s mobile app showed price differences. For example, a company-run store in Fresno, California sells a Big Mac for $5.69, but another company-run restaurant two miles away sells the same sandwich for $6.89, a 21% premium. Reuters could not confirm if the price difference is the result of the price engine’s recommendations or other factors.
McDonald’s says its franchisees are free to set their own prices, but five store owners told Reuters the company pressured them to use the AI-pricing tools. A franchisee document from June reviewed by Reuters shows McDonald’s records franchisees’ deviations from the recommendations in detail.
In January, McDonald’s started requiring franchisees to be “constructively engaging with McDonald’s approved Pricing Consultant and Tools” as part of its new business standards, according to an internal communication sent to franchisees and reviewed by Reuters.
McDonald’s tracks ‘pricing non-compliance’ by franchisees
McDonald’s sends AI pricing guidance to franchisees at least three times a year, company documents show. One former franchisee said she didn’t feel compelled to take the prices but five others described various forms of pressure from the company to use them. Karen King – a former store owner who retired from the franchise system last summer – and other franchisees described phone calls from corporate officers to discuss pricing when they strayed from those recommendations.
“You don’t really have much of a choice anymore” about pricing, King said. McDonald’s did not address her specific claims. McDonald’s has power over decisions that can make or break a franchisee’s business, such as their eligibility to renew or open new stores. CEO Kempczinski told investors in August that, because of recent changes to the way the company conducts business reviews of its franchisees, “pricing non-compliance in certain cases is part of those conversations.”
Reuters claims McDonald’s has been using an AI pricing tool since 2019. Coincidentally, some items have doubled or tripled in price since then. McDonald’s denies using dynamic pricing or charging customers on an individual basis, which is funny because Reuters didn’t accuse them of doing either of those things. They also justified using “data and analytics” as “standard business practice.” Companies setting prices based on market demographics is not new, but a dollar-plus difference for a Big Mac between locations that are two miles apart is crazy.
There’s a website called McCheapest Map that tracks Big Mac prices across the United States, but someone needs to create an app where customers can report full menu prices by location. A class action lawsuit was just filed accusing McDonald’s of using its AI pricing model to fix prices, in violation of antitrust law. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. Whatever happens could set a precedent for how companies can set pricing models in the future.
McD’s used to be a relatively inexpensive option for food delivery when we’re tired and don’t want to fuss in the kitchen.
Not anymore.
John Wanamaker’s great insight was that people hate this type of thing. It was rife in the 19th century (inconsistent, whatever the market will bear pricing) — the main idea of his department store was one labeled price, not one price for this customer and another for that customer. This is exactly how overweening greed destroys a brand. There are other places to buy a hamburger so farewell McDonald’s.
Haven’t got fast food from McD in a long time because the food tastes blah. They need to focus on their supply chain and quit being so cheap with ingredients. That’s what fixes profits long term. Not algorithms and AI.
Stopped getting McDonald’s several years ago now, never looked back and haven’t missed it. This whole thing is unsurprising, and I hate it.
I don’t even remember when I last went to get McD. Sometime in the last millennium?
Luckily there are so many other options around here, somewhere in the middle of the EU.
But congrats to McD to ruining whatever minimal reputation they still had.
Dynamic pricing, surge pricing, prices determined by AI — customers don’t matter to big corporations anymore, as long as price gouging and optimising the profit margins seem to be worth alienating their patrons for.
I will pay ZERO. Haven’t been to a McDonald’s in years. And plan to keep it that way.