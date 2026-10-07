McDonald’s sued over AI pricing that uses ‘customer willingness to pay in your area’



Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced plans to bring back the AI-powered drive-thru ordering system they scrapped in 2024. The ordering system isn’t the only place McDonald’s is trying to drive profits with AI. Reuters reports that McDonald’s is using transaction data to generate restaurant-specific prices that are sent to franchise owners at least three times a year. The new prices are presented as suggestions but several owners say they’re more like an offer they can’t refuse. Forget about fair and consistent pricing. We are at the mercy of the algorithms. Here are some of the highlights from Reuters via USA Today:

McDonald’s is increasingly using artificial intelligence to guide menu prices across the U.S. and some global markets, a plan that aims to boost headquarters’ profit but risks alienating customers and attracting antitrust scrutiny.

One pricing factor supercharged by AI: an estimate of how much each store’s patrons are willing to pay…

McDonald’s wants to know what you’ll pay

McDonald’s pricing engine uses machine-learning algorithms to continually analyze data from millions of daily transactions across McDonald’s nearly 14,000 restaurants and generate what the company calls “the optimal price” at each location for each menu item, from Big Macs to discounted coffee for seniors.

The engine has widened existing price differences for the same product between restaurants, including from neighborhood to neighborhood within the same area, three franchisees told Reuters.

Screenshots of the interface franchisees use, reviewed by Reuters, show messages including: “Your restaurant is showing MEDIUM SENSITIVITY to Price” based in part on “customer willingness to pay in your area.” The platform also contains public price information pulled from online menus of nearby restaurants of competitors including Wendy’s and Burger King. Those chains said they do not use AI in pricing decisions.

A Reuters check of prices in September on the McDonald’s mobile app showed price differences. For example, a company-run store in Fresno, California sells a Big Mac for $5.69, but another company-run restaurant two miles away sells the same sandwich for $6.89, a 21% premium. Reuters could not confirm if the price difference is the result of the price engine’s recommendations or other factors.

McDonald’s says its franchisees are free to set their own prices, but five store owners told Reuters the company pressured them to use the AI-pricing tools. A franchisee document from June reviewed by Reuters shows McDonald’s records franchisees’ deviations from the recommendations in detail.

In January, McDonald’s started requiring franchisees to be “constructively engaging with McDonald’s approved Pricing Consultant and Tools” as part of its new business standards, according to an internal communication sent to franchisees and reviewed by Reuters.

McDonald’s tracks ‘pricing non-compliance’ by franchisees

McDonald’s sends AI pricing guidance to franchisees at least three times a year, company documents show. One former franchisee said she didn’t feel compelled to take the prices but five others described various forms of pressure from the company to use them. Karen King – a former store owner who retired from the franchise system last summer – and other franchisees described phone calls from corporate officers to discuss pricing when they strayed from those recommendations.

“You don’t really have much of a choice anymore” about pricing, King said. McDonald’s did not address her specific claims. McDonald’s has power over decisions that can make or break a franchisee’s business, such as their eligibility to renew or open new stores. CEO Kempczinski told investors in August that, because of recent changes to the way the company conducts business reviews of its franchisees, “pricing non-compliance in certain cases is part of those conversations.”