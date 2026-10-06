Warner Bros tries to say that only European audiences will ‘get’ Digger & Tom Cruise

It’s been a minute since any studio has dealt with such a massive bomb like Digger. Yes, there have been box-office bombs in recent years, but none of them came with Tom Cruise and what he hoped would be an awards-season full of lead-actor nominations. It’s truly crazy how that we went from “Digger might get Tom Cruise another Oscar nomination” to “Digger is the biggest critical and financial disaster in YEARS,” and it all happened in a matter of days. As I said yesterday, it’s now clear that Digger should have been made as an art-house film with a small budget, but because Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu were attached, suddenly they were working with a $180 million budget and no one was saying “no” to anyone. Well, the blame game continues, as does the haphazard crisis management around Digger. The Hollywood Reporter points out that Warner Bros is trying hard to get international audiences to embrace this disaster:
Warner Bros. rolled out a new ad for Digger that is trying yet another approach to market the tough-to-sell Alejandro G. Iñárritu film, which just debuted to the lowest opening weekend box office for a movie starring Tom Cruise in 19 years.
The online ad shows a series of glowing quotes from critics from various countries and contrasts them with negative reviews from U.S. critics. The sort-of implication: The rest of the world loves this movie — it’s just dumb Americans who fail to appreciate its genius. At the start of the ad, Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell says, “America has stood beside the world in its darkest of hours,” to which Riz Ahmed’s character shoots back, “Not anymore.”
Then comes the succession of critic quotes alongside a flag representing the critic’s country. The first is from a Mexican YouTuber who called the film “Epic, Extraordinary and Biting,” followed by a Playlist quote, along with an American flag, which called the film “Grotesque, Deliberately Tacky.” Later, there’s a French critic who calls Digger “A Gem of Intelligence,” followed by The New York Post calling it “An Unintentionally Bad Movie.” The ad concludes with Cruise’s character declaring, “You decide which!”
Digger is expected to gross only around $8 million at the domestic weekend box office, which is even lower than the studio’s meager $12-$15 million prediction, and certainly leagues lower than the film’s $125 million projected budget.
Is it actually true, however, that the international press likes Digger more than the American press? There may be a little truth to this. While Rotten Tomatoes has the film at 50 percent positive, French aggregation site AlloCiné currently gives the film an average press rating of 3.2 out of 5 across 30 reviews. The two metrics aren’t directly comparable, but the French score suggests a somewhat warmer critical reception. Several top critics in Britain and Australia were notably warm towards the film, though both countries, certainly, had dissenters as well.
They’re trying to “Jerry Lewis” Tom Cruise, you guys. Tom Cruise: famously NOT embraced by American audiences, so he has to seek fame and fortune in Europe! While THR tries to put a bow on this strategy, Variety pointed out something interesting, namely that the international release won’t help. Per Variety, “Foreign audiences were supposed to be the saving grace after domestic projections began to nosedive in the days leading up to release. Cruise’s movies usually make the majority of their money at the international box office anyway…It turns out, that wasn’t totally true. The movie was equally rejected overseas with a paltry $12 million from 73 markets. Ouch.”
Variety also points to Cruise’s promotional strategy as one of the reasons why Digger flopped so hard. That’s one area where I’ll put up an argument: I was surprised by Tom’s promotion and how eager he was to go out and sell Digger like he’s an up-and-coming actor. He stopped by Graham Norton’s show, Jennifer Hudson’s show, he appeared on GQ and gave them an in-depth interview, he did some of those cutesy internet videos, and on and on. He hustled pretty hard, harder than he has in years. It just didn’t make a difference because the movie is bad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images and screencaps from ‘Digger’ trailer.
True story, I saw a preview for this film over the summer when I went to see The Odyssey and it was so *awful* and so utterly cringe, I was momentarily rooted to my seat, eyes wide, rapidly blinking, going — huh??? Surely this steaming pile of turd is just the lead-in to a satire of filmmaking, like a meta read on studio politics, like every treatment of Hollywood contains one embedded inset plot device that is The Bomb, from which the protagonists recoil and then rebound? ….my brain was frantically filling in the gaps left by the void that you survey in the presence of the Truly Bad, submitted For Your Consideration. I mean. You can do an art house epic, but you can’t do it with Tom Cruise. I don’t blame the director. He cast the wrong guy.
Tom Cruise has done profitable art house films, albeit with much smaller budgets. Eyes Wide Shut, Magnolia… He is a good actor, this movie just didn’t land.
Cruise would have been better off doing a sequel to Jerry McGuire
Edit Jerry maguire.
Yep. He plays the clueless jerk very well.
I guess I’m one of those “dumb Americans” because even after reading the spoilers, I don’t get this pile of dung.
In Europe Inarritu have a high brow reputation among those followers of “auteur cinema”. Biutiful, Babel, The Revenant, Birdman were well received as art house movies with Oscar nominations. His lead actors generally get nominated for an Oscar. I guess Tom Cruise wanted to take advantage of that as he definitely wants his Oscar. In my neck of woods which is not America, this is promoted as an Inarritu movie. I agree it should have been produced as an indie.
So, forcing all the Scientology slaves to see this movie won’t help it break even?
I just want to drop this little item of interest on this forum, where Cruise is largely disliked (rightly) because of Scientology. I was listening to a podcast from the New Yorker called “The Critics at Large” and the episode was about Tom Cruise, Digger, his filmology. And one of the critics mentioned near the end that Tom was trying to make a movie about space with Doug Liman, and Cruise needed to get permission from Trump for the necessary NASA and federal government approvals, and Cruise declined to do so and killed the film. Also, he turned down a 2025 Kennedy Centre Honour from Trump.
I hate the Scientology still as well, so I was pleasantly surprised to read the between the lines here that Cruise hates Trump and unlike others won’t kiss the ring.
This. Give credit where credit is due.
Totally unsurprised French critics loved it.
France is the European capital of pretentious film makers, cinema critics and self-appointed “intellectuals” who love anything incomprehensible and absurd claiming to be high art.
Digger probably fits right in with the average nonsensical arrogant and lame French film.
(other than that, and their lax attitude towards child and women abusers, I love the French!)
When I saw the previews, I hated the visual style viscerally and on sight. Beyond just the cruise of it all, and the freaking weirdness, I am not going to subject myself to gray but also somehow fluorescent lighting in a movie.
The more I have seen/read the less interest I’ve had in this film but I absolutely agree. My first reaction was to the colour/tone and no way would I spend any amount of time being subjected to that.
I still kind of want to see this after reading Sarah’s review at Laineygossip, but I’ll wait until it’s on a streamer in case I hate it. It’s 129 minutes long which is longer than my patience if it’s truly awful. I really enjoy most of the supporting cast.
I listened to the big picture podcast that went into great depth about the movie because I knew I wasn’t going to see it but I was curious just the same. They did say that the filmmaking is extraordinary and the production design is just amazing, so I would suggest cinefiles who want to see those elements in their appropriate perspective hit up the theater. But maybe bring noise canceling headphones in case you just want to look at it but not hear the ten minute soliloquies.
GO. SEE. YOUR. DAUGHTER. YOU. POS.
She probably isn’t interested!
So does this mean he’s applying for citizenship? Good. Hope they’ll take him.
Didn’t like it when Kubrick did it…and I don’t like it with Cruise
So has anyone actually seen the film who’s here hating on it in the comments? Or are we just trusting the truly petty review from Manohla Dargis in the NYT?
Given the times, who wants to see a dark comedy about a megalomaniac? They’re thick on the ground as it is.