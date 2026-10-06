Elle King got married in an outdoor ceremony. Her toxic dad was not there



It’s been a minute since we checked in on Elle King, but she’s doing well! Over the weekend, Elle married her longtime fiancé, tattoo artist Dan Tooker, in a rustic-themed outdoor ceremony in Tennessee. Their two sons, Lucky Levi, five, and Royal, 19 months, were in attendance. Elle and Dan met in 2019 after she visited his shop to get a new tattoo. They got engaged in 2020 and broke up in 2023, but were back together by fall 2024.

I couldn’t find who designed Elle’s wedding dress, but she wore a white satin gown that was fitted past her waist and flared out in a gathered train. Dan was in a dark suit and tie with a white boutonniere that matched Elle’s bouquet. From People:

Elle King and her longtime partner, Dan Tooker, have tied the knot! King, 37, shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 4, with a carousel of photos from the special day, which featured an outdoor ceremony and rustic decor. “Husband and wife. Best day of my life,” she captioned the post. A representative for King did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. In the photos, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter can be seen wearing a fitted ivory satin gown with a plunging neckline, a dramatic flared skirt and a train. She paired the look with a sheer veil. Tooker, meanwhile, wore a dark charcoal double-breasted suit and a black shirt, accented with a white boutonniere. The groom shared videos from the event posted by guests and loved ones on his Instagram Stories the same day. One of the snaps showed a moss green wedding cake with floral accents, complete with miniature fondant figurines created in King and Tooker’s likenesses. Another video featured the happy couple singing together onstage, while yet another showed them walking together with their two young sons, Lucky Levi, 5, and Royal, 19 months. King first met Tooker in 2019 when she stopped by his shop to get a new tattoo. They got engaged in October 2020 and welcomed their first child together the following year. King confirmed she and Tooker were taking some time apart in 2023, but she announced they had reconciled exclusively to PEOPLE in September 2024.

[From People]

Congratulations to Elle and Dan on getting their happy ending! I’m a sucker for an outdoor wedding, and theirs looked like it was a lot of fun. Elle’s gown was simple yet lovely and Dan’s suit was sharp. I love that the boys were part of their big day. That cake topper was corny but hilarious. Their joy comes through in the photos. That’s a sweet story about how they reconnected after some time apart, and I wish them all the best.

The Sun reported that Elle’s estranged dad, Rob Schneider, was not at the wedding. I hope that was because Elle didn’t invite him and that he found out along with the rest of us.

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