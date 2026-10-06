Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday at Torrisi in NYC

Happy belated birthday to Travis Kelce, he turned 37 years old on Monday. To celebrate his b-day, Travis was in New York with his wife Taylor Swift. They went out to dinner, and then it looks like they went to a friend’s apartment for a private celebration. I have to give Taylor some credit – she’s really brought back “celebrities hitting up NYC hot-spots” in a big way. Last night, they had dinner at Torrisi, an Italian joint. You can see the dinner menu here – lots of pasta dishes, with a modest choice of main dishes involving duck, dover sole, chicken or sea bass. I bet it’s good though.

Fashion-wise, these two are cracking me up. Taylor’s little black dress is apparently from Jonathan Simkhai, paired with a Saint Laurent leather jacket. Travis, on the other hand, is dressed like the late, great Bernie Mac for some reason. Like, Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998.

Over the weekend, Taylor celebrated another Libra’s birthday – her friend Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, and Taylor appeared during Dakota’s opening monologue. Then Taylor presented Dakota with a birthday cake on stage during the goodbyes. Well, according to Page Six, Taylor also partied with Dakota and the SNL cast after the show – everyone went to L’Avenue at Saks, and Taylor stayed for about an hour. Dakota also turned 37, just like Travis, and just like Taylor will in December. They’re all 1989 babies, two Libras and a Sagitarrius.

PS… As everyone predicted, Taylor has finally dethroned Ella Langley’s record-breaking run at #1. Taylor’s “Patient Zero” took down “Choosin’ Texas.” Taylor said: there can only be ONE bangsy country singer at the top.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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28 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday at Torrisi in NYC”

  1. RMS says:
    October 6, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Why does Travis have 2″ heels on his shoes? Did I miss a man’s footwear fashion update somewhere?

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    October 6, 2026 at 8:34 am

    “Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998”. LOL Ded. But it’s gotta be hard finding things for his big frame.

    Looked at the menu. Goodness. This is a Michelin starred restaurant. I was most intrigued by the ‘specialties’.

    Aside from the scary girlfriend pretape sketch Dakota’s snl episode was mostly a flop.

    Reply
    • TQ says:
      October 6, 2026 at 9:39 am

      Came here to say the same re: “Travis, on the other hand, is dressed like the late, great Bernie Mac for some reason. Like, Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998.” LMFAO 🤣! Nailed it 💯!

      Reply
  3. Kristen from MA says:
    October 6, 2026 at 8:37 am

    What’s going on with his pants? Is he shopping at the same store as Albert Grimaldi?

    Reply
    • Amyb says:
      October 6, 2026 at 9:36 am

      It looks line what Uncle Fester wore in Addams Family Values after got with Debbie.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        October 6, 2026 at 10:01 am

        LMAO! Funny you should mention them, because my husband and I are going as Uncle Fester and Debbie for Halloween. Now I’m wondering if people are going to think we’re going for Travis and Taylor instead… 😬🤣

  4. Sasha says:
    October 6, 2026 at 8:42 am

    This is a very cool look for Taylor. She usually skews quite feminine and twee but she looks excellent here!

    Reply
  5. Visa Diva says:
    October 6, 2026 at 8:59 am

    Aww. I miss Bernie Mac.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      October 6, 2026 at 9:15 am

      Same. I died at Kaiser’s commentary but his style worked for him lmaoooo. He was definitely one of the greats.

      Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:20 am

    Why is Travis wearing high heels?

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Travis looks like his back hurts here. Other than that 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Reply
  8. Louisa says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:35 am

    I live in NYC and one of the things I love most about it is walking everywhere – to and from dinner or when the weather is nice to sit outside and people watch. Whenever I see these pics of Taylor and Travis going out for dinner in NYC I feel they are missing out on so much. Car directly to the restaurant door and then same back. I mean sure, they are experiencing restaurants I could never afford (or get into!) but I don’t envy them.

    Reply
  9. 🪐 says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:36 am

    He’s probably wearing those trousers for comfort. He gets beat up on the regular so he looks for comfortable “fashionable” clothing options. The heel on those shoes are not necessary.

    Reply
  10. PunkyMomma says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:54 am

    If his hamstrings are aching, the heels will help.

    Reply
  11. MaisiesMom says:
    October 6, 2026 at 9:55 am

    I really like Jonathan Simkhai’s designs. He’s my daughter in law’s favorite and I have a couple of friends who have worn him too. Well chosen Taylor.

    Yeah, Travis has to dress for his size and situation. At least this one isn’t in loud colors. I like that he prioritizes comfort without going out like Adam Sandler in shorts all the time, lol. No hate to Adam whom I love but dude is a slob.

    Reply
  12. QuiteContrary says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Travis’ outfits are sometimes weird as hell, but I actually like both of their looks here. Taylor’s oversize leather jacket is very cool (a word not often associated with her lol).

    Reply
  13. Marceldeux says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:16 am

    Taylor and I have the same birthday. It makes me feel relevant, lol. #1989

    Reply
  14. Sally says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:33 am

    These two are literally incapable of celebrating anything without being in public and photographed. I give this relationship a year after Kelce retires.

    Reply
  15. therese says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I liked the patient zero video. Made me wish it was a full movie. I liked Colin and Dakota together. I didn’t think the song was spectacular, but I didn’t hate it.

    Reply
  16. Sue says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:54 am

    I don’t love Patient Zero but I am glad it’s toppling Choosin’ Texas. I have to turn the radio station every time it comes on, I’m so sick of it. It’s not a terrible song, it’s just overplayed to nauseum.

    Reply
  17. Bop says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Travis really bringing the Cleveland fashion at a wake with that outfit.

    Reply

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