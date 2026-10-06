Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday at Torrisi in NYC

Happy belated birthday to Travis Kelce, he turned 37 years old on Monday. To celebrate his b-day, Travis was in New York with his wife Taylor Swift. They went out to dinner, and then it looks like they went to a friend’s apartment for a private celebration. I have to give Taylor some credit – she’s really brought back “celebrities hitting up NYC hot-spots” in a big way. Last night, they had dinner at Torrisi, an Italian joint. You can see the dinner menu here – lots of pasta dishes, with a modest choice of main dishes involving duck, dover sole, chicken or sea bass. I bet it’s good though.

Fashion-wise, these two are cracking me up. Taylor’s little black dress is apparently from Jonathan Simkhai, paired with a Saint Laurent leather jacket. Travis, on the other hand, is dressed like the late, great Bernie Mac for some reason. Like, Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998.

Over the weekend, Taylor celebrated another Libra’s birthday – her friend Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, and Taylor appeared during Dakota’s opening monologue. Then Taylor presented Dakota with a birthday cake on stage during the goodbyes. Well, according to Page Six, Taylor also partied with Dakota and the SNL cast after the show – everyone went to L’Avenue at Saks, and Taylor stayed for about an hour. Dakota also turned 37, just like Travis, and just like Taylor will in December. They’re all 1989 babies, two Libras and a Sagitarrius.

PS… As everyone predicted, Taylor has finally dethroned Ella Langley’s record-breaking run at #1. Taylor’s “Patient Zero” took down “Choosin’ Texas.” Taylor said: there can only be ONE bangsy country singer at the top.