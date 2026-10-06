Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce celebrated his 37th birthday at Torrisi in NYC

Happy belated birthday to Travis Kelce, he turned 37 years old on Monday. To celebrate his b-day, Travis was in New York with his wife Taylor Swift. They went out to dinner, and then it looks like they went to a friend’s apartment for a private celebration. I have to give Taylor some credit – she’s really brought back “celebrities hitting up NYC hot-spots” in a big way. Last night, they had dinner at Torrisi, an Italian joint. You can see the dinner menu here – lots of pasta dishes, with a modest choice of main dishes involving duck, dover sole, chicken or sea bass. I bet it’s good though.
Fashion-wise, these two are cracking me up. Taylor’s little black dress is apparently from Jonathan Simkhai, paired with a Saint Laurent leather jacket. Travis, on the other hand, is dressed like the late, great Bernie Mac for some reason. Like, Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998.
Over the weekend, Taylor celebrated another Libra’s birthday – her friend Dakota Johnson hosted Saturday Night Live, and Taylor appeared during Dakota’s opening monologue. Then Taylor presented Dakota with a birthday cake on stage during the goodbyes. Well, according to Page Six, Taylor also partied with Dakota and the SNL cast after the show – everyone went to L’Avenue at Saks, and Taylor stayed for about an hour. Dakota also turned 37, just like Travis, and just like Taylor will in December. They’re all 1989 babies, two Libras and a Sagitarrius.
PS… As everyone predicted, Taylor has finally dethroned Ella Langley’s record-breaking run at #1. Taylor’s “Patient Zero” took down “Choosin’ Texas.” Taylor said: there can only be ONE bangsy country singer at the top.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive hand in hand at Torrisi in New York to celebrate Kelce’s 37th birthday, stepping out together for an intimate birthday dinner. Pictured: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 5 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Why does Travis have 2″ heels on his shoes? Did I miss a man’s footwear fashion update somewhere?
Lol! I was wondering the same thing. The dude is like 6’5″, he doesn’t need heels.
I more puzzled by his voluminous shiny pajama pants? It must be a trend I missed for men?
They are so, so, so horrible. And the grandpa cardigan, yikes.
More to the point, why is Travis dressed like my grandad??
A lot of high-fashion mens’ footwear has stacked or cuban heels.
“Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998”. LOL Ded. But it’s gotta be hard finding things for his big frame.
Looked at the menu. Goodness. This is a Michelin starred restaurant. I was most intrigued by the ‘specialties’.
Aside from the scary girlfriend pretape sketch Dakota’s snl episode was mostly a flop.
Came here to say the same re: “Travis, on the other hand, is dressed like the late, great Bernie Mac for some reason. Like, Trav looks like he’s about to do a tight set at Def Comedy Jam in 1998.” LMFAO 🤣! Nailed it 💯!
What’s going on with his pants? Is he shopping at the same store as Albert Grimaldi?
It looks line what Uncle Fester wore in Addams Family Values after got with Debbie.
LMAO! Funny you should mention them, because my husband and I are going as Uncle Fester and Debbie for Halloween. Now I’m wondering if people are going to think we’re going for Travis and Taylor instead… 😬🤣
This is a very cool look for Taylor. She usually skews quite feminine and twee but she looks excellent here!
Aww. I miss Bernie Mac.
Same. I died at Kaiser’s commentary but his style worked for him lmaoooo. He was definitely one of the greats.
Why is Travis wearing high heels?
Because he wants to? Y’all are acting like he’s stepping out in stilettos. It’s a block heel on a boot. Many boots have heels.
Travis looks like his back hurts here. Other than that 🤷🏼♀️
…that, or he is trying to hold in a particularly pungent wind, lol.
I live in NYC and one of the things I love most about it is walking everywhere – to and from dinner or when the weather is nice to sit outside and people watch. Whenever I see these pics of Taylor and Travis going out for dinner in NYC I feel they are missing out on so much. Car directly to the restaurant door and then same back. I mean sure, they are experiencing restaurants I could never afford (or get into!) but I don’t envy them.
He’s probably wearing those trousers for comfort. He gets beat up on the regular so he looks for comfortable “fashionable” clothing options. The heel on those shoes are not necessary.
If his hamstrings are aching, the heels will help.
I really like Jonathan Simkhai’s designs. He’s my daughter in law’s favorite and I have a couple of friends who have worn him too. Well chosen Taylor.
Yeah, Travis has to dress for his size and situation. At least this one isn’t in loud colors. I like that he prioritizes comfort without going out like Adam Sandler in shorts all the time, lol. No hate to Adam whom I love but dude is a slob.
Travis’ outfits are sometimes weird as hell, but I actually like both of their looks here. Taylor’s oversize leather jacket is very cool (a word not often associated with her lol).
Taylor and I have the same birthday. It makes me feel relevant, lol. #1989
These two are literally incapable of celebrating anything without being in public and photographed. I give this relationship a year after Kelce retires.
I liked the patient zero video. Made me wish it was a full movie. I liked Colin and Dakota together. I didn’t think the song was spectacular, but I didn’t hate it.
I don’t love Patient Zero but I am glad it’s toppling Choosin’ Texas. I have to turn the radio station every time it comes on, I’m so sick of it. It’s not a terrible song, it’s just overplayed to nauseum.
Travis really bringing the Cleveland fashion at a wake with that outfit.