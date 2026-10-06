Prince Andrew’s judicial review is not being financed by King Charles, the palace claims

The former “Prince Andrew,” now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has applied for a judicial review of his arrest. Andrew was detained and arrested back in February, and the Thames Valley Police also executed search warrants on Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge simultaneously. Right now, there are multiple ongoing police investigations, and at least one former prime minister (Gordon Brown) has been feeding information to law enforcement. Still, Andrew has not been formally charged, and I guess Andrew’s lawyers think this judicial review is a good idea, or they believe that Andrew still has a hand to play in this situation. In any case, King Charles wants everyone to know that he’s not paying for Andrew’s legal stunt. Except Charles probably IS paying for it.
The King has insisted that private funding he gives to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor must not be used to fund his legal action against police. A Buckingham Palace source said the monarch had no involvement in the former Duke of York’s application for a judicial review of his arrest by Thames Valley Police.
They added that it had been “made clear” to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor that the financial provision he receives from his elder brother should not be used to fund the High Court claim.
The Telegraph revealed on Monday that the former duke had launched legal action against Thames Valley Police over the circumstances of his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The claim concerns the actions of officers when executing the search warrant.
However, the force has applied to keep the details of the legal claim secret. A hearing scheduled to take place at the High Court on Thursday will hear its application to restrict access to court documents.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor receives an annual six-figure stipend from the King via his private funds, which includes an allowance made for the cost of private security.
When he was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Palace made clear that the taxpayer would not foot his legal bill. A well-placed source said at the time that if the former duke was unable to pay for his own legal representation, the financial burden would “not fall on the public purse”.
The King has appeared keen to distance himself from his brother’s subsequent decision to sue the police. It is understood that when the two sides discussed the matter, the Palace immediately made clear that the monarch’s personal funding must not be used. The legal bill could potentially run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.
[From The Telegraph]
“…If the former duke was unable to pay for his own legal representation, the financial burden would ‘not fall on the public purse’…” This is palace obfuscation at work: it’s most likely that King Charles has paid for everything involving Andrew out of the monarch’s personal piggy bank, the Duchy of Lancaster. When the palace loudly proclaims that Andrew is not receiving “public funds” for this or that, they mean that Andrew isn’t receiving anything from the Sovereign Grant, the increasingly large “public funding” tied to the Crown Estate’s profits. My point is that no one actually knows how much money Charles has given Andrew or how much has been spent on Andrew – we know Charles financed the refurbishment of Marsh Farm and Charles is paying for Andrew’s (allegedly private) security and for Andrew’s household staff (maids, etc). We also know Charles is giving Andrew some kind of “stipend” for Andrew’s upkeep. Basically, Charles is financing Andrew’s lavish lifestyle still, to this day, and I would assume that some of those “private” funds are going towards Andrew’s legal bills.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Duke of York departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince Andrew, The Duke of York
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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166873, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III (front R), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive to mount a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. – Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, until 0530 GMT on September 19, a few hours before her funeral, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.,Image: 723508432, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: DANIEL LEAL / Avalon
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King Charles III, Prince Harry, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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King Charles , The Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew attend the Easter Sunday Service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.,Image: 768362206, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew chats to clergy. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, Anne the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Michael of Kent and other senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Sarah Duchess of York. Senior members of the Royal Family all pay their last respects as the coffin is carried to the hearse. They then depart from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037888662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest on all of todays front pages of the papers,Image: 1076662251, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
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State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
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Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Members of the British Royal family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castlle
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Cover Images
So Andrew has two 50 pound notes in his wallet. One comes from Chuck’s allowance, the other comes from Andrew’s personal savings. However ,they do not touch ever. They are kept in different sections of the wallet. The principal is the same as peas not touching carrots on a Sunday roast. Simples.
My first thought when I read about this was “surely he’s not that stupid”, then I realised that yes, he is in fact that stupid. My second was “how is he paying lawyers?” and now we know. Whatever comes out of the palace is a lie, not only is Charles funding his entire worthless life, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn of the RF skimming the sovereign grant to line their own pockets.
So the King is privately paying for Andrew’s court case against the King’s government? Sounds like fun. I have no qualms with Charles spending a tiny bit if his obscene amount of money for complete bulls***.
Liars. Miscreants. Of course Charles is paying.
Of course Charles isn’t paying. (Insert Lucille Blunt winking gif)
The Palace is trying to make it look like their only involvement in this sordid affair is not directly (but obviously, indirectly) paying Paedrew’s legal bills.
Feels like an attempt to obfuscate around the fact that this police investigation has been dragged out for decades precisely to avoid embarrassing the monarchy, and the police had to be dragged kicking and screaming to Andrew’s arrest by the US releasing the Epstein files.
Since all the drama last year the whole thing feels like it’s been again kicked into the long grass, emboldening Paedrew into thinking he can hit back.
I hope the police call his bluff and disclose all kinds of embarassing things about the paedo in court.
And for his next move, Paedrew should sue King Charles for stripping him (well, not), of his titles. Hey why not, the Paede has been let off the hook so why not press his ‘advantage’ further??
This whole situation has got to be driving professionals in UK law enforcement absolutely nuts – having to watch the biggest scofflaw in the realm get a free pass for serious crimes against individuals and the state (bordering on, if not actual, treason).
So, maybe it’s Andrew who put Meghan’s book on eBay. I have to scoff at “the funding must not be used…” as if Andrew has ever respected any “must not.” And what a lovely legacy QEII handed down to Charles, which will be handed down to William.
Basically, Charles is being extorted by his brother. Charles is paying him hush money.
This. Andrew has enough on Charles that if revealed, would take down the entire Firm.
And the valet Charles was in love with is probably the least of it.
(Disclaimer: There’s nothing scandalous about being bi. But marrying a young woman under false pretenses and then rejoicing at her death is sh*tty behavior.)
I believe that Charles is largely funding his pedo brother’s lifestyle, probably including this case. All that media spin is for the taxpayers who are funding that clan. This is exactly why I will go to my grave believing that the ONLY reason Charles refuses to give Harry and his family security is because of Meghan and the kids (having that one drop of AA blood). I believe Charles is doing this to discourage other members of the family from dating and marrying someone non-Caucasian . No one will convince me otherwise. I really hope that Harry can realize this. He needs to understand that no matter how white his kids look, because of the little AA blood that runs through their veins, his father will never accept them. For me, there is absolutely no other explanation an entire KING will not give Harry and his family security (at the same time funding his pedo brother), none whatsoever.
Harry refuses to believe his entire family is racist. As far as he’s concerned, it’s just “unconscious bias”. And they can get over that. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“Unconscious Bias “ – the free ride of bigots. How convenient to insist that folks just unconsciously act evil, they’re not *really* racists.
I’ve been curious around the technical question of AMW titles, as any real news, i.e., the likelihood of him receiving any punishment close to fitting his crimes appears to be remote. There’s an interesting document from the House of Commons Library from March 2026 that talks about this, both generally and specifically referencing AMW.
This article refers to Andy as “the former duke”. Although Charles has bravely taken steps and removed his Prince and HRH designations, as had been pointed out, only Parliament can remove a peerage. However, if a peer isn’t listed on the Roll of the Peerage, they will not “be addressed or referred to by any title attaching to his Peerage in any civil or military Commission, Letters Patent, or other official document”. Apparently, Charles has directed/requested this removal be done. Whether that’s the reason the media doesn’t use it, or AMW has agreed not to use it, the title itself isn’t in abeyance, and hasn’t been removed.
A final interesting section is about AMW’s place in the line of succession. Apparently the government and BP are aware it’s not a great look for Andy to be in the LOS and “potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne” and might consider future action, which Australia, Canada, and NZ agree with. However, the PM’s office said in February it was vital that the police get to carry out their investigations. So, the status quo remains until something else arises that Charles can’t suppress or ignore, and AMW remains a Duke in the LOS and a COS.
https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10370/
When I looked into all the title stuff last year it was clear that rather than Charles stripping the title Andrew agreed to give them up no doubt as part of a deal that included money
I don’t feel that Andrew would have done this without the Palace’s approval because all his funding come from Charles.
And what is “unconscious bias”, if not another name for racism?
It’s really galling that Andrew is living so lavishly. He ought to be in prison.
Thou doth complaineth and explaineth too much lately ay
Somebody needs to slap this guy down hard. Talk about tone deaf.
of course he’s paying for it, one way or the other. Andrew has no other income that we know of. If not Charles, then what is the funding source?
Charles is paying his brother hundreds of thousands of pounds a year outside of paying his staff, renovations at Marsh farm, and security. Does anyone think he has any control over what Andrew does with that money? it was clearly part of a deal worked out between them.