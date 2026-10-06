Prince William doesn’t believe the Sussexes will ‘last another six months’ in the UK

In recent days, I’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on in Prince William’s egglike head. To me, William has seemed especially out of sorts and off-balance since the Sussex family returned to the UK. William and his wife are clearly still fixated on Prince Harry and Meghan, and they’re clearly still tracking everything Harry and Meghan do and say. Which is why this report makes some kind of sense – William is apparently predicting that the Sussexes won’t even last six months in England?

Prince William reportedly isn’t optimistic about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staying in England long-term. According to a source, the Prince of Wales believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest stint in the U.K. will be brief.

After Harry and Meghan relocated back to Britain nearly seven years after their dramatic exit from The Firm, William reportedly doesn’t think much of the couple’s life change.

“William doesn’t believe they’ll even last another six months,” the insider claimed.

“He’s counting on them giving up and moving back to America as soon as they realize they can’t just bulldoze their way into getting everything they want,” the source said.

Although the Spare author has brought his family back to his home country, he still doesn’t have his government-funded protection detail reinstated.

“He’s [William] staying out of this security battle because he knows anything he does will be used against him by Harry,” the insider alleged. “He’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing.”

While the future king of England is keeping his distance from his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Meghan are reportedly in communication with King Charles III.

“It’s very hard for William to watch his father being so soft on them,” the insider said. “He truly cannot understand why Charles is giving them so much latitude after everything that’s happened.”

William is also reportedly furious that Harry is close with their uncle Charles Spencer after he slammed their father in his book about their mother, Princess Diana.

“He thinks Harry is being so blatantly disrespectful by cozying up to Charles Spencer right when he’s putting out this dreadful book,” the source alleged. “The fact his brother is trying so hard to work his way back into the King’s world and at the same time he’s making a big show of his alliance with their traitorous uncle completely baffles William,” they said.