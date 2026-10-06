Prince William doesn’t believe the Sussexes will ‘last another six months’ in the UK

In recent days, I’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on in Prince William’s egglike head. To me, William has seemed especially out of sorts and off-balance since the Sussex family returned to the UK. William and his wife are clearly still fixated on Prince Harry and Meghan, and they’re clearly still tracking everything Harry and Meghan do and say. Which is why this report makes some kind of sense – William is apparently predicting that the Sussexes won’t even last six months in England?

Prince William reportedly isn’t optimistic about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staying in England long-term. According to a source, the Prince of Wales believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest stint in the U.K. will be brief.

After Harry and Meghan relocated back to Britain nearly seven years after their dramatic exit from The Firm, William reportedly doesn’t think much of the couple’s life change.

“William doesn’t believe they’ll even last another six months,” the insider claimed.

“He’s counting on them giving up and moving back to America as soon as they realize they can’t just bulldoze their way into getting everything they want,” the source said.

Although the Spare author has brought his family back to his home country, he still doesn’t have his government-funded protection detail reinstated.

“He’s [William] staying out of this security battle because he knows anything he does will be used against him by Harry,” the insider alleged. “He’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing.”

While the future king of England is keeping his distance from his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Meghan are reportedly in communication with King Charles III.

“It’s very hard for William to watch his father being so soft on them,” the insider said. “He truly cannot understand why Charles is giving them so much latitude after everything that’s happened.”

William is also reportedly furious that Harry is close with their uncle Charles Spencer after he slammed their father in his book about their mother, Princess Diana.

“He thinks Harry is being so blatantly disrespectful by cozying up to Charles Spencer right when he’s putting out this dreadful book,” the source alleged. “The fact his brother is trying so hard to work his way back into the King’s world and at the same time he’s making a big show of his alliance with their traitorous uncle completely baffles William,” they said.

[From Wonderwall]

“He’s staying out of this security battle because he knows anything he does will be used against him by Harry…He’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing.” That’s interesting, innit? I don’t believe that William is sitting on his hands though. William has at least one vote on RAVEC, and I’ve long believed that William and King Charles have made significant maneuvers behind-the-scenes to keep the Sussexes unprotected. As of this moment, RAVEC and the Home Office are *still* slow-walking the protection issue. So that’s arguably William’s math on the Sussex Return – he believes that Harry and Meghan will shorten their UK stay once RAVEC once again denies security to them. What’s crazy is that I hope William is correct – if and when police protection is denied to the Sussexes, I absolutely have my fingers crossed that they return to California.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Prince William doesn’t believe the Sussexes will ‘last another six months’ in the UK”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:06 am

    “Every narcissist recruits an enabler as an enforcer.” I read that somewhere once and it just rang a clear little bell that pealed straight through my memories of agonised family scenes in which such things played out, to general anguish. The wrinkle is, these roles are traded and recycled. Camilla, Carole, William, Kate, Charles, ….all of them trade the roles recruited in this dysfunctional role play. Golden child, enabler, enforcer, it’s like a Matryoshka doll set. A doll’s house, like an Ibsen play.

    Reply
  2. Aurora says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:13 am

    The Sussexes already said their stay was temporary. Meghan is not a citizen so they can’t stay forever.

    It sounds like someone got wind of their planned exit date and is setting up a fake told you so” moment for Willy.

    Reply
    • Cj says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:31 am

      It would conveniently coincide with being after invictus ends as well which would be a natural point if Harry is here primarily to coordinate projects around that for veterans. Even if it isn’t a leaked date; it would be a natural conclusion for someone in Kensington and again a chance for the other brother to try and look like he’s muscled them out by… looking kingly?grumpily doing some work?

      Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:13 am

    Willy is staying out of Ravec is about as believable as him not being behind all the briefings against the Sussex family.. nothing the Sussex’s have said leads me to believe this is a long term move. Also if Willy no longer thinks about his brother he wouldn’t be talking about him or how long he expects him to stay. I hate that they act like none of the Sussex’s deserve to live in that country, especially when three of them are in the top ten in the LOS…

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:17 am

      Iirc, William has at least 2 votes on RAVEC, just saying. And I’d imagine William is exerting as much pressure as possible in assuring that they don’t get security .

      Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:14 am

    They already said it was a temporary move.

    Reply
  5. Denise says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:18 am

    It says a lot that William is staying away from the security issue. It means it’s a certain thing that Harry and his family won’t get it. Will would be all over that if there was even a slight chance that Harry might get it

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:18 am

    Huh, I thought William wasn’t going to comment on Spencer’s book, but here he is, all incandescent that Harry is “cozying up” to his “traitorous uncle.”

    Reply
  7. Lauren says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Unless the British government grows a spine and removes the roadblock currently in place from Charles and William the security review will never result in protection for H&M

    Reply
  8. Miranda says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:27 am

    “It’s very hard for William to watch his father being so soft on them”

    Is it? Gosh, between this and Kate once having to stand in the general vicinity of Meghan for a few minutes at a funeral, she and William are truly the most put-upon people of all time. 🙄🙄

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:31 am

    Wiliam’s Private Secretary sits on RAVEC so he’s not silent on whether Harry gets security or not. He hopes that if Harry doesn’t get security that he would return to the US. Harry and Meghan don’t have security now and haven’t left so I believe they will remain in the UK until next year August.

    Reply
  10. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:32 am

    What I genuinely can’t get past is the disingenuous posturing, the insipid bad faith grandstanding — “we’re just letting the process play out,” when you ARE the process. You HAVE a vote. What utter nonsense. As if you’re just adhering to some high-minded impartial standard, it’s not personal, I swear….. I call BS. He’s smirking like he always smirks. What a truly wretched creature William is. “One may smile a smile, and be a villain.”

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:53 am

    So Charles Spencer is “traitorous” now, for telling the truth about how his sister was treated? And Harry should distance himself from the uncle revealing that truth?

    These people and their effed-up allegiance to the petulant, self-absorbed king and heir … Honestly, the monarchy warps people’s brains.

    As for the Sussexes, well, William and I at least have in common the hope that they stay only for a short time in Blighty.

    Reply
  12. Ciotog says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:05 am

    “He’s giving that a wide berth and counting on the powers that be to do the right thing.” Not only does that mean that he thinks his brother’s family shouldn’t be granted security, but that’s a veiled threat too. “I’m counting you to do the right thing” is mafia boss tactics.

    Reply
  13. EllenOlenska says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Well I believe William should be more concerned with himself. I don’t see his eventual reign lasting six years. Or maybe not even six months. I think his “ raving fans” are dying by the year and he and Mumbles have given the republicans an easy opening.

    Reply
  14. therese says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:18 am

    Thank you for posting the top photo of William, my favorite photo of him to hate and make fun of, other than the volley ball pictures. Does he see himself? But, I thought he and Kate were just staying away and getting on with things and not paying the Sussexes any attention. Does he not hear himself? Oh wait, he doesn’t read. But obviously, the man is not self aware. Everything is upset and incandescent. Does he ever change gears?

    Reply
  15. MaisiesMom says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:19 am

    First they were not supposed to “last” in California, now they are not supposed to last in the UK. What exactly do these people want? For Meghan and Harry and their kids to live on a boat in international waters?

    Reply
  16. JFerber says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Is that because of William’s “silent” persecution campaign? Make no mistake, William and his minions are planning to harass or scare the Sussexes out of England. “England is mine, Harry.”

    Reply
  17. Theresa says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Unfortunately given the dump is in office it might not be so easy for them to return. He’s been toying with getting involved in the royal dispute by messing with his visa

    Reply
  18. Lili says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    My bet is H&M have a contingency and that is that they woouldn’t get security, but the request is out in the public domain and the refusal of security will be the reason they go back, with all the breaches they have faced in the last 2 months. Meghan’s business is going strong so they wont up sticks

    Reply
  19. Smices says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:02 pm

    Sounds like he’s tired of having to work and wants to go back to being lazy.

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      October 6, 2026 at 12:25 pm

      Yes, Will and Kate can’t stand having to do actual ‘work’.

      Meghan gets to ‘work from home’ while Will and Kate have to meet with the peasants – whoops meant their subjects. It’s taking everything that they have.

      But don’t worry- the holidays are just around the corner- time for another vacation

      Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      October 6, 2026 at 12:30 pm

      I am hopeful for the Sussexes to leave after the 2027 Invictus Games. I pay zero attention to what William jas to say. He is a nasty, unbalanced, lazy, sociopath

      Reply
  20. sunnyside up says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    Too many anonymous sources for me. I don’t even understand why William should object to his brother being in the country. It is not as it is going to cost him anything. William seems to be frightened of him and it doesn’t make sense to me, If Harry wants to say something more about him he can just as easily say it in the US

    Reply
  21. Over it says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    Oh so Willy is praying that Harry and Meghan will leave so that him and kitty can go back to being lazy and paid for doing nothing. That’s why Harry and Meghan are being blocked from security because Willy can’t keep up this schedule of having to work more than once a week. It’s killing him and kitty . It’s actually funny . Imagine being this f lazy and hating your brother for making you have to appear to work

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment