Usha Vance almost had a dangerous fall with her baby while exiting a helicopter

In July, Usha and JD Vance welcomed their fourth child, a son they named Alec Neel Vance. I’m still sort of aghast at that name, especially since Alec’s brother is named Vivek (a more traditional Indian name). Anyway, we haven’t heard much from Usha since she gave birth, which is fine – I hate these people with every fiber of my being, but every woman deserves maternity leave. Usha’s rancid Cabbage Patch doll husband must have encouraged her to get out of the house though, so Usha joined JD on two long-haul flights to and from Anchorage, Alaska. JD was stumping for Dan Sullivan’s senate reelection campaign. While the Vances were coming back to the DMV, Usha tried to exit Marine Two with baby Alec strapped to her chest. She stumbled badly and almost fell out of the helicopter.

Usha Vance nearly had a very dangerous fall while holding her 2-month-old and a large leather diaper bag. Why did nobody, including her husband, help her? https://t.co/bzJodvxA7J — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 5, 2026

I’m glad she’s okay and I’m really glad the baby was in a chest carrier. I also think it’s gross that JD wasn’t carrying the diaper bag, but I’ve always believed he’s utterly useless as a husband and father. I still remember his comments about Usha going back to work right after she had their oldest child, and Usha’s mom had to come and take care of the baby for a year. JD said that like it was a good thing, that he’s too stupid, useless and lazy to take care of his own children. Of course, I also think it’s completely weird to put Usha and all four kids on long-haul flights to and from Alaska, especially when the baby is only about eleven weeks old?