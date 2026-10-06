Usha Vance almost had a dangerous fall with her baby while exiting a helicopter

In July, Usha and JD Vance welcomed their fourth child, a son they named Alec Neel Vance. I’m still sort of aghast at that name, especially since Alec’s brother is named Vivek (a more traditional Indian name). Anyway, we haven’t heard much from Usha since she gave birth, which is fine – I hate these people with every fiber of my being, but every woman deserves maternity leave. Usha’s rancid Cabbage Patch doll husband must have encouraged her to get out of the house though, so Usha joined JD on two long-haul flights to and from Anchorage, Alaska. JD was stumping for Dan Sullivan’s senate reelection campaign. While the Vances were coming back to the DMV, Usha tried to exit Marine Two with baby Alec strapped to her chest. She stumbled badly and almost fell out of the helicopter.

I’m glad she’s okay and I’m really glad the baby was in a chest carrier. I also think it’s gross that JD wasn’t carrying the diaper bag, but I’ve always believed he’s utterly useless as a husband and father. I still remember his comments about Usha going back to work right after she had their oldest child, and Usha’s mom had to come and take care of the baby for a year. JD said that like it was a good thing, that he’s too stupid, useless and lazy to take care of his own children. Of course, I also think it’s completely weird to put Usha and all four kids on long-haul flights to and from Alaska, especially when the baby is only about eleven weeks old?

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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17 Responses to “Usha Vance almost had a dangerous fall with her baby while exiting a helicopter”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:02 am

    To quote Vance’s predecessor as vice president: “These muthaf**kahs are crazy!”

    Reply
  2. Hypocrisy says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:04 am

    As a former family pack mule this isn’t that uncommon sadly women/mothers carrying the children and supplies while the men/fathers walk holding nothing but their phones can be witnessed everyday. I truly expected JD to be that kind of self absorbed man/father. On a different note his daughter sure looks like her father I don’t think I’ve ever seen her before but she is his mini-me.

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:10 am

    I mean, no one — not even the military guys — helped her. You’d think they could break protocol in that instance.

    Of course, JD was the most responsible for helping her. That fake hillbilly POS couldn’t even carry the backpack.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:13 am

      Their refusal to break protocol as she was about to faceplant with an infant was the most disgusting thing to me. Especially since Vance was behind her, carrying the 4 year old.

      Reply
    • megs283 says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:15 am

      They didn’t even move a muscle. Usha should remember this. When they all have to account for their actions (I truly have to believe that day will come), no one is going to help her.

      Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:11 am

    Why is Usha being made to take this trip so soon after having the baby? Also did she feel pressured into wearing those high heel boots?

    Reply
    • Up In Toronto says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:30 am

      The biggest thing we have to remember is that Usha is a capable grown ass woman who makes her own bad decisions. As a woman of color, I am sensitive to how other women of color are depicted and Ive noticed a default of pity and support given to this woman. Remember, she also silently stood by as her white husband said nothing while his political party was hurling slurs against people of INDIAN heritage. Just recently, they both continued doing nothing to condemn the Texas politician convinced immigration was ruining Texan universities. No pity for Usha, she’s made her bed and is perfectly capable of getting out of it. She is not a prisoner , she is not worthy of your pity.

      Reply
    • Blithe says:
      October 6, 2026 at 11:53 am

      Why is Usha getting a tax payer supported trip to a beautiful, far-flung state — while so many are struggling with bills and debts and the destruction of our country? Why did Usha and her husband think it was a good idea to take a newborn with them on such a long and arduous trip? It might have been luxurious and convenient for the adults, but aren’t helicopters painfully noisy?

      I listened to a bit of Vance’s speech. He was very much hate-mongering, probably violating the Hatch Act, and hoping that bringing his wife and younger children along for the ride makes him more relatable.

      Reply
  5. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:13 am

    In defence of the Vances, JD exits the helicopter after his wife carrying a larger child who appears in the footage to be sleeping (so heavy, their weight doubles in unconsciousness, I swear) and he negotiates the steps quite gingerly, albeit without tripping, probably because he’s not wearing stacked heels, like Usha. I don’t think she would perceive a diaper bag as an impediment having had four children. It’s one of those freak things that just happens when your life is topsy turvy. But she’s literally one foot off the ground (a helicopter sits right on the ground, vs a plane that you reach via a long flight of stairs) and there are three people at least waiting to catch her if she falls. She appears to be smiling immediately afterwards. I mean. Yes, these people are problematic at best. But all the hoopla strikes me as ambulance chasing.

    Reply
    • Mumster says:
      October 6, 2026 at 10:18 am

      They did not move at all to help her when it seemed like she was definitely going to fall. Didn’t even flinch, so, no, they weren’t going to help her. The rest (about JD Vance “refusing” to help) is histrionics. But, yeah, she was definitely going to tumble if she didn’t catch herself. And how many people smile or laugh after an embarrassing incident just to save face?

      Reply
  6. Yup, Me says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:24 am

    She caught herself quickly. I’m more curious about how she’s being treated behind the scenes now that this is an issue in the media and it doesn’t look good.

    Also, Vivek Ramaswamy took it upon himself to pick up (and almost drop) a child he did not know at a rally. That’s getting a lot of attention, too.

    Reply
  7. VilleRose says:
    October 6, 2026 at 10:32 am

    The soldiers in front of her didn’t even bother to help her. I don’t know much about the military but surely a woman falling dangerously out of a helicopter like that with a baby overrides stupid ceremonial protocols?

    I don’t like the Vances but I wouldn’t want Usha to seriously injure herself or her baby. Also, why are they bringing their kids all the way to Alaska? Unless they’re planning a family trip afterwards, it doesn’t make sense to drag a 9 week old infant all that way.

    Reply
  8. Kateeee says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:11 am

    The reaction times on those marines… jeezus, check them for pulses.

    Reply
  9. JFerber says:
    October 6, 2026 at 11:51 am

    She is looking much older. I fully expect that she takes care of the infant and the other kids, middle of the night, whatever. He’s too important to help and needs his beauty sleep.

    Reply

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