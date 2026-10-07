Prince William teamed up with reality star Ross Kemp for a Tuesday event

Trendspotting: the Prince and Princess of Wales rarely schedule events on Mondays or Fridays. I’ve believed for some time now that they organize their schedule to give themselves three-day and four-day weekends. It’s lazy work if you can get it. Anyway, Prince William’s work week began on Tuesday, obviously. He visited Somerset and talked about how much he loves watching reality shows. How embarrassing.
Prince William is helping communities come together to face increasingly frequent extreme weather events. The Prince of Wales, 44, visited Ilminster, Somerset, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to help launch a new initiative to enable U.K. residents to be better prepared for floods, fires and other natural disasters.
For the occasion, the royal heir teamed up with a star of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors: Ross Kemp, an English actor, author and television host. The pairing comes after Prince William previously revealed that he and Kate Middleton are big fans of the competition reality show.
In his book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story, royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote about William, “The heir to the throne is less of a traditionalist than his father, but he is less of a radical, too. The King is the one who still enjoys sitting up writing letters into the night, whereas Prince William’s idea of a fun evening, says one of his team, is to ‘sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors.’ ”
Ready Together, a National Emergencies Trust (NET) project, will “help communities across the U.K. take simple, practical steps to become more prepared for emergencies,” according to a palace press release. The prince has been a patron of NET since 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ilminster is an example of a community already putting initiatives from the Ready Together toolkit into practice, as residents, rescue workers and community leaders have worked together to help victims of recent severe floods in the area.
Generally, I don’t begrudge people for having their own taste in TV shows. But it’s hard to miss the fact that William and Kate are both big TV-watchers and they tend towards reality shows and cheesy competition shows. All while William is BAFTA President, and most years, he’s barely seen any of the nominated films. Yet another trendspotting moment – William is happily uncultured. It’s also increasingly hard to miss the fact that William needs to be bribed into working by surrounding him with celebrities. Pitiful.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh, look. William found another baldie to sit with in the lunchroom during break. Sweet. /s
He probably imo watches the show without keen around in one of the other residences.
Ross Kemp was once married to Rebekah Brooks (yes THAT Rebekah Brooks) and their divorce was messy amid accusations of DV against her (she allegedly hit him).
He seems like a nice bloke who’s made a good career in documentaries post his TV soap career (he was in Eastenders for years which is a long running soap opera here in the UK set in the East end of London).
Wait, @Digital Unicorn, WHAT? Rebekah Brooks (who also famously had an affair with Andy Coulson, the tabloid hack who became Cameron’s press secretary before being outed as a hacker and having to quit) was previously married…. To a guy on East Enders? Really??? LOL. ;-D …i mean. What I love about the Murdoch connection is that they scramble classes, like, it reminds me of what Dolly Parton once quipped, “It costs a lot to look this cheap.” …it’s ….how do they always describe Americans?…. Nouveaux riches. ;-D
She had the affair with Coulson on Kemp. But Wade and Kemp aren’t some mixing of the classes, her parents owned a tree business and she never went to college. Went straight into the news of the world, because she is purely disgusting.
A thing I always remember about Rebecca Wade … she got incredibly lucky the day she was arrested for assaulting Ross Kemp. Just a couple of hours later another woman was arrested for assaulting the guy who played the brother of Kemp’s Eastenders character. What an amazing coincidence! It allowed the paper to go big on the other assault and add in the Wade bit as a mere aside.
One year later Kemp began making documentaries for Sky TV, with a lucrative contract that lasted years and was quite prestigious. A year or two into it his divorce from Wade came through, he’s never said anything bad about her. Sky is owned by Murdoch. Wade was one of Murdoch’s favourites. Another amazing coincidence.
Andy Coulson bailed Rebecca Wade out when she was arrested. He went on to be jailed for the phone hacking scandal. He also worked for the Tory party.
I hadn’t realised that about his Sky deal – considering Murdoch threw his own son under the bus to protect her, Kemp could easily have seen his career and reputation ruined just as many others were due to Murdoch’s obsession with protecting her.
I’ve often wondered when Murdoch finally goes, will Lachlan continue to protect her? Esp as its been said that he’s just as ruthless as his father.
He has that odd smile where he shows his teeth
Toss looks weirded out tbh. The whole thing looks awkward.
Kind of off topic. My partner and I are watching the new celebrity traitors series and were joking around about having William on as a participant, but the whole time he’s just getting hammered and staggering around, passing out in corners, and letting BRF secrets slip. The rest of the cast can’t stand him, but keep him around for the gossip.
Do those UK royals use proximity to celebrities to validate themselves? Good grief!
okay, first of all the traitors is magnificent television and I don’t begrudge even William watching it. I doubt he has a clue what is going on and the kids probably have to pause it for him to explain, however no shade from me. second of all, Ross Kemp is not a reality star. He’s a decent (for soaps) actor who has made some fascinating and important documentaries. his taste in women is questionable (see comment above re Rebekah Brooks) but otherwise he seems like a decent bloke with curiosity and a work ethic.
I was going to say that seeing Ross Kemp described as a reality star is really weird.
Hes been such a huge part of British culture for almost 40 years through Eastenders and other stuff that its easy to forget this is the first time most Americans are coming across him.
Its like saying David Schwimmer is a reality star for appearing on Bake Off. Eastenders was bigger than Friends in the UK in the 90s and early 2000s.
To add his documentaries have won awards – the one he did on gangs won a BAFTA and then another he did on Afghanistan was nominated. So he has creds when it comes to his work in docu’s.
He’s a popular personality here in the UK and am sure everyone is glued to Traitors watching him in it. Have never watched Traitors but given the celebrity line up I might have to – Michael Sheen’s in this season 🙂