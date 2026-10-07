Prince William teamed up with reality star Ross Kemp for a Tuesday event

Trendspotting: the Prince and Princess of Wales rarely schedule events on Mondays or Fridays. I’ve believed for some time now that they organize their schedule to give themselves three-day and four-day weekends. It’s lazy work if you can get it. Anyway, Prince William’s work week began on Tuesday, obviously. He visited Somerset and talked about how much he loves watching reality shows. How embarrassing.

Prince William is helping communities come together to face increasingly frequent extreme weather events. The Prince of Wales, 44, visited Ilminster, Somerset, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to help launch a new initiative to enable U.K. residents to be better prepared for floods, fires and other natural disasters.

For the occasion, the royal heir teamed up with a star of the BBC’s Celebrity Traitors: Ross Kemp, an English actor, author and television host. The pairing comes after Prince William previously revealed that he and Kate Middleton are big fans of the competition reality show.

In his book Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story, royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote about William, “The heir to the throne is less of a traditionalist than his father, but he is less of a radical, too. The King is the one who still enjoys sitting up writing letters into the night, whereas Prince William’s idea of a fun evening, says one of his team, is to ‘sit down with the Princess in front of The Traitors.’ ”

Ready Together, a National Emergencies Trust (NET) project, will “help communities across the U.K. take simple, practical steps to become more prepared for emergencies,” according to a palace press release. The prince has been a patron of NET since 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ilminster is an example of a community already putting initiatives from the Ready Together toolkit into practice, as residents, rescue workers and community leaders have worked together to help victims of recent severe floods in the area.