Is King Charles still giving Prince Andrew a £1 million annual stipend?

This week, we learned that Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) has filed for a judicial review of his February arrest and the search warrants which were executed at Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge. Soon after we heard about the judicial review, Buckingham Palace came out and said (on background) that they were not financing Andrew’s legal adventures. But they suddenly got very pedantic about it, saying of course Andrew is not receiving “public funds,” and that whatever “stipend” he receives, it’s from “private funds.” I broke down what that meant – that Charles was taking money out of the Duchy of Lancaster’s piggy bank to finance Andrew’s lavish lifestyle. Charles pays for Andrew’s (private) security, Charles paid for Marsh Farm’s refurbishment, Charles pays for Andrew’s vacations, Charles pays for Andrew’s household staff. I’m sure it all adds up to quite a lot. Well, Tom Sykes claims on his Royalist Substack that Andrew’s stipend from his brother comes to one million pounds a year. From “Demented King Charles Giving Andrew a MILLION a Year.”

Keeping “AMW” comes at quite a price. Over a MILLION POUNDS a year, every penny of it supplied by his brother, the King, with Andrew given complete latitude to spend it on whatever he pleases. Remember the story we were sold? Andrew was shamed. Andrew was cast out. Stripped of his titles, prised out of Royal Lodge, banished to the Sandringham estate (where, we were told, he would see out his days in chastened obscurity). The message from the palace was unmistakable: the monarchy had finally drawn a line under its most embarrassing son. Except, it turns out, that line comes with a seven-figure annual allowance. Nice work if you can get it, Andy!

[From The Royalist Substack]

I looked around for different sourcing on this story and I couldn’t find anything (note: Tom Sykes says the figure was dropped into a Times of London story this week). I also found that, in late 2024, the palace leaked that they were finally cutting off Andrew, and before then, he had been receiving about a million pounds a year from Charles. That’s what Robert Hardman reported in November 2024. But if you go back through our archives, you’ll find a lot of different people saying wildly different things about Charles, Andrew and money. It feels much more likely that all of this “Andrew is being cut off” drama has been for show, some red meat for the tabloids, and this whole time, Charles has been ensuring that his degenerate brother has lots of cash, support, security and a fully-funded lavish lifestyle. The question is: why? The answer: because Andrew knows enough to take down the entire institution.