Is King Charles still giving Prince Andrew a £1 million annual stipend?

This week, we learned that Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) has filed for a judicial review of his February arrest and the search warrants which were executed at Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge. Soon after we heard about the judicial review, Buckingham Palace came out and said (on background) that they were not financing Andrew’s legal adventures. But they suddenly got very pedantic about it, saying of course Andrew is not receiving “public funds,” and that whatever “stipend” he receives, it’s from “private funds.” I broke down what that meant – that Charles was taking money out of the Duchy of Lancaster’s piggy bank to finance Andrew’s lavish lifestyle. Charles pays for Andrew’s (private) security, Charles paid for Marsh Farm’s refurbishment, Charles pays for Andrew’s vacations, Charles pays for Andrew’s household staff. I’m sure it all adds up to quite a lot. Well, Tom Sykes claims on his Royalist Substack that Andrew’s stipend from his brother comes to one million pounds a year. From “Demented King Charles Giving Andrew a MILLION a Year.”
Keeping “AMW” comes at quite a price. Over a MILLION POUNDS a year, every penny of it supplied by his brother, the King, with Andrew given complete latitude to spend it on whatever he pleases.
Remember the story we were sold? Andrew was shamed. Andrew was cast out. Stripped of his titles, prised out of Royal Lodge, banished to the Sandringham estate (where, we were told, he would see out his days in chastened obscurity). The message from the palace was unmistakable: the monarchy had finally drawn a line under its most embarrassing son.
Except, it turns out, that line comes with a seven-figure annual allowance.
Nice work if you can get it, Andy!
[From The Royalist Substack]
I looked around for different sourcing on this story and I couldn’t find anything (note: Tom Sykes says the figure was dropped into a Times of London story this week). I also found that, in late 2024, the palace leaked that they were finally cutting off Andrew, and before then, he had been receiving about a million pounds a year from Charles. That’s what Robert Hardman reported in November 2024. But if you go back through our archives, you’ll find a lot of different people saying wildly different things about Charles, Andrew and money. It feels much more likely that all of this “Andrew is being cut off” drama has been for show, some red meat for the tabloids, and this whole time, Charles has been ensuring that his degenerate brother has lots of cash, support, security and a fully-funded lavish lifestyle. The question is: why? The answer: because Andrew knows enough to take down the entire institution.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of “Gladiator II” at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 13 November, 2024.,Image: 934094040, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
166873, Charles, Prince of Wales and Duke of York at the funeral of Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St.Paul’s church in Knightsbridge. London, United Kingdom – Tuesday June 27, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533054254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, The Earl of Wessex, The Duke of York, The Duke of Sussex, Mr. Peter Phillips, The Duke of Cambridge, Vice Admiral Tim Lawrence, The Earl of Snowdon attending the funeral of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. 17/04/2021
Camera Press Rota,Image: 606174294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Camilla Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724207123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
King Charles , The Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew attend the Easter Sunday Service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.,Image: 768362206, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
The front pages of todays newspapers with the news that Prince Andrew will be stripped of his Prince title and will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.,Image: 1049399574, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
-
-
Todays front pages with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor,Image: 1071161923, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
-
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest on all of todays front pages of the papers,Image: 1076662239, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
-
-
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest on all of todays front pages of the papers,Image: 1076662277, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoffrey Swaine/Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castlle
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, King Charles III and Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Cover Images
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article