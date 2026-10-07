Royalist: Prince Harry & Meghan are still ‘wildly unhappy,’ just in the UK now

This past spring, there was a whole gossip storyline fueled by Dan Wakeford, a former People Mag and Us Weekly editor. Wakeford was shilling his new subscription Substack, and he was trying to build his subscriber base off of the deranged community. Wakeford claimed that his sources were telling him that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “wildly unhappy” with each other and with their life in Montecito. Something about how Harry would prefer to live in Montana, and how Harry’s misery was affecting the Sussex marriage. In retrospect, given the Sussex family’s move to the UK, I think there was something to the gossip around “Prince Harry is bored of Montecito and he wants to get out of California.” Well, Wakeford is back and he’s still ringing the “wildly unhappy” bell.
A top royal insider has blown the lid off why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “wildly unhappy.” Dan Wakeford, a cultural commentator and founder of the Celebrity Intelligence newsletter, tells The Royalist’s Tom Sykes that the Sussexes were miserable living in California and that their conflicting passions complicate their relationship.
“The ‘wildly unhappy’ came not from within their relationship in their life right now,” the former People and Us Weekly editor-in-chief said, referring to an article published in Celebrity Intelligence in April. “It was their life in America they were wildly unhappy about…They were wildly unhappy with how things had gone, and they hadn’t gone how they expected. I don’t think they could find—think of a way out of that. And so it’s very interesting.”
Wakeford said the couple’s move back to the United Kingdom has helped to make Harry happier, but he does not believe it has done the same for the Los Angeles-native Meghan.
“The problem with this couple is you have two people with completely different goals in life and geographical, like, homes,” he explained. Wakeford said that, according to his sources and other reporting, the two are “very much in love,” but they butt heads over what makes them truly happy.
“They’re not on the same page with where they’re going in life, whether that’s living in England or living in America, whether that is philanthropy or a glamorous Hollywood lifestyle brand,” he said. “And so doing that as a couple—they oppose each other, really, of what to their core, makes them happy and their reasons for being.”
Sykes noted that relationships, even between two people who are “very much in love,” can falter when their goals are not aligned.
“I think we’ve all seen plenty of people who are madly in love and carried away with the whole thing who can’t make it work as a relationship, because the relationship is a very different kind of thing,” Sykes said.
Wakeford agreed, saying their different goals make it hard for them to be happy and “power forward and be on the same page…I mean, from the moment Meghan entered into the royal family, it was obvious that she was naive to the understanding of the structure and what was expected from the royal family and felt that she could change that,” he said. “And that was incredibly frustrating for her…Obviously it’s easier for her now that she’s not in the royal family, but to me, I don’t see their goals and their aspirations and what gives them their reasons to live individually don’t necessarily marry together, to result in a happy and easy life.”
[From The Daily Beast]
To me, this kind of hand-wringing over “where will they build their life longterm” is idiotic because they’ve already been together for a decade and they’ve figured out ways to make it work internationally, even if that means Harry moving his wife and children to a country which is extremely dangerous for them. Harry and Meghan have always prioritized their marriage above everything, and that’s clearly what Meghan has done this year as well – she made this move for Harry, because this is what he wants and where he wants to be. And I think everyone has their fingers crossed that this stupid UK adventure is over by next summer. If it’s not… well, then maybe I’ll believe that someone is “wildly unhappy.”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of The Sun.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Invictus Games athletics events in the Athletics Park, at Zuiderpark the Hague, Netherlands.
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex is presented with a Western Bulldogs scarf during a visit to Movember at the Western Bulldogs HQ at Mission Whitten Oval, in Footscray, Melbourne, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Prince Harry fist bumps a United Kingdom supporter as he attends the Indoor Rowing competition during the Invictus Games at the Zuiderpark.
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What does it tell you about “this carnival of so-called experts” that they’re always claiming Meghan and Harry are the ones who are “unhappy?” ….as Diana urged others, in her brother’s recollection, “Don’t judge others by yourself.”….
Whatever. Now go analyze the marriage the is so obviously loveless in the Wales. He doesn’t know shit about Meghan and Harry’s marriage and all the deranged fanfic they write can’t change that.
More spreading fake story hoping harry returns to be third wheel to the keens
I think Harry is actually the naive one and wants to live a life of philanthropy like he is a working royal and Meghan is like “sure you do you, but honey, we are not working royals. We need to just work.”
That’s where the glamorous Hollywood lifestyle comes in because for better or for worse, it makes money. I think Harry is a natural and should be in front of the camera more. He’s charming and endearing, and Americans love a posh British accent.
This is intriguing, @2Legit2Quit, because I feel like this used to be true, but it isn’t anymore. And I think it says a lot about the politics of class, respectively, in our two countries. Class is kind of a taboo topic to Americans, except in England, where it seems superficially harmless and charming… until it isn’t. Because I think what a lot of Americans have realised in beholding the coverage of Meghan and Harry is that there is a really nasty class-based angle to it, which kills the vibe. Total buzz kill. One article on a US site actually asked, rhetorically, “What Have Meghan and Harry Done to the British White Working Class to Offend Them?”… And a lot of the coverage of Meghan cannot pin her down in UK class terms. To wit: “Straight Outta Compton” would demonstrate a very dim grasp of L.A. geography, but then they pivot seamlessly to the fact that she attended a private Catholic girls’ school. …which would be unlikely to sit in Compton, FWIW. Sometimes it reminds me of the 1930s-era propaganda about Jews in Europe, like, “They’re Communists!” ….but also, “They’re all bankers!!!!” ….really can’t be both at the same time. You know?
A superdupe homeboy from Oaktown!
Completely off topic, 2legit2quit but I wanted to say….just seeing your name made my memory flood and I can now say I still remember 98% of the words to that MC Hammer song AND the little hand dance! It made my morning!
Hey hey!
My, my, my, my music hits me so hard
Makes me say, “Oh, my Lord
Thank you for blessin’ me with a mind to rhyme and two hype feet” @Graphinya Heather I remember all the lyrics too! It came out the same 2 days before my son was born, I was on way to hospital from Hayward Ca stuck in traffic on January 15 and our local Bay Area radio station had MC Hammer in studio! I’ll never forget it Lol
@2Legit2Quit: When Harry was in Ukraine he gave a brief interview to a British reporter in which he basically said, “I will always be royal and I’m just doing the work I was born to do.” This confirmed for me that he’s leaning into his royal lineage whether the Windsors like it or not. And, yes, I agree that Meghan is just letting Harry be Harry. So they’re not necessarily totally aligned but that doesn’t mean they’re unhappy.
I think a lot of those gutter rats are hoping and dreaming for the unhappiness they wish upon the Sussexes. I do believe Prince Harry is a restless spirit and Meghan and their children are going on this new journey with him because this is what you do in a marriage, you sacrifice for each other. As far as them being unhappy, I have yet to see either of them demonstrate unhappiness with each other. I also believe Harry and Meghan are each other’s home and they are committed to each other. Always funny to see those folks twist themselves in knots trying to understand how and why Harry and Meghan are together. They cannot understand how a Californian like Meghan can move with her husband to such a dreary place but Prince Harry moved with Meghan to California and I can see them both enjoying each other their family where they are to fill whatever emptiness Prince Harry feels from leaving his home country. I also believe this is a temporary move and they will return to California after the Invictus games. Harry’s life outside of his family is philanthropy, he is good at it and should be allowed to do it on his home country soil if he so chooses.
So they have multiple homes! So do I. There is no crisis that arise from moving between houses. You work around school calendars. Otherwise not a big deal. Only rota rats and tabloid trolls who could never even dream of such a lifestyle then project their pedestrian and resentful world view on them and yet be so smug in the process.
Sykes pretends to be an expert on the couples marriage. Just more rambling double talk
If an RF member can only happily marry someone who understands their lifestyle then that’s a good reason to abolish the RF, because they can’t marry each other. Anymore.
Cosign!
Even good marriages are not sunshine and rainbows every day but these people seem to follow, watch and dissect H&M like they are specimens under a microscope to impose their narrative of “marriage trouble” which has been their ultimate goal to disrupt and end the marriage.. they do this just hoping that their article is the final straw that breaks the Sussex’s marriage.
For the love of God, she didn’t try to change the RF. Harry wanted them to protect his wife from the lies that were being reported on as they had done for Kate. They didn’t do it. I am so sick of them pretending that their campaign to terrorize her was just what is to be expected. They keep blaming Meghan when she’s no said crap about those people since the Oprah interview 5 freaking years ago. And all she even mentioned in her In the Cut article was that was Harry’s family and he doesn’t have to lose his father like she did hers. It’s mind boggling that 10 years in they still are trying to lie about this.
Meh. Harry has stated he’s unhappy at the lack of security and the fact that he can’t freely travel bw the two countries. Who knows how long they’ll stay. But it’s no secret he didn’t like the idea of his family being exiled. That doesn’t mean he hated Cali. This family appears cute and happy together. Ofc no one knows the bts but this just reads like a lot of wishing and hoping for them to have marital problems.
Making stuff up for clicks and money and stirring outrage and fake drama so they can sell more made up stories. Charles Spencer’s book has some real eye openers, not just about Diana, but about himself and others. This has been going on for decades.
As for Harry and Meghan and their children, are they really having a bad day in the Cotswolds? Seems to me that they look to cultivate joy in that family.
I grew up in the US but it was in a rural state with a tiny population and a stereotypically poor reputation. I hated it. Hated the way I felt judged for being from there, hated how backwards I felt when I was on school trips to big cities, hated being mocked for my accent so I left as soon as I could. I went to college far away and started my family in another more prosperous state.
While I think that was the right decision, I have often felt out of place. Because my state of origin is so tiny (population-wise), it is rare to meet anyone from there. I miss the food, the people, the geography, the quiet of rural life, the feeling of home, and my loneliness about this has only increased as my kids have grown up completely detached from that culture. I have taken them to visit, but they don’t get it and never will. It’s not their home.
All of that is to say, I think I understand Harry’s desire for his kids to have a meaningful connection to his home. He can miss his home and native culture and want his children to be connected there without also being miserable in his marriage.
This seems like a clickbait fan fiction to me. Nothing brings all the derangers to the yard more than a “Harry and Meghan” are miserable post. He knows he’ll get this covered widely and will get subscribers and readers so why not indulge a bit of fanfic.
I don’t think their stay in England will signal unhappiness. These are rich people and rich people move around and have homes in various countries. Meghan and Harry are no different.