Australian town wants to build a 65-foot statue of endangered local giant pink slug



Triboniophorus aff. graeffei, commonly known as the Mount Kaputar pink slug, is named for the only place on planet earth where the slug can be found: Mount Kaputar in New South Wales, Australia. Tragically, 90% of their population was wiped out during the 2019-2020 Australian bush fires. Those numbers are so dire, that the NSW government created a Slug Sleuth app so that people could report sightings. Which they’d have to stay up odd hours to do, since these slugs feast on tree trunk algae and moss during the night, before slithering down to hide in plant litter during the day. Gotta love an organism that stays up all night eating. Well, now the nearby town of Narrabri would like to bring conservation awareness to these giant (eight inch) slugs by building a 65-foot statue of one. I do believe this is the best idea. Ever.

“We’re a big country, we love our big things and we think it would neatly fit into Australia’s eccentric collection of oversized attractions,” Narrabri Shire Mayor Darrell Tiemens told the outlet.

…“Even though it’s highly rare to see them, I’ve had the honour and privilege of spotting them twice and it’s not until you see them that you realise just how brightly coloured and spectacular this species is,” Tiemens told The Herald.

“They may not be as cuddly as koalas or platypuses, but they are so unique,” he continued. “Having a monument in their honour would be a great way of celebrating the wonderful wildlife we have in our country.”

The idea for the monument came about in Sydney, where Alexandra Luxford, a lawmaker in the suburb of Randwick, suggested it as part of a sister-city relationship between the two councils, according to The Herald.

Randwick City Council is working to help Narrabri receive grants and funding for the statue, with Tiemens saying it could reach 65 feet in length, or potentially be longer, depending on how much money is raised.

“We’re very mindful that it should be done tastefully as an iconic art piece rather than in a tacky, touristy way,” he told The Herald.

“At the end of the day, we really think it’s a way of encouraging more people to explore the amazing environment we have in Australia and the wildlife that exists nowhere else on Earth,” he added.

If the slug statue does come to fruition, it won’t be the first piece of art based on the slug. There’s another, smaller statue in the nearby town of Boggabri, about 36 miles southeast, according to Visit NSW.

And in 2023, 13-year-old Griffin Barber entered a piece inspired by the mollusk, Hug the Slug, into the Australian Conservation Foundation’s Wild at Art: Threatened Species Art Competition, winning first prize in the Most Unusual Artwork category.

“I have chosen this animal because it is big and cute,” he told the Narrabri Shire Council’s website at the time. “It is also a slug, and most people think ‘ew’ or ‘yuck’ when they think of slugs, but I thought that it was the perfect thing to make an artwork on.”