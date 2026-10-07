Martha Stewart shades water offered: ‘I thought it was iced coffee – it’s murky’



David Rogier, the Founder and CEO of MasterClass, is launching a new podcast in the MasterClass universe called Other People’s Business. In the trailer, Rogier says he wants to get at “the businesses behind the businesses.” (He also says that part of what prompted the series is that most of the MasterClass speakers tell their best stories off camera, which is an unintentional/hilarious undercut of MasterClass, but I digress…) Gracing the first episode as guest is Martha Stewart, an honor we all know she would deem fitting. Rogier bills her as the original influencer, which I buy, and also the original trad wife; um, did Rogier see Martha’s Netflix documentary? She talks about kissing a stranger while on her honeymoon! But the real gem of the trailer — which is for the whole series, not just Martha’s episode — is that it opens with Martha totally shading the mug of water left for her, while allegedly discussing how she tries not to judge things when friends have her over. Please enjoy:

In the episode, she detailed the profits she has made over her career, from catering to writing to starting her Martha Stewart magazine. The star reflected on the returns she gained from partnering with Kmart. “I was clearing $65,000,000 a year in royalties,” Stewart says of her Kmart partnership in the podcast trailer. Also in the trailer, Stewart utilizes her signature humor while discussing an example of how she tries not to critique friends when she goes over as a guest. “I thought it was iced coffee because it’s murky,” she says to Rogier, gesturing to a mug in front of her. “But it’s water. And I don’t know, is it clean water or not.” Rogier laughs with Stewart while confirming with someone out of view that the water is, in fact, clean. Stewart is later seen in the trailer making a shocked sound into clasped hands, then saying, “I fell in a hole, and I lost about $1 billion.” In this part of the conversation, Stewart refers to the time she spent five months in prison after her involvement in an insider trading scandal in 2004. …She also encourages modern influencers not to diminish themselves in their content by including their husbands for no reason, adding that she thinks independence is important as a woman in business. Later in the trailer, Rogier tells Stewart, “you’ve been on dates, and the guy was dull, and you say, ‘Excuse me, I need to use the restroom,’ and you never came back.” Stewart confirms, saying, “I learned that from a boyfriend.” Of Other People’s Business, Rogier tells PEOPLE, “These are people who’ve told their story a thousand times, so I don’t ask about the story. I ask who’s actually paying for it.” “I thought I knew. I was wrong about almost every one,” he says. Other guests on the show include Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Jeffrey Pfeffer, who discusses power, along with FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss and journalist and author Malcolm Gladwell. Of his first two guests, Stewart and Pfeffer, Rogier says, “Martha told me things people don’t say. Jeffrey told me things people don’t want to hear. Two people who have every reason to give you the safe version, and neither one did.” “Martha will tell you exactly what a mistake cost her,” he adds. “I’ve known both of them for years, and they still surprised me.”

[From People]

Oh Martha, an expert on the business of influence and the business of shade! “I thought it was iced coffee because it’s murky,” is a CLASSIC Martha Stewart line. Right up there with, “I just don’t like to be petted on television.” And Rogier’s face when he turns to a producer off camera to confirm it’s clean water in the mug is priceless. But obviously the interview was a net positive for him, based on how effusively he speaks of her. Martha was the first self-made female billionaire; that alone makes her a titan in the lifestyle influencer field. ($65 million in annual royalties on Kmart merch?? Is that why Kmart is now Kaput-mart?!) What makes Martha’s insight even more valuable, in my opinion, is the wisdom she gained from having to come back from a spectacular, highly-public fall from grace. The whole “you learn the most from your failures,” ethos. Especially when that happens to a person whose brand was perfection. Which was a ridiculous/impossible image to begin with, because A) we’re humans, and B) I watched that Netflix doc — Miss Martha is messy!

PS — I already miss the rose gold hair.

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