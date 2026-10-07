Who was the best dressed at the Louis Vuitton show: Emma, Wunmi or Saoirse?

I would love to know Louis Vuitton’s budget for celebrity brand ambassadors, because it feels like they’re paying soooo many people to wear their clothes and show up to their shows. LV’s big Paris Fashion Week show was held on Tuesday, and here are some pics from the arrivals and photocall (note: I covered Zendaya in a separate post). Here’s the thing… I totally get why LV has such a huge budget for brand ambassadors because, at this point, Nicolas Ghesquière has to pay people to wear his designs. I can’t believe some of these pieces are going down a runway in big 2026.
Some of the attendees… Emma Stone has been with LV for a while and they make her a ton of custom pieces. The electric blue is pretty on her. Some have said that her face is jacked and plumped but I don’t really see it? Maybe some Botox but that’s about it. Sophie Turner looks unrecognizable to me with that dark hair. Chloe Moretz’s outfit is insane and not in a good way – it looks like someone repurposed a pinata. Wunmi Mosaku, arguably the best-dressed woman of this group. Rhea Seehorn looks like a sassy robot in a sci-fi film. Saoirse Ronan… baby girl, those bangs are NOT it, omfg. Ana de Armas went fashion-show-official with her new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro. Almost all of these looks are tragic, right? Wunmi for the win.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Guests posed before the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2027 womenswear show at the Cite internationale universitaire de Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-To-Wear collection during Paris Fashion Week at the Cité internationale universitaire de Paris. Pictured: Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Guests posed before the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2027 womenswear show at the Cite internationale universitaire de Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Chloë Grace Moretz BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Wunmi Mosaku BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Rhea Seehorn BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Emma Stone BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities pose at the photocall for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Saoirse Ronan BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities arrive for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Ana De Armas, Alberto Montenegro BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: DPTIG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Emma easily has the best look but I think Saoirse is really good too, and I like her bangs — she can pull off that short. None of the other outfits are good. I feel so bad for Chloe — what even is that? Ana has… eclectic taste in men and that’s all I’ll say.
Holy asymmetry. Not mad about it. Still lot a fan of any of these looks. But I hope this season has some good asymmetrical cuts for us. Especially coats.
Emma looks like the AI version of herself and dressed like a tryhard exec assisstant. Winmu is very pretty, but this is not high fashion, more like “my Sézane haul arrived and I’m sending the pants back”. Frankly, these women are all very pretty in badly designed clothes. Seriously, the designs look downright juvenile.
I don’t rlly like any of these clothes but just came here bc Wunmi was in the headline. Love her.
Emma isn’t jacked up, she altered her face through some facelift procedures and yes, looks exactly like the AI version of herself. It’s really sad.
The white bits descending from ES and SR’s lower bellies are giving pull tabs.
Like you could pull on them and the bottom of those outfits would open and fall off like the cap of a juice bottle or a mailer.
More than anything I’m hating the makeup on all these ladies especially Sophie (what is up with that lipliner) and Saoirse (awful blush/contouring).
Though she’s not included in this article, I liked what Lu Yuxiao (Xiao Xiao) wore to the LV show. She looked really cute.
I love Wunmi and Sophie’s looks the most. Emma’s was the most basic – love the cut of the shoulder on that blazer. I just feel like she looks like she’s going to a luncheon and not a fashion show.
I like Wunmi’s.