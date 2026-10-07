Who was the best dressed at the Louis Vuitton show: Emma, Wunmi or Saoirse?

I would love to know Louis Vuitton’s budget for celebrity brand ambassadors, because it feels like they’re paying soooo many people to wear their clothes and show up to their shows. LV’s big Paris Fashion Week show was held on Tuesday, and here are some pics from the arrivals and photocall (note: I covered Zendaya in a separate post). Here’s the thing… I totally get why LV has such a huge budget for brand ambassadors because, at this point, Nicolas Ghesquière has to pay people to wear his designs. I can’t believe some of these pieces are going down a runway in big 2026.

Some of the attendees… Emma Stone has been with LV for a while and they make her a ton of custom pieces. The electric blue is pretty on her. Some have said that her face is jacked and plumped but I don’t really see it? Maybe some Botox but that’s about it. Sophie Turner looks unrecognizable to me with that dark hair. Chloe Moretz’s outfit is insane and not in a good way – it looks like someone repurposed a pinata. Wunmi Mosaku, arguably the best-dressed woman of this group. Rhea Seehorn looks like a sassy robot in a sci-fi film. Saoirse Ronan… baby girl, those bangs are NOT it, omfg. Ana de Armas went fashion-show-official with her new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro. Almost all of these looks are tragic, right? Wunmi for the win.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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10 Responses to “Who was the best dressed at the Louis Vuitton show: Emma, Wunmi or Saoirse?”

  1. Kirsten says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Emma easily has the best look but I think Saoirse is really good too, and I like her bangs — she can pull off that short. None of the other outfits are good. I feel so bad for Chloe — what even is that? Ana has… eclectic taste in men and that’s all I’ll say.

    Reply
    • Bea 🖤 says:
      October 7, 2026 at 8:29 am

      Holy asymmetry. Not mad about it. Still lot a fan of any of these looks. But I hope this season has some good asymmetrical cuts for us. Especially coats.

      Reply
  2. Smart&Messy says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Emma looks like the AI version of herself and dressed like a tryhard exec assisstant. Winmu is very pretty, but this is not high fashion, more like “my Sézane haul arrived and I’m sending the pants back”. Frankly, these women are all very pretty in badly designed clothes. Seriously, the designs look downright juvenile.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:24 am

    I don’t rlly like any of these clothes but just came here bc Wunmi was in the headline. Love her.

    Reply
  4. Herrgreter says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Emma isn’t jacked up, she altered her face through some facelift procedures and yes, looks exactly like the AI version of herself. It’s really sad.

    Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:31 am

    The white bits descending from ES and SR’s lower bellies are giving pull tabs.

    Like you could pull on them and the bottom of those outfits would open and fall off like the cap of a juice bottle or a mailer.

    Reply
  6. Normades says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:33 am

    More than anything I’m hating the makeup on all these ladies especially Sophie (what is up with that lipliner) and Saoirse (awful blush/contouring).

    Reply
  7. Sparkle says:
    October 7, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Though she’s not included in this article, I liked what Lu Yuxiao (Xiao Xiao) wore to the LV show. She looked really cute.

    Reply
  8. Ameerah M says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:03 am

    I love Wunmi and Sophie’s looks the most. Emma’s was the most basic – love the cut of the shoulder on that blazer. I just feel like she looks like she’s going to a luncheon and not a fashion show.

    Reply
  9. Bim says:
    October 7, 2026 at 9:33 am

    I like Wunmi’s.

    Reply

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