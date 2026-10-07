Who was the best dressed at the Louis Vuitton show: Emma, Wunmi or Saoirse?

I would love to know Louis Vuitton’s budget for celebrity brand ambassadors, because it feels like they’re paying soooo many people to wear their clothes and show up to their shows. LV’s big Paris Fashion Week show was held on Tuesday, and here are some pics from the arrivals and photocall (note: I covered Zendaya in a separate post). Here’s the thing… I totally get why LV has such a huge budget for brand ambassadors because, at this point, Nicolas Ghesquière has to pay people to wear his designs. I can’t believe some of these pieces are going down a runway in big 2026.

Some of the attendees… Emma Stone has been with LV for a while and they make her a ton of custom pieces. The electric blue is pretty on her. Some have said that her face is jacked and plumped but I don’t really see it? Maybe some Botox but that’s about it. Sophie Turner looks unrecognizable to me with that dark hair. Chloe Moretz’s outfit is insane and not in a good way – it looks like someone repurposed a pinata. Wunmi Mosaku, arguably the best-dressed woman of this group. Rhea Seehorn looks like a sassy robot in a sci-fi film. Saoirse Ronan… baby girl, those bangs are NOT it, omfg. Ana de Armas went fashion-show-official with her new boyfriend, Beto Montenegro. Almost all of these looks are tragic, right? Wunmi for the win.