Matthew Lillard: I am just a blue collar actor… nobody equates me with greatness



It’s the 30th anniversary of the original Scream movie. The franchise is the final girl of the late 90s horror genre, with Scream 7 killing it at the box office earlier this year. Matthew Lillard did an interview with the I’ve Never Said This Before podcast, focusing on his career and status as a horror icon. He’s promoting Carrie on Prime video, which I’m so looking forward to. I love Mike Flanagan’s shows!

The last time we talked about Lillard he admitted that it hurt his feelings when Quentin Tarantino dissed him. He said, “you wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.” That was accurate and true. Lillard has been thinking about that for a while, it seems. In this new interview he admitted he once thought he was going to be a movie star, which was around the time Scooby-Doo came out in 2002. That didn’t materialize for him and he had to downsize his whole lifestyle. Lillard is also a true ally. He said he has two queer kids.

On his career and being disappointed he didn’t become a star

Scooby-Doo was the movie I think that for the longest time I resented. I was on top of the world. In my mind’s eye about to be a big star. I was never going to be Tom Cruise, but I thought I had a shot to be the guy who was number one on the call sheet for Warner Brothers at a $20 million movie range. I thought there was a world in which I could be the lead of studio films. Then Scooby-Doo came along and ruined that. That’s not what happened. I just wasn’t that guy. In that moment I’d been a young man. I just played a meddling teenager at 30 years old and I needed to grow into the man I am now. And that took a long time. Thinking that you’re going to be the next thing or have a shot at being something and it never materializing. That either kills you or makes you stronger. I got paid fine. The second movie allowed me to sort of withstand the downward trajectory of my career that was a couple years long. There was a time there I didn’t know if I was ever going to work again. At that time my wife didn’t work and we had a big house and fancy cars. I was living this ideal life instead of my real life. The reality is I’m just a blue collar actor. At some point I came to that awareness and we changed the way we live our lives. I went back and started working in films in smaller roles and building back up to where I am now. On if he feels valued by Hollywood as an artist

No. Hollywood looks for a movie star. They look for a beautiful man. I have never fit in that little perfect bubble. I’ve always been a little quirky, a little gangly, a lot of energy. I’m funny and silly and at the same time can do drama. And they don’t really know how to where to slot me. And for the longest time, I was the best friend. I was sort of the comic relief that added levity to really high emotional stakes. But they felt they could replace me in a second. I still fight for jobs now. I’m in these great movies, but nobody ever equates me with greatness. They equate somebody else with greatness. He lived with Paul Rudd for two years and felt like he couldn’t compare

I lived with Paul Rudd for two years. I was always in the shadow of Paul Rudd. No matter how famous I got, I’m like, “Oh my god, Paul Rudd is 10 times more famous than I am.” I have a competitive nature. I mean, you don’t enter into the NBA and want to be the guy on the bench that never plays, right? So, [for] the longest time I had a really hard time competing against other people in my own psychoses.

[From YouTube transcript edited for clarity via People]

I’m floored by how open Lillard is, especially for a Gen X guy. (I’m mostly speaking about myself, because I’m guarded about my personal life.) Men and women seem much different when it comes to our careers. I’ve always kind of rolled with it, done what I could and assumed that not everything is within my control. I don’t place my sense of self worth in how much money I make or whether I’m on top. What’s that they say – comparison is the thief of joy? Some men I know really tie their identities to how well they’re doing job-wise. They’re arguably socialized to do this. Men are often judged on their status and women are judged on their appearance and how they contribute overall. I’m not saying it’s right or universal, just that I shouldn’t assume men are short-sighted for this. I can’t relate. I’m also not in a field that’s massively competitive like that.

Lillard isn’t Tom Cruise or Paul Rudd, but he has a great career. There’s more to life than having a big house and high-end cars. He seems to know this and yet it still eats at him that he hasn’t grabbed the ring.