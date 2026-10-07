Charles Spencer sent a legal notice over an old lie about his relationship with Diana

Piers Morgan is still throwing loud, palace-sponsored tantrums over Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, but most people are ignoring him (which is funny). I have no idea if Piers is actually going to sue Charles Spencer over the relatively small factual error in Swan Song, but I imagine that the ginned-up controversy has subsided permanently. In the meantime, it looks like Charles Spencer has alerted his lawyers to a situation involving the Spectator, a right-wing British magazine. On the Spectator’s podcast, two guests spread lies and misinformation about the Earl Spencer and Princess Diana’s relationship. From Richard Eden’s column:
Undaunted by the complaints he has received from Piers Morgan about a factual error in Swan Song, his best-selling memoir, Earl Spencer has begun a legal action of his own. I can disclose that the uncle of Princes William and Harry has instructed m’learned friends over a podcast featuring former Cabinet minister Michael Gove.
In the podcast produced by The Spectator magazine, of which Gove is editor, he discussed Charles Spencer’s new book with assistant editor Madeline Grant, wife of a Church of England vicar. The pair made a series of claims about Lord Spencer, including that he was on ‘bad terms’ with his sister, Princess Diana, when she was killed in a car crash in 1997, and that he was ‘monetising her death’ by publishing the book.
They also alleged that Spencer had refused Diana permission to stay with William and Harry at Althorp, his stately home in Northamptonshire. Spencer has demanded that the podcast be removed from The Spectator’s website.
His spokesman tells me: ‘The Spectator’s podcast claimed that in the summer of 1997 Diana asked her brother if she and her sons could stay with him to escape the Press, and that he said “No” because the paparazzi would bother his family at Althorp. That is untrue. She never asked to stay that summer. She would not have done, as Althorp was open to the public throughout the summer months. But had she asked, he would have done everything possible to make it happen.’
He added: ‘Earl Spencer never turned his sister away. After her marriage broke down, and in line with police advice about her safety, he offered her a choice of a dozen homes on the Althorp estate, as well as Wormleighton Manor, the family’s ancestral home. Earl Spencer has asked The Spectator to correct the record. People are entitled to whatever opinion they like of his book – they are not entitled to invent how he treated his sister.’
Gove declines to comment.
In my opinion, the “Charles Spencer & Diana were beefing the summer she died” talking point/conspiracy has always been from the palace and the Windsors. Variations of these stories have circulated for years, and the stories were reintroduced around Spencer’s book promotion. As in, Tom Bower and various unhinged royalists were suddenly piping up and saying “by the way, why doesn’t Charles Spencer address his falling out with Diana over staying at Althorp??” All of which to say, I believe Charles Spencer – it’s far more likely that Diana did not ask to stay at Althorp in the summer of 1997 because she wanted to go on vacation and have fun. There is also a story about Diana, post-divorce, asking for one of the cottages or manor homes on the Althorp estate, and Spencer addresses that as well. I absolutely believe that Spencer was concerned about his sister’s safety, and that if Diana had asked him for something, he would have tried to give it to her.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencap courtesy of ‘Lorraine’.
Charles Spencer sued Associated Newspapers in 2018 over this exact set of lies and he won. I think he should sue these two idiots too.
I remember this story going ’round at the time of Diana’s death. I may have read it in Tina whatsername’s book. I’m glad he’s taking people to court on this.
Welp…now he’s gonna get a FOURTH payout.
Also….that lie about him being on bad terms with Diana/denying her a place to live became a talking point hours after he gave the eulogy.
That’s what I remember, too. Knowing what we know now about how the Palace system works, I fully believe this was manufactured by them.
As he writes in his book, Diana had asked for a specific house at Althorp but that house was too close to the public road and so not the safest location for her.
He wanted her to live in a different house on the Althorp grounds, one that would offer more privacy.
I hope he sues, too. He candidly writes of times when he had fallen out with Diana — but these particular rumors were spread to undermine their relationship after his scathing eulogy.
As for Piers Morgan, he should rot in hell.
I believe him and hope he sues.
This is insidious af and I hope he nails Gove and the vicar wife /cohost to the wall. I’m confused though. Why is Kaiser’s commentary that Diana wanted to have fun and that’s why she didn’t say at Althorp when Charles Spencer is saying the reason was due to security? Am I missing something or is that just an opinion apart from what Spencer is saying about security? I’d absolutely imagine she wanted to have fun after being married to Charles but by all accounts the larger reason was security, at least according to Spencer. I guess the question is what was Diana’s motivation for saying no. Security or fun or both? Security seems like a biggie though.
Good for the Earl. Now sue the king for Diana’s death. The Earl’s enemies will never relent (see 10 year harassment of Duchess Meghan), so he might as well. Sue the damn king! And if it’s disallowed, start a case about that!
Spencer did not deny her a place because of security, he just thought the one house on his vast estate that she chose was too close to the road to be safe–he had a dozen others for her to choose from (the mind boggles, truly). And I think it was Kaiser’s assumption about Diana just wanting to have fun that last summer–which she did.
You know what? I think 100% he should sue. Because every time these people land in a courtroom and actually have to present evidence for their slanderous fantasies, they fold like a cheap suit. He was her brother. He goes over that summer with the kind of keen recall that attends events that were bittersweet and admittedly awkward despite good will on all sides, even before one of the protagonists died in a freak accident. I have always believed Diana’s accident was just that, an accident, like getting hit by lightning. They were going too fast. If you’ve ever gone through that tunnel, there is a weird dip and a slight turn, not a real turn, that would force people to slow down, but a more subtle manoeuvre that just messes with your equilibrium even as you seem to gain speed in an enclosed space. The dip that you cross seems to project you forward and actually accelerate you and then — then — there is a weird effect in the lighting, like when a fluorescent bulb is on the fritz, and it all goes black and white and almost strobe-like. The guy didn’t have to be drunk, and likely wasn’t, I think the blood samples were switched by mistake, there was a suicide in the same morgue who got blind drunk before turning on his car engine in a closed garage. But the speed would have killed them all, and there’s no doubt they were speeding. One theory is that the glancing contact they had with a photographer in a car — at that speed — triggered the airbag which totally disorientated the driver. Anyhoo. Those are all tragic flukes. Which make it even worse. She visited her brother in the spring in Cape Town and she was actively trying to relocate there with her partner, Hasnat Khan. After they broke up, she was pondering a cottage on the Althorp estate. Her whole hopeless pilgrimage in her final months had one singular point of focus, like a gravitational pull, and that was her brother. She wanted to be where he was.
He discussed the housing issue with Tina Brown during their interview. Diana’s security said that the house she wanted was too dangerous because it was too close to the road and couldn’t be protected. Charles offered her a different property on the estate, but she didn’t want it.
One of the funniest things about his interview with TB was how much you could tell he loathed her. At first, I was like ew why TB for an interview? But then I realized he had actual grievances with her over things she said about his father and clearly wanted the chance to say them to her face. And did! Not many have covered that exchange bw him and TB about his father. But yea, that really put it in context for me. So yes, he was v clear about security being the issue in that interview with TB.
Would you mind elaborating on the Tina bit about Charles’ dad? I too was weary about his interview with Tina. She’s so smug and annoying with her lies
What amazes me is the constant comment that he is profiting off of his sisters life by writing a book. What about all the others that wrote books? Why do they think they can profit off of her but her brother telling things from his perspective, someone who actually KNEW her is not allowed to!? Who made royal correspondents the ruler of that? And they don’t know her. Maybe she met with them but they didn’t truly know her. They knew what she wanted them to know. She played that game because the palace made her in the media wars. The hypocrisy is baffling.
The British press have a hard time letting go of their manufactured narratives after they’ve been debunked or denied.
They sure do, don’t they?