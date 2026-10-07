‘Ghosts’ actor John Hartman: TMZ called my family and told them I died

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac and John Hartman as Nigel Chessum. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBS 2024 CBS Broadcasting, In
I know John Hartman, 42, from his work in Ghosts, where he plays snooty gay British Revolutionary War officer Nigel. He’s a gifted comedic actor and he does such great accent work that I assumed he was British. He is not British, nor is he dead like his character. Hartman posted a video to Instagram where he explained that someone from TMZ called several of his friends and family, including his sister, telling them he died. Here’s what he said and the video is below.

“Yesterday, TMZ called a number of people in my life, including my sister, and said I died,” he began.

“It was all a misunderstanding. It got cleared up. Frankly, I didn’t know that TMZ cared if I was alive or not….Did give people quite a scare though,” John further explained. “I guess I learned my lesson that I should be on Instagram more, to prove that I’m alive.”

[From JustJared]

Watch the video when you get a chance. I believe him, but I’m a gullible person. Hartman has such a dry sense of humor and his delivery is so exceptional that I laughed out loud. Part of me wants to blame TMZ for this, because they seem to be the first site to know about celebrities dying. They don’t mind posting the news before the family is informed either. Maybe they’ve changed tactics since being called out for this. The fact that TMZ had the phone numbers of the family and friends of a character actor on a sitcom makes me think that this is a prank from someone Hartman knows, though. Also, the TMZ personalities are on YouTube and Instagram. Their voices can easily be AI-generated for a convincing prank. So even if they did call his sister and friends, they have plausible deniability.

TMZ has not responded yet. Let’s assume this happened and that some misinformed lackey from TMZ called Hartman’s loved ones to break the news before they posted it. In this other possible scenario I’m also blaming AI. The death hoax had to come from somewhere. So much of the Internet is AI garbage generated for engagement. I can see an AI agent coming up with the death of a secondary player on a major sitcom to create traffic. Luckily it wasn’t true and the exposure from the death hoax is only going to help Hartman’s career.

There’s of course another option, that Hartman made this up for headlines. He writes in the caption that it’s 100% true but that doesn’t mean much.

There are so many phenomenal actors on Ghosts! I also love Danielle Pinnock (Alberta the jazz singer), Betsy Sodaro (Nancy from the basement) and Román Zaragoza (Sasappis the Indigenous ghost).

Someone in the comments to this video said “I always wondered how TMZ is always first to report celebrity deaths. Apparently they just cold call everyone’s family and say they died, then wait to see who doesn’t deny it.” I know that’s not true but it’s so clever and unhinged.

Román Zaragoza as Sasappis and Asher Grodman as Trevor Photo: Philippe Bossé/CBS 2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta Photo: Philippe Bossé/CBS 2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc

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8 Responses to “‘Ghosts’ actor John Hartman: TMZ called my family and told them I died”

  1. JFerber says:
    October 7, 2026 at 11:39 am

    Did he consort with Duchess Meghan?

    Reply
  2. Hunnybe says:
    October 7, 2026 at 11:55 am

    TMZ has shown themselves be trashy biased reporting lately.

    Reply
  3. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 7, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    Tmz are connected with police and ambulances and whatever so they get the info fast. And im pretty sure they do proceed to telling friends/loved ones that someone died to get a confirmation or a denial. These people know exactly what is legally possible or not, they don’t really care about the rest. Releasing the self video of the gerber kid’s room tour he made just before he died proves they have no heart. The click bait is what they’re looking for.

    Reply
  4. apostrophe says:
    October 7, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    Love his delivery: “I hadn’t.”

    Reply
    • Snarkle says:
      October 7, 2026 at 2:32 pm

      His delivery really was exceptional. Very deadpan and subtle. His pauses and glances kept making me laugh. His lesson learned was also adorable. He’ll get work from this.

      I love Ghosts, all the characters are delightful. Perfect feel good escapism for the end times. 🙂

      Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    October 7, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    Ghosts (US) is a fun watch, silly and poignant. The cast is fantastic.

    And the original UK version, if you can find it, is just as good, if not better .

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 7, 2026 at 4:16 pm

      I’ve got to find it. Any show that has a character named, ‘Nancy from the basement’ intrigues me!

      Reply
  6. Kbs says:
    October 7, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Ghosts UK has a movie out now and I’d like to see it. I don’t know if it will be available in the US.

    Reply

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