‘Ghosts’ actor John Hartman: TMZ called my family and told them I died



I know John Hartman, 42, from his work in Ghosts, where he plays snooty gay British Revolutionary War officer Nigel. He’s a gifted comedic actor and he does such great accent work that I assumed he was British. He is not British, nor is he dead like his character. Hartman posted a video to Instagram where he explained that someone from TMZ called several of his friends and family, including his sister, telling them he died. Here’s what he said and the video is below.

“Yesterday, TMZ called a number of people in my life, including my sister, and said I died,” he began. “It was all a misunderstanding. It got cleared up. Frankly, I didn’t know that TMZ cared if I was alive or not….Did give people quite a scare though,” John further explained. “I guess I learned my lesson that I should be on Instagram more, to prove that I’m alive.”

[From JustJared]

Watch the video when you get a chance. I believe him, but I’m a gullible person. Hartman has such a dry sense of humor and his delivery is so exceptional that I laughed out loud. Part of me wants to blame TMZ for this, because they seem to be the first site to know about celebrities dying. They don’t mind posting the news before the family is informed either. Maybe they’ve changed tactics since being called out for this. The fact that TMZ had the phone numbers of the family and friends of a character actor on a sitcom makes me think that this is a prank from someone Hartman knows, though. Also, the TMZ personalities are on YouTube and Instagram. Their voices can easily be AI-generated for a convincing prank. So even if they did call his sister and friends, they have plausible deniability.

TMZ has not responded yet. Let’s assume this happened and that some misinformed lackey from TMZ called Hartman’s loved ones to break the news before they posted it. In this other possible scenario I’m also blaming AI. The death hoax had to come from somewhere. So much of the Internet is AI garbage generated for engagement. I can see an AI agent coming up with the death of a secondary player on a major sitcom to create traffic. Luckily it wasn’t true and the exposure from the death hoax is only going to help Hartman’s career.

There’s of course another option, that Hartman made this up for headlines. He writes in the caption that it’s 100% true but that doesn’t mean much.

There are so many phenomenal actors on Ghosts! I also love Danielle Pinnock (Alberta the jazz singer), Betsy Sodaro (Nancy from the basement) and Román Zaragoza (Sasappis the Indigenous ghost).

Someone in the comments to this video said “I always wondered how TMZ is always first to report celebrity deaths. Apparently they just cold call everyone’s family and say they died, then wait to see who doesn’t deny it.” I know that’s not true but it’s so clever and unhinged.

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