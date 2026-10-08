Glen Powell does not want to talk about politics: ‘I genuinely do not like the discourse’

I was never a Glen Powell hater, I just didn’t believe in the Glen Powell Project. It was pretty obvious that certain people in Hollywood were invested in turning Powell into the Next Movie Star, and it always felt inorganic and unnecessary. Like… he’s a nice-looking guy who is somewhat talented. He’ll always find work, stop trying to force him down everyone’s throat, you know? My proof that the project was always inorganic is that once Powell had a few flops, everyone stopped paying attention to him. There was a big campaign to turn him into a movie star, it didn’t work and so people were like, “eh, let’s move on.” Anyway, Powell covers the latest issue of Esquire, and the big headline from this profile is that he doesn’t want to talk about politics.

Glen Powell is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to express a disinterest in talking about politics in press interviews. The “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Chad Powers” star is on the last cover of Esquire magazine and remembered growing up with parents who never brought up current events at the dinner table, to which Powell said “thank God” for that. “Politics interests him even less now,” the magazine writes.

“Over time, I realized that politics divide people,” Powell said. “People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse. It’s not as healthy as it once was. [Engaging in politics] is not presently possible. I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in. If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere.”

While Powell steered clear of political talk in his Esquire cover story, he did briefly open up about experiencing some of his first box office flops after a string of hits that included “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Anyone But You” and “Twisters.” His fall 2025 tentpole “The Running Man” bombed with under $70 million worldwide on a production budget in the $110 million range. According to Powell, drama at Paramount Pictures did not set the Edgar Wright-directed movie up for financial success.

“They let go of an entire marketing department a month before our movie came out in the middle of a merger,” said Powell, referring to mass Paramount layoffs that hit in late October 2025 just weeks before “The Running Man” opened in theaters.

[From Variety]

My complicated thoughts? No one has to talk about politics at this point because really, what the hell is there to say? Everything sucks, everything is stupid, we’re in the dumbest timeline, etc. But I wish white guys like Glen Powell would use their inherent political capital to actually talk about politics as well – if Glen Powell talked about ICE or toxic masculinity or reproductive rights, it would be big news and he would be giving political cover to marginalized people. I also think he’s staying quiet because he’s probably more conservative than his fans realize. Is he in the MAGA Closet? I don’t know. I don’t get that vibe from him, but if a white guy is saying sh-t like “I don’t want to talk about politics,” that usually means he has some indefensible political beliefs.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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14 Responses to “Glen Powell does not want to talk about politics: ‘I genuinely do not like the discourse’”

  1. Eowyn says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Don’t think he would understand that even this statement is political. People are getting killed every day, and opinions from people who are protected from the consequences of this time are less than helpful.

    Reply
  2. 2legit2quit says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Being non-political is saying something “all kids deserve to live. Everyone needs food and shelter and healthcare. Education is critical. People should feel safe without having their privacy violated.”

    If someone rages about that not being non-political, then they’re the political one.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    So the guy who doesn’t talk about politics because it’s icky and really doesn’t affect him, then goes on to say (apparently without knowing) that politics killed his last picture. He doesn’t see the connection between Paramount letting go of the entire marketing department just before his film’s release because they were attempting to secure a merger and politics? This dude is not bright.

    Reply
  4. Zan says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Says a man with full bodily autonomy and no real fear of being hurt by the current administration.
    Sure, it’s the discourse of politics that’s divisive—cool, cool, cool.

    Reply
  5. Happyoften says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:37 am

    He can afford to not be political. White male privilege in action. I’m happy for him, but it’s not the brag he thinks it is.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:40 am

    Spoken like a privileged white man. It’s people like him who expect minorities to be on the frontlines of social justice and political issues when it’s white men who have the most political capital and have the least to lose.

    Reply
  7. Chica says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:51 am

    That’s what white privilege looks like.

    Reply
  8. Amy says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:54 am

    Tell us you support tRump without putin your Red Hat on… asshole.

    Reply
  9. D says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:56 am

    The people who say they aren’t political or they don’t like taking sides, etc. most likely are not engaged in any real way or have enough intelligence and humanity to have an opinion on things that don’t directly impact them. Those people should stay quiet because they would be uninformed. Deep thinkers they are not. See also: Gwyneth Paltrow.

    Reply
  10. Sid says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Of course he can say nonsense like this at a time like this. He is the male poster child for everything the “government” wants the US to be. He knows he’ll be safe so he doesn’t care. Clown.

    Reply
  11. Lisa says:
    October 8, 2026 at 9:01 am

    lol might as well say you are a maggot

    Reply
  12. Middleagedcatlady says:
    October 8, 2026 at 9:02 am

    I knew he was an ahole when he wouldn’t deny rumors of him hooking up with Sid to promote that dumb movie. He didn’t give a s**t that it ruined his relationship.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    October 8, 2026 at 9:13 am

    And despite the bomb, he is still getting booked just fine. That the type of privilege an actor of color would not as easily get after a bomb they headlined. If he doesn’t want to talk politics, then just don’t. Why make the proclamation? Why even bring it up? There’s something condescending about it.

    Reply

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