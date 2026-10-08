Glen Powell does not want to talk about politics: ‘I genuinely do not like the discourse’

I was never a Glen Powell hater, I just didn’t believe in the Glen Powell Project. It was pretty obvious that certain people in Hollywood were invested in turning Powell into the Next Movie Star, and it always felt inorganic and unnecessary. Like… he’s a nice-looking guy who is somewhat talented. He’ll always find work, stop trying to force him down everyone’s throat, you know? My proof that the project was always inorganic is that once Powell had a few flops, everyone stopped paying attention to him. There was a big campaign to turn him into a movie star, it didn’t work and so people were like, “eh, let’s move on.” Anyway, Powell covers the latest issue of Esquire, and the big headline from this profile is that he doesn’t want to talk about politics.

Glen Powell is the latest Hollywood heavyweight to express a disinterest in talking about politics in press interviews. The “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Chad Powers” star is on the last cover of Esquire magazine and remembered growing up with parents who never brought up current events at the dinner table, to which Powell said “thank God” for that. “Politics interests him even less now,” the magazine writes. “Over time, I realized that politics divide people,” Powell said. “People trying to prove their point — for me, it’s the worst version of a conversation. I genuinely do not like the discourse. It’s not as healthy as it once was. [Engaging in politics] is not presently possible. I applaud people for jumping into those things and fighting for what they believe in. If I were a political person, I would be talking about it. For me, my calling is elsewhere.” While Powell steered clear of political talk in his Esquire cover story, he did briefly open up about experiencing some of his first box office flops after a string of hits that included “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Anyone But You” and “Twisters.” His fall 2025 tentpole “The Running Man” bombed with under $70 million worldwide on a production budget in the $110 million range. According to Powell, drama at Paramount Pictures did not set the Edgar Wright-directed movie up for financial success. “They let go of an entire marketing department a month before our movie came out in the middle of a merger,” said Powell, referring to mass Paramount layoffs that hit in late October 2025 just weeks before “The Running Man” opened in theaters.

[From Variety]

My complicated thoughts? No one has to talk about politics at this point because really, what the hell is there to say? Everything sucks, everything is stupid, we’re in the dumbest timeline, etc. But I wish white guys like Glen Powell would use their inherent political capital to actually talk about politics as well – if Glen Powell talked about ICE or toxic masculinity or reproductive rights, it would be big news and he would be giving political cover to marginalized people. I also think he’s staying quiet because he’s probably more conservative than his fans realize. Is he in the MAGA Closet? I don’t know. I don’t get that vibe from him, but if a white guy is saying sh-t like “I don’t want to talk about politics,” that usually means he has some indefensible political beliefs.

#GlenPowell is a rarity: one of the few Hollywood mega stars. 🔗: https://t.co/6LQ9wNwPxu https://t.co/stzMSuK85c — Esquire (@esquire) October 7, 2026