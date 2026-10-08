Joe Manganiello corrects the record big-time about his divorce from Sofia Vergara

In the summer of 2023, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara split up and filed for divorce. Rumors spread like wildfire about the “reasons” for the divorce, and one of the biggest rumors was that Sofia simply didn’t want to have another child and Joe wanted to be a father. Sofia even referenced that issue in post-divorce interviews, and I thought it was probably the root of their split. But now Joe has written a memoir called Bloodlines, and he talks about the catastrophic autoimmune illness he dealt with for years, including the years he was married to Sofia. According to Joe, the real story is that Sofia had no interest in being tied to a man in poor health, and she even mocked and criticized him at his lowest.

Joe Manganiello‘s long hair is tied up in a top knot, his beard is perfectly groomed, and his skin boasts glowing tan. He looks healthy because, finally, he is. For seven of the last 10 years, the actor was secretly fighting a mysterious autoimmune illness so virulent it nearly killed him. In his new memoir Bloodlines (out Oct. 13), Manganiello, 49, opens up about recovering from a health battle that led to “major organ amputation” and contributed to the end of his seven-year marriage to actress Sofía Vergara, 54: “I can’t believe I’m alive,” he says. “I feel like I was reborn.”

Over the course of seven years, Manganiello lost 60 lbs., underwent countless colonoscopies, and in one emergency surgery in 2016, had part of his intestines removed, leaving him unable to go to the bathroom normally and relying on an ostomy bag.

Manganiello was prescribed meds for nerve pain as well as drugs used to treat Crohn’s and colitis. “None of them worked on me,” he says. Forced to turn to hydrocodone pills, fentanyl patches and marijuana to ease his agony, Manganiello wrestled with his hard-won 13 years of sobriety. “I didn’t feel like I deserved to say that I was sober,” he recalls, “[but] I had to put the pain and the condition first.”

As Manganiello cycled through hospitals searching for answers, his illness took a toll on his marriage, which he writes had “become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever.” He claims in the book that Vergara refused to hug him even when he begged and that she ridiculed him for his 5-lb. chihuahua Bubbles, a then-sickly pup Manganiello had adopted in 2019 when he was considering suicide. “I had to give my gun away because I kept thinking about it, and then the dog came. I went from being the patient to the caretaker,” he says.

The couple’s dream of having a child together had also been dashed. Vergara would later tell a Spanish newspaper that their marriage “broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” But Manganiello says he gave up the idea because of his illness. After failed IVF attempts led to them considering egg donors, he says he didn’t want to die and leave Vergara with a child “who wasn’t biologically hers.”

Writing this book was his way of correcting the record: “There were things said and printed about me that were false,” he says.

His marriage crumbling and his body failing, Manganiello looked beyond traditional medicine for answers. At one point his desperate search brought him to Cuba where a medicine man had him lick the pituitary gland in a goat’s skull, but Manganiello believes he eventually found healing through a Santa Monica shaman, who told him generational trauma was to blame.

Manganiello’s great-grandmother lost nine of her children to genocide in Armenia, and his grandmother battled lupus. He says he unburdened himself of his family’s torment by confronting it: “Whatever chains there were to the past suffering of my ancestors, they were completely broken. There’s not an ounce of fear in me about moving forward with my life.”

[From People]

Wow, so even the story about the dog was false? In 2023, people made a big deal about how Bubbles Manganiello, the Chihuahua, was Sofia’s dog and she gave the dog to Joe in the divorce because Bubbles clearly favored Joe. Now it turns out that Bubbles was always Joe’s dog, and Bubbles probably had good reason to hate Sofia? Yikes. Mostly, I’m stunned by how good Vergara’s PR really is – she really got her side out immediately, and I believed that they split due to Joe’s desire to start a family. We had no idea that Joe’s health was struggling to this extent, nor did we know that Sofia seemingly checked out of the marriage as soon as he got sick (women in male-dominated fields).

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

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18 Responses to “Joe Manganiello corrects the record big-time about his divorce from Sofia Vergara”

  1. MrsCope says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Wow. All of this is incredibly sad.

    Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:59 am

    It’s the dark side to believing eating healthy will keep you healthy. Therefore, people who are sick brought it on themselves. Hate how everything is called eugenics today, but being repulsed by less than “perfect” humans is the start of it.

    Reply
  3. paintybox says:
    October 8, 2026 at 7:59 am

    Omg, this is interesting stuff – might have to read his memoir? The body keeps the score, indeed.

    Reply
  4. Middleagedcatlady says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:01 am

    Jeez what’s with these stories, Halle and now Sofia? I guess when your ass has been kissed and catered to most of your life cause you’re attractive you turn into a huge biatch.

    Reply
  5. NoHope says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:02 am

    There have been shady blind items about her back in the day. But I will say this: her public commentary about why they split is something that did not malign Joe and she said absolutely nothing about his health struggle, which he himself obviously wanted to keep private. I mean, there was not any public muckracking on her part as I recall, am I right?

    Reply
    • Alla says:
      October 8, 2026 at 8:27 am

      You are right, she didnt said one bad word about him. The Baby thing wasn’t bad at all. Nobody blamed him or her. It is what it is and relationships can change with time. He needs to sell that book because I don’t see any lucrative jobs for him. I don’t know who was the bad person in this, nor that i care too much. I only know that most men want to be babysit like little boys when sick but aren’t willing to do the same the other way around. That might have been an issue. Who knows

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

      She didn’t malign him publicly, but she did find a plausible way to cover her ass. Which showed she didn’t want the story to get out that she effectively removed herself from their relationship when things got tough. The headlines could have been, ‘SV separates from husband battling debilitating illness and suicidal ideation’. Yikes. Dogs and cats are always the best judge of character. Trust your pet.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 8, 2026 at 9:09 am

        I somewhat agree but it’s his story to tell. He probably didn’t want that out there and she respected his wishes.

        Look, a catastrophic illness is hell on even the most solid couple. Isn’t it possible that his perspective was that she abandoned him but maybe her perspective is different but just as valid? Maybe the stress of navigating a mysterious illness fundamentally changed him. That would be understandable but it would also be understandable why his partner feels powerless, frustrated or alienated in that situation. I’m not knocking either of them here–I’m just saying that illnesses that lead one to contemplate suicide can take a terrible toll on any relationship. To me, it seems like it tested their relationship in a way that tore them apart instead of bringing them closer. I’m not sure either one is at fault here but it does sound like Joe is still really hurt about how things played out.

      • YankeeDoodles says:
        October 8, 2026 at 9:46 am

        Oooooooh that’s a good point about animals.

    • FYI says:
      October 8, 2026 at 9:44 am

      She didn’t malign him outright, but the slant was that he sprung the desire for kids on her, which she wasn’t expecting, given her age. The fact that they actually did IVF undermines her whole story. She could’ve easily just said, “We grew apart.”

      Reply
  6. Ciotog says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:19 am

    As the mom to a kid conceived via a donated egg I would not for one moment be resentful of being left with a “kid not biologically mine.” My kid is my kid, period.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:26 am

    As a person with multiple chronic health issues, I can attest to the fact that a supportive, caring partner is an invaluable resource. My husband is the one who comforts me when I’m stressed out and in pain, the one who forces me to take my meds and keep my appointments when my “treatment fatigue” sets in and I’m sick of taking pills and going to all these various specialists. Like Joe, I’ve had (a rather small) part of my intestines removed, and my husband’s support was especially vital then because it can definitely be kind of an embarrassing, and thus extra stressful, condition. It’s incredibly disappointing that Sofia wasn’t more understanding and compassionate when her husband was clearly suffering. Joe deserves so much better.

    Reply
  8. B says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:31 am

    When a relationship ends both parties can walk away thinking it ended for different reasons. Sofia believes it ended because Joe wanted kids and she no longer wanted them. Even in this excerpt Joe admits to trying and then giving up on having kids:

    “After failed IVF attempts led to them considering egg donors, he says he didn’t want to die and leave Vergara with a child ““who wasn’t biologically hers.””

    Joe believes that the marriage ended because Sofia was not emotionally supportive enough while he was dealing with his illness. Which is also a valid perspective. I don’t really view Sofia’s actions as trying to get her side out. She probably genuinely believes that’s what ended the marriage and for good reason. During the marriage they tried and weren’t successful. Afterwards Joe got engaged to another women and often spoke publicly about how much he was looking forward to fatherhood. I honestly feel like both their perspectives are valid.

    On a lighter Sofia complaining about that dog has always been hilarious to me. If you all ever want to laugh check out her Ellen interviews where she complains how that dog moved in to her home and “took everything that was once mine” lol. Honestly it was so funny how Sofia and Bubbles didn’t get along that I feel like that’s why the Modern Family writers wrote it in to the show. I truly believe Sofia’s character Gloria disliking Jay’s dog Stella so much was based on true events. The only other person I ever saw have beef with a dog on that level was Andy Samburg very publicly hating Seth Meyer’s dog Frisbee. Those interviews area ALSO very fun to watch but a just a tad bit darker since he actually plans to celebrate when Frisbee passes away.

    Reply
  9. Britt says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:33 am

    It’s usually the man who leaves the woman when she falls ill, and that’s considered normal. But just let a woman leave a man when he’s in need… I’m all for women acting the way men do and facing no consequences for it either. Why do we always have to be the ones taking care of someone? We have the right to think about ourselves, too. Are you sure he wouldn’t have left her if the roles were reversed?

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      October 8, 2026 at 9:13 am

      Apparently, as women, we’re supposed to automatically pigeon hole ourselves into “caretakers” or automatically feeling “maternal.” It’s supposed to be our “Default.” Patriarchy and misogyny.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      October 8, 2026 at 9:49 am

      I don’t think a race to the bottom is the answer.
      If your spouse gets ill, you hang in with them — it’s in the (standard) vows. Why get married if you need everything to be sunshine and roses? It’s not reality.

      Reply
  10. JayBlue says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:38 am

    Side eyeing this HARD, and I’m not sure why. He comes across really wishy washy about having kids, then blames all his health problems on generational trauma? I genuinely don’t get it. He sounds like a lot of work.

    Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 8, 2026 at 8:40 am

    As yet another person with an autoimmune disease it’s the most genuinely baffling situation. You feel like you’re losing your mind & your body is just manifesting that roller coaster. Turns out it really is the other way round.

    Reply

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