People: Prince Harry & Meghan were treated ‘the same as anyone else’ at a local pub

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has been seen at several pubs in the Cotswolds. Meghan went out to lunch with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in September, then Kelly Zajfen revealed that she visited Meghan and they went out to a pub as well. Then, over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to The Falkland Arms was documented by the Sun. The Sun had exclusive photos of Harry and Meghan, hand-in-hand, walking into the pub. The British media was desperate to scandalize all of those pub visits, so (false) reports circulated that pub staffers apparently “refused to serve” Meghan in particular. They would rather tell everyone that a wealthy Black woman will never be served in a British pub, rather than being known for treating all paying customers the same. So, those stories are the background for this housekeeping People Magazine exclusive:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were treated “the same as anyone else” on their recent lunch date.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out together for the first time since moving back to the U.K. last week. Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, were photographed hand-in-hand as they headed into the Falkland Arms pub in the Cotswolds on Friday, Oct. 2.
Photos published by The Sun showed the couple dressed down, with Meghan in a black sweater, dark pants, white sneakers and sunglasses. Prince Harry wore jeans, sunglasses, a fall jacket and a Santa Barbara Fire Department baseball cap — a nod to the couple’s California home, where they lived from 2020 until their recent move back to his home country.
“They were on their own and were treated the same as anyone else,” an insider at the Falkland Arms tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple was warmly welcomed during their visit.
The outing wasn’t Meghan’s first pub visit since moving back to the U.K. On Sept. 21, she was spotted enjoying an afternoon outing with longtime friends and former Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres, 68, and Portia de Rossi, 53, at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire.
I think this is the truth – as in, I believe that Harry and Meghan are being treated the same as any other customer whenever they go out to a pub or restaurant or wherever. I would even guess that many establishments are excited to see Harry & Meghan, together or separately. We’ve heard that about the Sussexes’ visits to Soho Farmhouse, that staffers were excited to meet Meghan in particular. So… is it just a deranger fantasy that a British pub would refuse to serve Meghan? Or could that actually happen?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, cover courtesy of The Sun.
So the BM photographs every British citizen coming and going to the pub? And the pub employees give statements to the press about everyone? Interesting.
Nothing pubs hate more than a customer who is wealthy, respectful, and generates free publicity.
The claim that Harry and Meghan were treated like any other customers at The Falkland Arms makes the story more interesting, especially given the contrast with earlier reports about how they were allegedly treated there. The pub’s emphasis on welcoming everyone like a local also adds a more down-to-earth perspective to the whole discussion
a restaurant that refused to serve a customer like Meghan would not only reflect poorly on the server, but would be a stain on the establishment’s reputation that would be very difficult to erase.
bottom line this report speaks volumes about the extent of British racism and the willingness of certain Brits to eagerly participate.
It continues to annoy me that The Sun called the pub a “boozer” because they have to write negatively about Meghan, always.
Pub culture is one thing Britain has going for it — pub lunches, especially. We’ve spent many an afternoon in pub gardens, just whiling away the time and nursing one or two pints for hours over a simple lunch.
Wouldn’t their security team check out a place before they decide to turn up there? Seems unlikely they’d miss some monarchist bigot who might refuse them service just to be an arse.
Anything is possible, but between their security and the many people who always seem thrilled to see them, it seems unlikely they’d be turned away anywhere they decide to step out.
Even in the boondocks, the hospitality industry is under pressure. Any venue refusing to serve a famous client is exposing themselves unnecessarily for no gain.
They are not suddenly going to get a rush of new royalist bigot customers travelling across the country to visit the venue that “refused to serve Meghan”, because even royalist bigots aren’t vacuous enough to spend their time doing that (or??).
The downside risk to their reputation is much greater than the British tabloids would hope. Most sensible people would think it completely idiotic of a pub’s management to turn away the son of the King and his wife, who have committed no crime and… molested no underage girls.
That said, big/idiots abound in the British shires….
Seems like every celebrity who’s had a longtime sizable following develops an “anti-fandom.” These bottom dwellers have someplace where they gas each other up on how every nice thing ever said about the celeb is a lie. How this person is implicated in every sordid scandal that comes along.
So of course there are people insisting that Meghan has never actually been served food in à UK restaurant since her return. No true Briton would allow her in their establishment.
What strange sad lives.
Ugh I didnt even see the stories about her being refused service. i’m glad someone is walking that back now, because its a really bad look for the pub, however the story got out there. and I honestly dont really believe it anyway. Of course they were served with no issues. If there had been issues, that would have been the Sun’s headline instead of “boozer.”
This is taken straight from the deranger archives. Meghan is always crashing parties, red carpets. She shows up uninvited and then is asked to leave and usually escorted out. Even Tyler Perry’s dead mother asked her to vacate Tyler’s Los Angeles house don’t you know? This is usually followed by Meghan throwing a tantrum and shouting don’t you know who I am. Call me Duchess! She usually leaves behind one red stiletto with a broken heel. Her cries fill the sky. Harry, of course enables her. If he were to show up alone, the pub would welcome him. He should bring the kids next time. (Sarcasm)
… and when she leaves, she gets on her broom, puts her pointy black hat on, and flies off with a screeching laugh! 🙂
No reputable business is going to refuse to serve a paying customer who is dressed appropriately and behaving normally. Otoh, in the summer of 2025, a pub in the Cotswolds, not this one, turned down a reservation for JD Vance. That’s perfectly understandable.