People: Prince Harry & Meghan were treated ‘the same as anyone else’ at a local pub

In recent weeks, the Duchess of Sussex has been seen at several pubs in the Cotswolds. Meghan went out to lunch with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in September, then Kelly Zajfen revealed that she visited Meghan and they went out to a pub as well. Then, over the weekend, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to The Falkland Arms was documented by the Sun. The Sun had exclusive photos of Harry and Meghan, hand-in-hand, walking into the pub. The British media was desperate to scandalize all of those pub visits, so (false) reports circulated that pub staffers apparently “refused to serve” Meghan in particular. They would rather tell everyone that a wealthy Black woman will never be served in a British pub, rather than being known for treating all paying customers the same. So, those stories are the background for this housekeeping People Magazine exclusive:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were treated “the same as anyone else” on their recent lunch date. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out together for the first time since moving back to the U.K. last week. Meghan, 45, and Harry, 42, were photographed hand-in-hand as they headed into the Falkland Arms pub in the Cotswolds on Friday, Oct. 2. Photos published by The Sun showed the couple dressed down, with Meghan in a black sweater, dark pants, white sneakers and sunglasses. Prince Harry wore jeans, sunglasses, a fall jacket and a Santa Barbara Fire Department baseball cap — a nod to the couple’s California home, where they lived from 2020 until their recent move back to his home country. “They were on their own and were treated the same as anyone else,” an insider at the Falkland Arms tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple was warmly welcomed during their visit. The outing wasn’t Meghan’s first pub visit since moving back to the U.K. On Sept. 21, she was spotted enjoying an afternoon outing with longtime friends and former Montecito neighbors Ellen DeGeneres, 68, and Portia de Rossi, 53, at The Three Horseshoes, an 18th-century pub near Burford, Oxfordshire.

[From People]

I think this is the truth – as in, I believe that Harry and Meghan are being treated the same as any other customer whenever they go out to a pub or restaurant or wherever. I would even guess that many establishments are excited to see Harry & Meghan, together or separately. We’ve heard that about the Sussexes’ visits to Soho Farmhouse, that staffers were excited to meet Meghan in particular. So… is it just a deranger fantasy that a British pub would refuse to serve Meghan? Or could that actually happen?