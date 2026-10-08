‘Digger’ will end losing $250 million, factoring in $100 million in promotional costs

All week, we’ve talked about Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger and how audiences everywhere have completely rejected it. There is no path for Digger to find its audience in Europe or Asia, and the “Digger Nation” fans are coming across like bought-and-paid-for Digger influencers. I will give Tom Cruise some credit – this is a catastrophe, but he’s defended the film, defended Iñárritu’s vision, and defended the right for artists to take big swings. However, this will be the costliest big swing of Tom’s entire career. The Wrap has done the math and they’re saying that Digger will end up losing $250 million.

“Digger,” the quirky, end-of-the-world satire starring Tom Cruise, is poised to lose a stunning $250 million by the end of its run, TheWrap has learned, even when factoring in post-theatrical revenue. It is by far the biggest loss for the movie star, and one of the largest losses in recent years of movie releases.

Skydance executives were shocked to learn the extent of the loss of the Warner Bros. movie directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu when the company was handed over this week. Previous reports put the projected loss at approximately $125 million, but it is expected to be more extensive after earning just $8 million domestically and $21 million globally at the box office in its opening weekend. The film is not expected to exceed $40 million in worldwide box office, according to insiders at Skydance.

A Warner Bros. representative had no comment.

The budget of the movie, according to multiple insiders, was $173 million, though part of that was due to an unexpected insurance settlement. Another insider put the final budget at $163 million. The marketing budget was about $100 million, mostly related to Cruise’s global press tour. The film was also fully financed by Warner Bros., unlike other projects like “Dune,” which often have financial partners.

“Digger” was one of several big swings on auteur filmmakers from Warner Bros. Pictures heads Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca. Some worked, like “Sinners” ($327 million, 4 Oscars) and “One Battle After Another” ($213 million, 6 Oscars, including Best Picture). Others, like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!” ($24 million), did not.

But “Digger” was considered a coup when first greenlit (by David Zaslav himself, TheWrap is told), as it marked the first film in a new pact with Cruise — one of the biggest movie stars in the world — to make original and franchise films with Warner Bros. Pairing him with Iñárritu, one of only three directors to win back-to-back Best Director Oscars, seemed like a no-brainer. But after a decade and a half of entertaining audiences by showing he could do really-for-real death-defying stunts, Cruise’s appeal didn’t carry over to a heavy-prosthetic transformation in a climate change satire.

De Luca and Abdy were dismissed by David Ellison, who has put Paramount’s Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein in charge of overseeing the film output for both Paramount and Warner Bros. under the newly formed Skydance. They’ll have another stab at a Tom Cruise hit in “Days of Thunder 2,” which starts production next year for Paramount and co-stars Anne Hathaway.