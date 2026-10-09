Kay: Duchess Meghan would only have to curtsy to Princess Kate if William is there

The British tabloids are rolling through their favorite storylines this month when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I swear to God, one Mail columnist devoted an entire piece to complaining about the packaging on Meghan’s As Ever Advent calendar. Something about privacy, bless her heart. Then there was the old chestnut of “Prince Harry and Meghan need to apologize to Prince William and Kate!” I’m thankful that Team Sussex shut that down quickly. But there’s still a concerted effort to put Meghan “in her place,” to have something to hold over her head, even if it’s in just a hypothetical way. That something? Meghan will have to curtsy to Kate… if they’re ever in the same room again.
Question: If Harry and Meghan go to an event where Prince William and Princess Catherine are, will Meghan be required to curtsy to them?
Richard Kay: What an intriguing question and one that goes to the heart of the social minefield created by the rules of etiquette in the royal household.
Since Charles became monarch, the protocols around such formal salutations have been slightly relaxed, though woe betide a member of the family who fails to genuflect to either the King or Queen Camilla. All royals are required to bow or curtsy to the sovereign and his wife.
It is among fellow HRHs, which both Meghan and Catherine are, that the courtesy becomes more complicated. As a rule of thumb, a royal highness does not curtsy to another royal highness. So if Catherine were alone when the two women met, Meghan would not have to curtsy. However, if she was with Prince William, she would be expected to do so, reflecting the Princess of Wales’s more senior rank as wife of the heir to the throne.
Frankly, the whole dip-and-bob business can be exhausting for women. To whom do they curtsy and from whom should they expect a curtsy? When should they do it? And how often? It all has to be mastered.
This is why it’s not uncommon to see royals greet each other with a bow or a curtsy at public engagements when there are several family members present. Everyone does it just to be on the safe side. But these greetings also depend on a royal’s rank and the extremely stuffy-sounding ‘Precedence of the Royal Family to be Observed at Court’. So Catherine and Meghan only outrank blood members of the Royal Family when they are accompanied by their husbands. Alone, technically they would need to dip, for example, to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, I cannot recall an occasion of that happening.
Royal men have an easy option at Court, they just bow their heads to everyone.
[From The Daily Mail]
I’ll talk about the Kate issue specifically in a moment, but I’d like to get a yes or no answer on something I’ve been wondering about since July: do you think Meghan curtsied to Camilla and Charles when she visited Highgrove with the children? I think yes, she probably did. I would assume that she asked Harry what she should do and he probably just told her to just do one general curtsy to both of them? He included something about that in Spare, when Meghan first met Charles and Camilla too – he told her to curtsy to his father but not Camilla. Which still cracks me up.
As for “Meghan will curtsy to Kate, but only if William is there” – I hope she tells them both to kiss her ass. She’s classier than me, and I’m sure if the situation does arise, she would ask Harry for his advice. But I hope she just skips all of that with William and Kate. The good news is that Will and Kate will be too busy rocking in a corner and rage-shrieking if there ever was an event with both couples expected to appear.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton, at the women’s Final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, 13th July 2019.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows HM The Queen and members of the Royal Family at the service,Image: 533856141, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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09-03-2020 Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Westminster Abbey 2020 Mirror News Photo Phil Harris,Image: 563901013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
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(200310) — LONDON, March 10, 2020 () — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, Britain, March 9, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/),Image: 563914158, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS excluding China – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Han Yan / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon’s Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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Wimbledon London UK 13/07/2019
Photo credit: Peter van den Berg
Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, seen smiling and enjoying Serena Williams (USA) and Simona Halep (ROU) playing their womenÄôs singles final match against on Centre Court.
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Britain’s Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.
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The Duchess of Cambridge sits near the Duchess of Sussex as they attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
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The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the Duchess of Sussex at Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth day service. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth, with old ties and new links enabling cooperation towards social, political and economic development which is both inclusive and sustainable. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the worlds population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old. Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the Service is based. This years theme A Connected Commonwealth speaks of the practical value and global engagement made possible as a result of cooperation between the culturally diverse and widely dispersed family of nations, who work together in friendship and goodwill. The Commonwealths governments, institutions and people connect at many levels, including through parliaments and universities. They work together to protect the natural environment and the ocean which connects many Commonwealth nations, shore to shore. Cooperation on trade encourages inclusive economic empowerment for all people – particularly women, youth and marginalised communities. The Commonwealths friendly sporting rivalry encourages people to participate in sport for development and peace.
This is all so foolish. Those gutter rats want so hard to break Meghan, which is not going to happen. They cling to the idea of putting her in her place. The amount of delusion and hate in that family.
AlthoughKay is a dom kopf, I didn’t see what was wrong with his answer , he was speaking in general about court etiquette and who bobs and curtsies to whom accordingly.
No way should. Meghan curtsey to the keens.ever.
LOL. Meghan doesn’t need to bow or curtsy to anyone. The whole idea is so archaic.
This is definitely putting her in her place. The wet dream of meghan – specifically- curtseying to kkkate.
Re c and c. Meghan would have. She wouldn’t have asked how, that’s 10 year old news. Meghan understands protocol and has for many years. Its not 2016.
Btw she also has given Charles a curtsey in public once that I recall when he was pow. A mark of respect, it seemed at the time.
Megan is American. We do not bow. Neither should she.
^^^This!^^^ As an American citizen, Meghan is not obliged to curtsy to anyone, much less Katie Keen.
Exactly!!! No need for US citizens to grovel to another country’s king
As a UK citizen I wouldn’t curtsy to them either. Ridiculous deference.
As a British citizen I wouldn’t curtesy to any of them. As for the late Queen I might have done so up to the point when I found out that she had refused to sign the race relations act, unless she was exempted, when I lost any respect I had for her. I have always though that it was antiquated.
I haven’t read Spare, so this is the first time I hear about Harry advising her to curtsy to Charles. I’m a little bit disheartened by that. Asking someone to do that is so cringe. Perhaps, on some level Meghan liked the idea of the ceremony of royalty, and it wasn’t awkward for her at the time. In the same position (LOL), I would have asked my boyfriend about what the parents will expect, to avoid weird gestures (no handshake with a muslim man, for example). Then I would just be generally polite and kind and that’s it.
For the record, I don’t mean H made her do anything. Just told her what is expected/should be done.
Came to say the same thing. American’s do not curtsy or bow to anyone. If she chooses to it’s because it’s HER choice.
Unfortunately you only need to look at Wimbledon to know that isn’t true. I remember when many American winners wouldn’t curtsey to a royal during the trophy presentation. More recently it’s been more like a contest to see who can bend the lowest.
Hopefully doesn’t take counsel from Harry and she’s done with all that nonsense.
My fervent hope as well that both of them leave it all behind for good. But Harry will never.
That is a total lie. HRHs do NOT curtsey to each other, full stop. So IF Meghan decided to follow their silly little rules and she happened to be somewhere with her two tormentors, she would not “need” to curtsey. It’s the derangers wet (pipe) dream. Ain’t gonna happen. Position in line to the throne has nothing to do with it. William is NOT the king, and with any luck, will never be. Plus she’s an American, as they keep pointing out, so she doesn’t “need” to do any curtseying.
The courtiers did at some point appear to have instructed Meghan that she should curtsey to Charles when he was Prince of Wales, because she did that at least twice in public even though Kate never did. So one rule for the black royal and another for the others, as always. Racists gonna racist.
And notice, it’s Prince William and “Princess Catherine”, but “Harry” and “Meghan”. So the rota are so starved for stories that they’re making up “readers’ questions” by reinforcing deranger fantasies? Want to bet the first time Kate and William are in proximity to Meghan and she ignores them she’ll be accused of “breaking protocol”? They’re already setting up the narrative.
P.S. I don’t think Meghan did any curtseying to anyone this time around. And I still doubt very much that Camilla was at Highgrove when the Sussexes visited.
By that time, Meghan knew the rules. She’s an intelligent woman. One courtsey to Charles i recall was at the church service right near the end. Why, at that stage, late 2019, would she listen to courtiers? She chose to and I thought it was obviously her decision. She normally didn’t so that was purposeful.
Agreed, 100%, @Magdalena. I doubt very much that Meghan curtsied to anyone this time around. Especially in front of her children. It’s servile, and, as she knows, pointless to curry favour with someone like Charles who does not reciprocate respect & decency as his late mother did.
So now she has her ‘HRH’ back? These people are so pathetic.
Good catch!
I hope that Meghan does not curtsy to Kate ever again, regardless of the situation.
Not after Kate was so rude to Archie.
You beat me to that thought.
Funny how Kay is ready to confer the HRH back onto Meghan just to create a phony obligation for her to supplicate to KKKate.
She’s always had it. They never lost the HRH, they just can’t use it in their money making enterprises. She can’t list herself as HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex while promoting As Ever, but in private life they can absolutely use them.
That isn’t true. They never specified conditions for the HRH, like it’s okay to use it here, but not here. Just a blanket “they will not be used”. The royal family website took away all mentions of the hrh in all things involving Harry and Meghan.
I don’t know. I think this puts both Meghan and Kate in their place. Their status is based on their husband’s status and William has always had precedence over Harry.
William has precedence over Harry only in so far as proximity to the throne. At the end of the day, they are still both HRHs, despite the letter which falsely claimed that the Sussexes’ HRHs were in abeyance. That proximity determines rank and where they are seated and who enters a room first or last. “HRHs do not curtsey to each other” has been the drumbeat from the rota since forever, “only to the monarch” (though it appears that they used to, way, way back in the day). Yet all of a sudden they’ve begun to parrot the deranger fantasy of the black royal curtseying to the mediocre one they claim to champion.
They used to screech that Meghan would have to curtsey to Kate “when she is Kweeeen!” But it seems that they have now become so impatient that they’re mentally changing the rules and hoping to see this happen sooner. 😀 They are now being helped by “royal experts” who have always been ignorant of the subject on which they claim expertise – see the belief that Lili and Archie had to be “granted” the titles of Princess and Princess by Charles and their shock when this proved not to be the case.
Ok, but my point was that the status of the married-in is dependent upon the status of the royal spouse. Kay is saying that without William’s presence, Kate has the same status as any other HRH, including Meghan.
The late queen came up with some order of precedence and I think that’s what Kay is talking about. Basically Anne did not want to have to curtsy to people like Camilla or kate. So that’s where the idea of Meghan needing to curtsy to Kate if she’s with William comes from. The blood royals outrank the married ins unless they are with their spouses who are of higher rank.
That said, i don’t think any of them follow it. I’ve certainly never seen Anne curtsy to anyone besides a monarch, whether or not they’re with their spouse. We’ve certainly never seen Kate curtsy to Anne if she’s not with William, which she technically is supposed to do. it’s an example of what may be “protocol” but does not seem to actually be followed.
So the whole idea of Meghan curtsying to Kate is a pipe dream. I dont think she will even when kate is queen. I certainly dont see her curtsying to a King William.
@Becks1 – Kay seems pretty iffy about the whole bowing and curtseying thing. Like, certainly one bows to the king and queen and the rest is sort of ad hoc.
So my question is, technically if Kate was alone (without William) would she have to curtsey to Princess Lilibet, who is a blood princess?
@LuckyCharm yes, technically. i mean technically without william around she should curtsy to her own children, haha. but I’m sure there are exceptions for family like that, maybe?
@Eurydice I think he’s being iffy because he knows technically Kate does not follow the rules but doesnt want to actually come out and say that.
That letter was correct in regard to the hrs. They are not to be used, which is what abeyance means. There is no point in disregarding factual information.
Meghan doesn’t have to do sh!t. And I know she is very polite, accommodating, and respectful but I hope like hell she doesn’t.
Exactly. What are they gonna do if she doesn’t ? Clap her into the Tower? Deport her? Lololol.
Their obsession with making Meghan curtsy to the white Waity is disgusting and so vile to me, nothing screams “I am a racist snob” like this does so we know that Willy and Waity are behind these articles.
NO GENUFLECTION MEG!
📢 📢📢
Idk why but I just don’t have strong thoughts about this. The curtseying is silly and absolutely being used as a tool to humble Meghan. My thing is even if she did ever curtsy, so what? Oooh they’re gonna write stories about it and they’ll be photos of Meghan curtseying to Kate. Idk I just see it backfiring as usual. It’s not gonna land how they imagine it will. Kate’s gonna have that mean girl face on, you know the one she often wears in a church when Meghan’s around, and yeah I just don’t see it landing as they hope. They won’t come out looking as good as they think. But maybe they don’t care and they just pathetically live for that one moment of thrill at having Meghan curtsey. Which is just sad. Meghan’s gonna go back to her friends and family and be fine. And they’ll just pitch a tantrum over something else.
This overlooks the even more crucial, complex yet captivating, life and death matter of does Meghan have to curtsy if William is there but has his back turned to them?
What if he just has his face turned, looking right or left?
What if he momentarily shut his eyes and was absent in mind, if not body?
Such essential questions need answers from Richard Kay, with utmost urgency!!
If Kate curtseys in an empty room does the tree still fall?
A black woman curtsying to a white english rose – yeah, that’s delulu’s fever dream. No one with all his senses aboard should curtsy to anyone because of – what exactly? Blue blood? Superiority? Tradition? This “slightly relaxed” thing is, by the way, a nice way to say “Kate doesn’t curtsy to Camilla either”. So why should Meghan curtsy to anyone?
Meghan probably would do it just so she doesn’t have to deal with the negative press. But nobody really has to do anything. Look at Zendaya at the Fashion show not standing for France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron. The press made a huge thing of that and they don’t even hate on Zendaya the way they do Meghan.
Keen was not complained about by media when she took that threatening step to meghan. In front of cameras No way should meghan curtsey to keen.
Meghan doesn’t do anything with respect to ‘the press’. No one should.
I think Meghan will, should the occasion arise, likely adhere strictly to the rules of precedence and traditional courtesies, including curtseying to whomever is “higher ranked” than she is.
Why? Because to do so, calmly, precisely as the gesture is expected to be offered, and to do so gracefully, without betraying any sign of being bothered, annoyed, or upset at the necessity — is both fully within her abilities, and is the most dignified and gracious way to handle the situation.
It’s only humiliating or a sign of weakness if Meghan chooses to view it that way. Rather, it’s always a sign of strength to behave with courtesy, in the “correct” manner for the particular moment.
They want her to feel humiliation. And if they can push her buttons so she is “rude” and refuses, or is upset and fumbles the curtsey, then they get to point at the “uncultured, not like us, unworthy of being a Royal” biracial woman who so brazenly stole their Scapegoat Prince away and had the gall to produce two beautiful biracial Royal children — they get to point at her and say See! We were right all along, she Doesn’t Belong! She’s disrespectful! Clearly she hates Britain!
No. This is one of those times when the best thing to be done is to rise above the petty tyrannies of people who aren’t fit to shine her shoes, and act with impeccable courtesy and dignity.
We know Princess Meghan has learned to curtsey as though she was born to it. I was astonished at how deep the knee was she bent to the Queen’s coffin, even though I know she does yoga and I’m sure has precise control over her physical self (after all, the body is the primary tool of any actor.)
Meghan is smart, and she’s kind. She knows perfectly well that if a curtsey is called for, not to offer it will just create an unnecessary kerfuffle, and possibly a difficult moment for Harry (though honestly I doubt he’d care, I suspect he’d tell her to let them dangle.)
Only time will tell if I’m right. But I feel pretty confident that Princess Meghan will always do the gracious, graceful thing.
I get what you’re saying, I really do, and would normally agree. Meghan is always the better person.
But in this particular situation? After the way Kate has treated her? I think she needs to maintain her dignity and not go out of her way to show Kate any sign of deference. If she wants to curtsy to C&C because it will make Harry’s life easier, fine, but enough is enough.
Meghan will always act civil and friendly and appropriate for any given situation, but I think expecting her to lower herself to Kate in that way is too much (and the media is going to trash her either way, which she knows).
That said, I hope she’s never in the same room with W&K — with the exception of Charles’s funeral.
@Lorelai
I agree that there should be no such expectation. And if Meg were to choose not to curtsey to any of them, I certainly wouldn’t criticize her for it.
I’m just saying I think Meghan will choose to adhere to protocol, because it’s the stronger choice and the stronger signal to send.
As for BullyIdle and Kan’t, I too hope Meghan never has to be within a hundred yards of them again unless she wants to. They’re horrible people, and they’ve done their level best to hurt every member of Meghan’s family.
So have Charles The Cruel and Mari Lwyd, for that matter, but Harry still apparently loves his father, so that is a slightly different kettle of turnips.
Meghan would respect the protocol of giving a curtsey to the monarch. She’s not going to do it to Camilla or Kate without the monarch present.
That said Meghan can properly do a curtsey when she chooses to do one. We saw the example at the queens funeral.
Meanwhile Kate is terrible at it and for someone who chased a title for a decade, her lack of ability for that piece of etiquette really shows the lack of work ethic in learning the social mores.
Excellent obervation!
No, Idles, it’s these small gestures that have reinforced the ideas and systems of heirarchy for millennia. And it’s ALL a crock. There’s no dignity in ratifying bullshit.
@Puff, and even if she did curtsy, there would be eleventy billion articles about how and why it was “incorrect” or not good enough in some made up way, so IMO she should absolutely just not do it.
The real question, I believe, should be : Will Meghan even been in the same room than Kate. I think not.
That’s what I think. Meghan will not put herself (and hopefully, her children) in the company of these racist fools. Therefore no curtsy required, problem solved.
Meghan is a princess in her own right. Remember when they visited Nigeria? BBB
Really?? Then Kate would have to courtsy to Harry, too.
Richard Kay is incorrect. Meghan does not have to curtsey to Kate. She’s only required to curtsey to the Monarch and only the first time she sees Charles.
The first time, each day.
Nothing screams bullsh*t like one person being expected to bow or curtsey to another human being. It will never not amaze me that that this is still happening in the 21st century in a civilized society.
@Brassy, it’s wild to me how adults take this absolute nonsense seriously in the year of our lord 2026! They are insulated in such a little bubble of archaic “protocols” and sycophants who reinforce their BS. They really don’t know how completely batshit insane this looks to the rest of the world.
Truly.
And I should have said “allegedly” civilized society.
I’ve spent enough time around cultures in Asia where it’s still common for people to bow, or at least nod, to any elders they meet that I would probably end up bowing instead of remembering to curtsy. Not everyone will view bowing or genuflecting as embarrassing or lowering. That said the BRF’s adherence to otherwise outdated hierarchy is ridiculous
Last Sunday, for whatever reason, I did a faux curtesy to a greeter. Put one foot behind the other and held my dress out for a brief moment. Didn’t bend my knees at all, because that hurts. Thanking my grocer who helped me pack and load, I did a bow.
I often bow. I often do a kind of curtesy. To say thank you when just the words alone don’t seem to be quite enough. Or as a lighthearted gesture to my peers. To my new friend to whom I offered my hand, and when he respectfully explained he couldn’t take it, he bowed. So I curtsied. I will bow/curtesy to my elders. To tiny children still in strollers. To new mums, out of deep respect. Never will I ever curtesy to NMQ Camilla. I would likely nod/bow my head to Charles, more out of recognition for his position than respect for him.
Meghan can do whatever feels right and natural to her, in that moment. Fuch protocol. Maybe we could all start bowing and curtseying to each other to make it a meaningless gesture when it comes to “royalty”. Hmmmmm…..
@Lauren, I agree, and think it’s totally different when it’s cultural. This is one specific family who believes they’re “above” everyone else.
It’s one thing to express the respect you feel for an honorable someone who DESERVES it through their actions and output in life, and quite another to be obliged to express something you don’t feel towards people who have never done one damn noble thing in their entire misbegotten lives, looking 👀 at you the entirety of the BRF! Minus H of course, who is « better than all the rest. »
Americans don’t have to curtsey to anyone. And she doesn’t work for them anymore.
Meghan curtsied at QEII’s funeral out of respect. But there’s no way in hell she should curtsey to Kate.
Why, Harry, why did you subject your glorious and loving wife to this nonsense by asking her to move back to England???
When pigs fly.
Call it for what it is.
Some people want to see a black lady bow down to a white lady to prove said white lady is “superior”.
That is the whole point to Kay’s article & to DMs existence these last ten years.
I’ve never seen any member of the royal family bow or curtsy to Kate. In fact I’ve never seen any of them bow or curtsy to anyone other than the reigning monarch. Zara Tindall never curtseyed to Charles when he was Prince of Wales, she just hugged him and gave him a peck on the cheek. Now she launches herself at Charles with a combined bob-curtsey, hug and kiss. She was also seen at Ascot giving Camilla a hug and kiss. A royal commentator said it was a combined curtsey and hug followed by a kiss. All of these claims about royals bowing and curtseying to each other are nonsense. Andrew’s daughters have never curtseyed to Kate. They mostly just pull faces at her.
The Easter Service at St George’s Chapel is always revealing. Everyone bows or curtseys when the Monarch arrives. None of them bow or curtsey to each other. Some have walked down the road together but others arrive separately. They file into the Chapel after the Monarch but not in any order of status. One year, when William had been reported in the tabloids as having an affair with Rose whatsername, he was pointedly ignored by all the other royals. Even Kate didn’t speak to him.
It all seems like made up nonsense. Do the other European monarchies bow and curtsy to other royals in their family (including the monarch) behind closed doors? Do they only do it for the monarch in public? For example, do the in-laws to Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden bow and curtsy to her? Or just her father the King?
But I do believe Harry, Meghan and the kids bowed and curtsied to Charles and Camilla during their summer visit.
Meghan doesn’t have to curtsy to anyone. It’s not compulsory and it’s so backwards and outdated. They get so mad when she references her royal status in any vague way, but now want her to practice outdated royal protocol to soothe egos of people who treat her with contempt and made her life miserable. This is what they spend their time fantasizing over. A whole clown show up in there.
Meghan has to curtsy to no one! And no one HAS to curtsy to Kate, they’re just inculcated to do that. It’s not a law & nobody will be arrested if they don’t.
Pumpkin, Absolutely correct. Racism is so SICK. Princess Meghan is so obviously superior to Kate Middleton NOT because she is black and Kate is white, but because by any measure (charity, kindness, beauty, strength, resilience, etc.) Meghan IS superior. Judge the person, NOT the color of the person. And in 2026, racism is STILL so prevalent and so dangerous.