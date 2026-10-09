Kay: Duchess Meghan would only have to curtsy to Princess Kate if William is there

The British tabloids are rolling through their favorite storylines this month when it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I swear to God, one Mail columnist devoted an entire piece to complaining about the packaging on Meghan’s As Ever Advent calendar. Something about privacy, bless her heart. Then there was the old chestnut of “Prince Harry and Meghan need to apologize to Prince William and Kate!” I’m thankful that Team Sussex shut that down quickly. But there’s still a concerted effort to put Meghan “in her place,” to have something to hold over her head, even if it’s in just a hypothetical way. That something? Meghan will have to curtsy to Kate… if they’re ever in the same room again.

Question: If Harry and Meghan go to an event where Prince William and Princess Catherine are, will Meghan be required to curtsy to them? Richard Kay: What an intriguing question and one that goes to the heart of the social minefield created by the rules of etiquette in the royal household. Since Charles became monarch, the protocols around such formal salutations have been slightly relaxed, though woe betide a member of the family who fails to genuflect to either the King or Queen Camilla. All royals are required to bow or curtsy to the sovereign and his wife. It is among fellow HRHs, which both Meghan and Catherine are, that the courtesy becomes more complicated. As a rule of thumb, a royal highness does not curtsy to another royal highness. So if Catherine were alone when the two women met, Meghan would not have to curtsy. However, if she was with Prince William, she would be expected to do so, reflecting the Princess of Wales’s more senior rank as wife of the heir to the throne. Frankly, the whole dip-and-bob business can be exhausting for women. To whom do they curtsy and from whom should they expect a curtsy? When should they do it? And how often? It all has to be mastered. This is why it’s not uncommon to see royals greet each other with a bow or a curtsy at public engagements when there are several family members present. Everyone does it just to be on the safe side. But these greetings also depend on a royal’s rank and the extremely stuffy-sounding ‘Precedence of the Royal Family to be Observed at Court’. So Catherine and Meghan only outrank blood members of the Royal Family when they are accompanied by their husbands. Alone, technically they would need to dip, for example, to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. However, I cannot recall an occasion of that happening. Royal men have an easy option at Court, they just bow their heads to everyone.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll talk about the Kate issue specifically in a moment, but I’d like to get a yes or no answer on something I’ve been wondering about since July: do you think Meghan curtsied to Camilla and Charles when she visited Highgrove with the children? I think yes, she probably did. I would assume that she asked Harry what she should do and he probably just told her to just do one general curtsy to both of them? He included something about that in Spare, when Meghan first met Charles and Camilla too – he told her to curtsy to his father but not Camilla. Which still cracks me up.

As for “Meghan will curtsy to Kate, but only if William is there” – I hope she tells them both to kiss her ass. She’s classier than me, and I’m sure if the situation does arise, she would ask Harry for his advice. But I hope she just skips all of that with William and Kate. The good news is that Will and Kate will be too busy rocking in a corner and rage-shrieking if there ever was an event with both couples expected to appear.