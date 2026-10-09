Royalist: Prince Harry was paid for his MasterClass course, he’s ‘monetizing grief’

This weekend, Prince Harry’s MasterClass episode comes out. The class is called “Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss,” and he speaks to camera about his grief journey, losing his mother so young, and how it took decades for him to really accept her death and understand that she would have wanted him to be happy. I covered some of the big pieces of news in yesterday’s post, including the part where Harry described his body and mind crashing after he moved his family to Canada in late 2019, and how he fell into a depression. It’s interesting to see Harry explore his mental health and grief journey through the MasterClass structure, and it works because Harry has done the work. It was the same for his AppleTV series, The Me You Can’t See – it’s extremely effective to have Harry speaking directly to camera and pouring out his heart. But obviously, someone has to complain about something. That someone is Tom Sykes, and that something is “but Harry was paid!”
Harry’s new gig is an online grief management course on MasterClass. It is called Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, it is fronted by Harry and features the neuroscientist Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor, and it has been timed to arrive just ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. You get the first month free, then it is £10 a month until you cancel.
I asked Harry’s office whether he was being paid. To their credit, they replied quickly and said yes, he was. They did not want to make an official statement on the record, but a source close to Harry said that nobody has a right to cast judgment on the way he has dealt with, and continues to deal with, his grief, especially when they lost their mother to a paparazzi car chase at the age of 12. This, we are told, is him speaking “from the heart.”
I don’t think anyone is criticising Harry for grieving. All I am saying is that a lot of people will find this rather distasteful.
MasterClass is not a charity. It is not a university. It is the trading name of Yanker Industries, a private, venture capital-backed, for-profit company in San Francisco, valued at $2.75 billion in its last big funding round in 2021. A big tech company, of exactly the kind I thought Harry hated. It makes its money from subscriptions, so if you want to watch Harry talk about the death of his mother, you had better get out your credit card.
The most famous image of Harry is of him as a boy walking behind his mother’s coffin, and as sad and terrible as that moment is, and as sorry as we all feel for that young boy, it is now part of a commercial product. MasterClass says it is supporting two bereavement charities as part of the launch: Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which Harry champions and which does brilliant work for the children of servicemen and women killed in service, and Comfort Zone Camp in America.
This is typical Sykes – scattered and angry and unable to decide exactly why he’s so upset. But Harry was paid! He was paid because his time is worth something. But it’s a subscription! Just like Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, and Tom Sykes’ very own Substack. No one is holding a gun to anyone’s head to get them to subscribe to MasterClass. But… but… monetizing grief! Other MasterChef speakers focus on their specialties, so they’re “monetizing” cooking, gardening, optimized business meetings, writing, being creative, and on and on. These are experts in their field and they’re sharing their knowledge in a pleasant and sedate way. And once again, no one is being forced to subscribe to anything. But it’s all for profit except some money is going to charity! Sigh…
Meanwhile, there was one thing which I didn’t get to add from Harry’s MasterClass- he said that he and Meghan have a 10-day rule in their marriage. As in, they will not be apart for any longer than 10 days. Harry says: “The biggest factor for me is the energy and the joy and happiness that I get being with my family, especially our kids, and the joy and happiness I get by being on the ground for my work… The key to finding the joy and happiness balance is no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids.”
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, screencaps courtesy of MasterClass video.
I doubt a lot of people disapprove of this as is claimed in the article. Will disrespected diana by calling her paranoid and censoring her interview and he is praised by sone.The derangers complain when harry speaks well of his mother
And it’s well-known that Harry’s a longstanding venture capital investor. Psycho Sykes showing his ignorance yet again 😂
One trick Tom is soooooo predictable.
Why subscribe when I can imagine the next entry?
Of all the folks to complain about Prince Harry monetizing grief, the gutter rats. Every outing or utterance from the Sussexes, is quickly monetized by those rats. If Prince Harry in sharing the grief he experienced from the loss of his mother and the neglect from his family to accommodating his grief by getting him mental health therapy helps anyone, it far surpasses any monetary gain he may achieve.
He’s damned if he does and damn if he doesn’t. If he didnt they would’ve found a way to spin it like: he could
Help so many but instead bla bla bla.
Anyway, my kid works in a grocery store, she monetizes people’s hunger. My kids teachers are awful, they are monitizing my kids’ ignorance .
I don’t think there is *anywhere* or *anything* H&M can go/do that they won’t be criticized for, or having screaming and throwing up by the BM/RRs. Even if they “hole up”, as they presumed M was doing after the move, they wailed about *that*! If it’s exhausting to read about, I can’t even imagine having to live through it as the principals. H&M are far stronger than I thought up till now.
Good for H for continuing to speak out and speak up to help those suffering.
Lol monetising grief. Of course hes being paid, and paid extremely well. That’s what they hate. I said yesterday its obvious he’s being paid for his expertise in this area, he works both in philanthropy and for profit on this specifc wheelhouse because people who are experts or have a platform on an area for their specific knowledge get to be paid.
After all, the royalist stenographers get paid for releasing a press statement and calling it news.
The 10 day rule sounds very similar to what Meghan said during the dating years. They would not go more than 2 weeks without seeing each other for it to work.
On his YouTube channel, Sykes could not clearly articulate why he is so offended by this. While he’s a bit more clear in print, I really don’t think he knows why. He just thinks it’s “icky”. Unlike the rest of the royals who are never icky. Apparently.
I think it’s part of the weird relationship between class and money where it’s apparently unseemly for a 42 year old adult royal to OVERTLY make money like a lower class person instead of being a “working royal” getting an allowance from dad subsidized by public funds, and making shady side deals like a certain other royal, and just giving the air that money is unimportant to them.
And Sykes monetizes shit-talking people he’s never ever met.
I wish I could come up with some way to monetize my own grief. I’d make a fortune.
Donald Trump monetized the presidency by making 3 billion dollars while in office. And Will makes millions of pounds a year to booze in the pub. And they’re going after Harry?
What utter rage baiting rot from Sykes. I pay my therapist. I have paid for online courses. How does Sykes think therapy, advice, and reflection is delivered? By magic?
Was coming to say exactly this!! Therapists get paid & Harry is effectively providing therapy in this course. It’s like when Ted Lasso’s colleague remonstrates with him about charging fees to treat patients — “do you coach for free?” …. They really need to examine the BRF’s finances & this is such brazen whataboutism.
And he wouldn’t have had to be paid for this if cheapskate Charles had followed his mother’s example and actually funded his adult children’s lives, as is the expectation under the system of primogeniture, where the eldest son inherits all the family wealth.
Realizing that because he was Prince of Wales from birth, Charles always had access to the Duchy of Cornwall money. Having to depend on his mother’s handouts for a while probably would have been good for him.
The 10-day rule could explain the move to the UK.
Yeah it does.
Sorry i missed the story from yesterday, so i was surpirsed to see the video of this come up on my timeline, Tom is just bitter that neither he nor william are being asked to to do these things. Having siad that i might just sign up for a year there have been other master classes i ve wanted to watch the Salman rushdie one. i did the course a long time ago for Frank Gehry i wonder if its still there.
of course he got paid. Masterclass is a business. they pay people to appear in the classes and then people pay the subscriptions to watch those classes.
I’ve seen a lot of comments about how he should be “over it” by now and that’s honestly why I like that he keeps talking so much about his mother and his struggles after her death. People don’t “get over” grief. When you lose your mother at a young age, you don’t stop missing her after….what, 5 years, 10 years? what is the timeline for that? he’s not talking about his mother because its fun. Hes talking about her and how he processed her loss and is still processing it to help people understand that its okay if you are still grieving a loved one, even if its been decades since they passed.
I’d like to add, Harry’s loss was and is also greatly compounded by capital-T trauma. The trauma factor is getting skipped over by people who think he should have moved on. Diana fans around the world who never met her were traumatized by how she died, so being her child … whew.
Tom Psykes is paid to monetize Harry’s PSA on grief so he can continue to buy Flower Sprinkles for his wife Sasha, who then pours them into plastic goo and calls it Art.
Here’s the sleight of hand this man pulls:
“To their credit, they replied quickly and said yes, he was. They did not want to make an official statement on the record, but a source close to Harry said …”
In other words, Sykes asked their official spokesperson whether Harry was being paid and the spokesperson gave a brief “Yes” (quite possibly in an exasperated tone which really said “Of course he is being paid!”) and then ignored his other questions or refused to give details because it is none of Sykes’ business. So Sykes invents someone “close to Harry” and links it to the same sentence to give the casual reader who isn’t really paying attention the impression that it is the SAME person who said yes or someone in their office who told him the rest. And it isn’t even subtle.
So the royal leeches claiming that Harry is unemployed and only does charity work are upset to find that he has paid work as well? Wait till he launches his commercial venture, they’ll explode! They NEVER mention how they expect Harry to pay for his family and security and cover all the bills they keep claiming that the Sussexes have, if Harry does what they want and works for free all the time.
Similarly, this: “A big tech company, of exactly the kind I thought Harry hated..” Harry has been clear about what he dislikes about CERTAIN big tech companies. But has Sykes missed the fact that Harry has been employed at a big tech company (BetterUp) for several years now??? And has been photographed in the company of people from various “big tech” companies? Just because the voices in Sykes’ head told him that Harry hated ALL big tech companies does not mean that this was the reality. 😀
You guys are right. Sykes cannot make up his mind about precisely what he is upset about – there are so many people within Sykes’ own circle who have made programmes about their grief after losing their parents and they certainly got paid, handsomely, for it. He and the others who will jump onto this new bandwagon would never dream of accusing their friends and acquaintances of “monetising” their grief, so they can miss me with the hypocrisy. They’ve spent decades writing about how “Prince Harry feels” based on nothing more than guesswork, and profiting from it. They’re just pissed that people can look at Harry and listen to his voice and identify with the pain he is describing in his own words, and see his authenticity.
The hilarious thing is that the royal experts are the first ones who will have rushed to sign up for MasterClass accounts just to be able to scribble down everything Harry says and does – monetising Harry’s description of his grief while slagging him off for being gainfully employed.
Its all just outrage porn at this point and all these clowns with press passes that mal-odorize the british media are having orgasms as they wallow in outrage porn. Youve got to feel for them I guess………….how else would they be able to experience an orgasm
😀
Tom Sykes is a … well, to use his own words describing H & M’s marriage… a wildly unhappy man.
Dr. O’Connor is one of the foremost experts on the neurobiology of grief. She does fascinating and groundbreaking work into how our minds and bodies process loss. It has helped me understand the essential nature of my work as a bereavement counselor and benefitted my clients tremendously.
Harry is running with the right experts around this topic, which shows how hard he’s worked to understand and heal his own pain. Grief is never something we get over – it’s something that we can learn to integrate into our lives.
I too have been dismayed, but not at all shocked by how people have commented on him “still” talking about the death of his mother… you mean in first and primary attachment figure? Yeah – he’ll never stop talking about her – THAT’S actually healthy! White, European culture is filled with people in deep grief who deny it and attack people who refuse to deny their own.
Harry is a canary in the coal mine – sounding the alarm of how unprocessed grief destroys our mental health and makes it impossible to have healthy relationships – and getting ridiculed for it. He’s not the problem. Hopefully one day our societies will be able to see that.
Beautifully said, thank you for sharing this. Last week a consultant suggested that my sister and I ought to see a bereavement counsellor (our mother – our last surviving parent – died recently) and I was so caught up in everything else that I forgot to discuss it with my doctor this morning. I had thought to put it on the back burner for a while, but thanks to you, I shall see to it. You have made it sound so much more appealing and helpful than I had been thinking it would be.
Thank you for adding your professional insight! I was particularly struck by the idea that Harry “will never stop talking about her [Diana] – THAT’S actually healthy”. I think this bears repetition, that grief doesn’t simply expire after a certain time period or go away because it’s socially inconvenient.
@Jay, I agree with your agreement. It is healthy. Also, I have no problem with him getting paid. As Rach noted having more voices to advance healthier thinking and accessing help is a great thing. Human nature being what it is, if it were free many people would value the processing grief resource less.
After my mom died, I spent a small fortune on books about grief. I would have happily paid for a subscription to hear a thoughtful and learned discussion about processing grief.
As others point out, too, therapy also costs money — a lot of it, unfortunately for those who can’t afford it.
Syko is just grasping at straws here.
Why do this people, royal reporters, commentators, so called journalists always expect Harry to share his story and experience for free while they are making money from what he says for years to come. The same people will use this interview for years to come as reference as they do with Spare.
So glad that Harry once again gave the public the reason why he wanted his family in England with him while he works on one of his biggest Inviticus in his home country✨️
I’m glad that Harry is being paid for this. He and Meghan have left a lot of money on the table in the past.
Would it help if he donated his pay to charity? That would silence his detractors.
The detractors don’t want to be silenced and they don’t want to be satisfied, so Harry might as well live his life the way he wants to, not the way other people have decided he should live.
No, donations won’t help. The derangers WANT to find fault and will criticize ANYTHING Harry and Meghan do. Remember the derangers were big mad when H&M volunteered their help after the LA fires? They called them “disaster tourists” even though LA and environs are Meghan’s original stomping grounds.
Whatever the Sussexes do or don’t do, the British media will find a reason to cry, complain, screech, and throw up…if only for the clicks. Their racism, misogyny, and hatefulness are just way too profitable to ever stop.
Who cares about his detractors? Harry doesn’t. He’s now an well known himself in these fields given all the work hes done plus invictus. People want to hear what he says. He gets to be paid. Why does anyone get to have an opinion about that. I just wish people would stop suggesting two private citizens who pay for their own life should donate every cent they make to charity.
They hate it BECAUSE people will pay him.
What’s is the big deal? The Royal family is taking millions of pounds from the U.K taxpayer very year to wave, ride in golden carriages and cut ribbons. I rather have a royal who is taking money from a multi million dollar corporation and maybe that taxpayer money he is not getting go to someone else. And before anyone gets on their high horse about his U.K security. It’s U.K Security that Harry is willing to pay for. It’s the intelligence risk information of each situation that his family is constantly confronted with that he’s looking for.
Tom Sykes has gone around the bend and he’s never coming back.