Royalist: Prince Harry was paid for his MasterClass course, he’s ‘monetizing grief’

This weekend, Prince Harry’s MasterClass episode comes out. The class is called “Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss,” and he speaks to camera about his grief journey, losing his mother so young, and how it took decades for him to really accept her death and understand that she would have wanted him to be happy. I covered some of the big pieces of news in yesterday’s post, including the part where Harry described his body and mind crashing after he moved his family to Canada in late 2019, and how he fell into a depression. It’s interesting to see Harry explore his mental health and grief journey through the MasterClass structure, and it works because Harry has done the work. It was the same for his AppleTV series, The Me You Can’t See – it’s extremely effective to have Harry speaking directly to camera and pouring out his heart. But obviously, someone has to complain about something. That someone is Tom Sykes, and that something is “but Harry was paid!”

Harry’s new gig is an online grief management course on MasterClass. It is called Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, it is fronted by Harry and features the neuroscientist Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor, and it has been timed to arrive just ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday. You get the first month free, then it is £10 a month until you cancel. I asked Harry’s office whether he was being paid. To their credit, they replied quickly and said yes, he was. They did not want to make an official statement on the record, but a source close to Harry said that nobody has a right to cast judgment on the way he has dealt with, and continues to deal with, his grief, especially when they lost their mother to a paparazzi car chase at the age of 12. This, we are told, is him speaking “from the heart.” I don’t think anyone is criticising Harry for grieving. All I am saying is that a lot of people will find this rather distasteful. MasterClass is not a charity. It is not a university. It is the trading name of Yanker Industries, a private, venture capital-backed, for-profit company in San Francisco, valued at $2.75 billion in its last big funding round in 2021. A big tech company, of exactly the kind I thought Harry hated. It makes its money from subscriptions, so if you want to watch Harry talk about the death of his mother, you had better get out your credit card. The most famous image of Harry is of him as a boy walking behind his mother’s coffin, and as sad and terrible as that moment is, and as sorry as we all feel for that young boy, it is now part of a commercial product. MasterClass says it is supporting two bereavement charities as part of the launch: Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which Harry champions and which does brilliant work for the children of servicemen and women killed in service, and Comfort Zone Camp in America.

[From The Royalist Substack]

This is typical Sykes – scattered and angry and unable to decide exactly why he’s so upset. But Harry was paid! He was paid because his time is worth something. But it’s a subscription! Just like Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, and Tom Sykes’ very own Substack. No one is holding a gun to anyone’s head to get them to subscribe to MasterClass. But… but… monetizing grief! Other MasterChef speakers focus on their specialties, so they’re “monetizing” cooking, gardening, optimized business meetings, writing, being creative, and on and on. These are experts in their field and they’re sharing their knowledge in a pleasant and sedate way. And once again, no one is being forced to subscribe to anything. But it’s all for profit except some money is going to charity! Sigh…

Meanwhile, there was one thing which I didn’t get to add from Harry’s MasterClass- he said that he and Meghan have a 10-day rule in their marriage. As in, they will not be apart for any longer than 10 days. Harry says: “The biggest factor for me is the energy and the joy and happiness that I get being with my family, especially our kids, and the joy and happiness I get by being on the ground for my work… The key to finding the joy and happiness balance is no more than 10 days away from my wife and kids.”