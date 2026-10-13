Valerie, the Mini Dachshund who spent 529 days on the lam, now has a children’s book



I get to cover a whole pack of truly fantastic pups here at CB. And while I do not play favorites — because all floofs are magnificent! — I must admit that one bitch’s tail has really stuck with me: Valerie, the Miniature Dachshund who spent 529 days on the lam on an Australian island. In November 2023, Miss Val accompanied her persons on a trip to Kangaroo Island… where she promptly sprung free from her playpen and was tragically presumed lost. No one thought a wee Dachshund — and a miniature one at that! — could survive the wilderness of what the Aborigines called Karta Pintingga, “island of the dead.” So it was quite the miracle when Valerie was spotted over a year later, and by April 2025, after a weeks-long coordinated rescue effort, Valerie was safely recovered. At last!

It’s an amazing story, and now it’s been recorded for the annals of history in a new book. Well, technically it’s a story “inspired by” the saga of Valerie, but since Val ain’t talkin’ it was left to a human to fill in the blanks! And so Lucinda Gifford did, in a children’s book she wrote and illustrated called Valerie: Australia’s Bravest Sausage Dog.

You guys, I am OBSESSED with Lucinda’s illustrated interpretation of Valerie! She really captures Val’s spunk and sass! As a bonus, Lucinda graciously put up some of her development sketches for the book on her website. I’m not even joking when I say I would wallpaper a whole room with Valerie sketches! Plus it’s fun to see the quasi-storyboard for what eventually became the book.

And speaking of storyboards… Valerie’s journey is such a cinematic story, the exact kind of female-driven vehicle Aussie homegirl Nicole Kidman would want to option. I say next step is a film adaptation, for which I’ve drafted a preliminary pitch. Prologue: The “before” Valerie with her persons. Act I: The escape, leading to a new life for the scrappy, intrepid short-legged heroine after she hears the call of the wild. Act II: A human spots her on camera! Valerie is ALIVE! The Climax: The weeks it takes to lure Valerie back to human companionship, split-screened with the emotional gut-punch of Valerie’s survival being revealed to her persons. The Denouement: Valerie reacclimating to domestic life. After all, she’s not the same dog she was before this adventure. Conclusion: Valerie’s new-normal; reunited with her persons, still a lil’ wild. I’ve got it all mapped out — call me, Nicole!