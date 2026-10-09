Alexander Skarsgard wore clear PVC Saint Laurent shoes to the LFF ‘Wicker’ premiere

These are photos from the London Film Festival premiere of Wicker on Thursday. This is the “sexy fairy tale” set in olden times, where Olivia Colman asks Peter Dinklage to make her a husband, so he crafts together a wicker man, played by Alexander Skarsgard. The LFF reviews are not particularly good, but I still want to see this, just because it looks like a hoot. It looks like Olivia is just doing whatever script lands on her desk too.
Fashion-wise, the premiere was interesting. Olivia has been rocking long, curly grey hair recently and it looks nice. I feel like she’s never really known what to do with her hair, and I love that this feels like her natural, unprocessed, uncolored hair. Her dress is Celine and it’s not bad.
But the style star of the evening was obviously Alex Skarsgard. This man LOVES to dress up for a premiere. He wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent, and yes, we could see his toes. The suit was golden, and the shoes were clear PVC oxfords. These shoes caused a commotion during Saint Laurent’s show, because people were like “alert the church elders, we’re seeing FEET!” I don’t think men’s feet are a moral or style issue, but I just don’t want to talk about or look at men’s feet most of the time.
Lend him some shoes, he’s getting married in the morning. Alexander Skarsgård shines at the London premiere of WICKER at #LFF. In theaters October 23. https://t.co/eAOuAzGnsU
— Wicker Movie (@wickermovie) October 8, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Any and all clear plastic shoes are an absolute travesty, these are right up there. 0/10, please can we not.
Olivia looks kinda witchy, I’m here for it. Her hairstyle is really nice, I’m slightly confused by the darker roots if she’s going for a natural hair vibe, but overall it’s cool. I’m much more worried about Peter’s moustache, that’s a strong choice. Elizabeth looks nice, looks like the suit would sound crinkly but her necklace is fun!
No, no, no and NOOOOO to those hideous excuses for shoes!
Ban that truly awful fashion “trend”….*shudder*
I’m also confused as to why her ends are grey but her roots are dark?
But she looks great.
I read elsewhere this is not her real hair, they are fake clip-ons/extensions
Not just feet, sweaty feet. FEET!!!
Sweaty and smelly.
I can feel his feet sliding around in them from here.
You three read my mind! Socks exist for a reason!!!
I love Olivia’s hair!
Also I just learned the other day that Alex is 50! 50!!! So hot and age appropriate! Just take a foot bath before.
Already the online discussions around this movie are hysterical and viral. Can’t wait to see it
I so want to see this movie… The cast is great. I hate for my feet to be hot and would hate those shoes, but to each their own. We used to stick our feet in plastic bread bags before putting on our socks/shoes when the weather was super cold/wet. Privilege is weird, man. Those shoes probably cost a house payment. It never occurred to me that people wear shoes with that much empty space at the end of the shoe. I would trip and fall. I cannot wear pointed shoes though. You learn something new everyday. I don’t think I wanted that visual. But. To each her own.
The transparent shoes are an abomination! Not even he can carry them off. Olivia looks amazing. She is definitely aging backwards.
I get the feeling that those shoes were supposed to be worn with socks and he forgot them? But I guess his sponsors needed people to really SEE the shoes, hence this awful bare feet appearance. He may as well have worn a pair of sandals, they would have showcased his feet better.
he should have had his toenails painted GOLD.
Yes! I don’t quite get the look that he’s going for, but gold toenails would have pulled the look together a bit better.
PVC shoes and no shirt; I wonder if he’s gone commando too. 😂
For a second there I thought these were orange/gold shoes with black tips and they don’t look too bad at all, but then I really looked at the pics. Nope! Just, nope!
I did too! I thought, why did they post a pic of him wearing boots…. oh. Ew.
Olivia looks great and I’d imagine this was a fun script for her to do. Love Alexander as well but I despise those shoes. I’m not even crazy about the gold suit but the shoes, I hate. May the fashionistas have fun with them but it’s a nope for me.
Agreed. The gold suit does nothing for that handsome man. The fit is off. The jacket doesn’t hang right. And those shoes are the devil!
Eew. Gross. No one wants to see that.
No one wants to smell it either
Am soo going to see this movie – its look like a good silly laugh and it looks like the cast had fun making it. I’d love to see the blooper reel.
As for Alex – even made out of wicker he’s hot AF!!! Who wouldn’t.
Plus have you seen the Ikea ads – LOLz. They’ve posted their rattan furniture with captions like ‘made from husband material’. Their social media/marketing team have always been fire.
This is definitely one I’m seeing whatever the reviews say, what I’ve seen from the trailer suggests they’re enjoying themselves so count me in.
I’m gonna see this on principle. Critics complain about lack or originality, but then saw ‘ew, not that’.
To be frank, I don’t give a sh*t what any male critic has to say about this movie. I’d be interested in what the critics say if they were all women.
I’m looking forward to watching it!
Love her hair, she looks so beautiful and radiant. He looks fully himself and comfortable, and I love that for him too.
Peter Dinklage’s face looks alarming in that pic. Shadows? Aging? Weight loss? Work done?
I feel like the shoes are almost fetishistic. Like, they have to be solely (pun intended, ba dum CHING!) for people/men into feet, right? Otherwise it’s such a bizarre fashion choice. At least Alexander has nice feet that appear pedicured which is more than I can say for a lot of straight men.
Hammer toes seem appropriate for someone with his violent nature.
Huh?
Well, I’m on my own here I guess, but I don’t hate it. His fashion choices are always a bit risky (cf. every single outfit he wore for the promotion of “Pillion”…), at least it’s not a snooze fest.
So, are any of you who are planning to see Wicker going to the 4D version? I’m curious, but maybe not curious to go to the very limited screening.
He’s such a weirdo! I love him.
He can be goofy as hell. But also hot! Whatever is needed
I think it’s his teeth.
What a talented family he comes from.
Maybe I am old, but I love a man in an perfectly fitted old school tuxedo. My husband always says “It’s black tie OPTIONAL”. He owns one, he looks really good in it. Not wearing it is not an option. Then I have to work as his valet to get him in it. Haha.