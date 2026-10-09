Alexander Skarsgard wore clear PVC Saint Laurent shoes to the LFF ‘Wicker’ premiere

These are photos from the London Film Festival premiere of Wicker on Thursday. This is the “sexy fairy tale” set in olden times, where Olivia Colman asks Peter Dinklage to make her a husband, so he crafts together a wicker man, played by Alexander Skarsgard. The LFF reviews are not particularly good, but I still want to see this, just because it looks like a hoot. It looks like Olivia is just doing whatever script lands on her desk too.

Fashion-wise, the premiere was interesting. Olivia has been rocking long, curly grey hair recently and it looks nice. I feel like she’s never really known what to do with her hair, and I love that this feels like her natural, unprocessed, uncolored hair. Her dress is Celine and it’s not bad.

But the style star of the evening was obviously Alex Skarsgard. This man LOVES to dress up for a premiere. He wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent, and yes, we could see his toes. The suit was golden, and the shoes were clear PVC oxfords. These shoes caused a commotion during Saint Laurent’s show, because people were like “alert the church elders, we’re seeing FEET!” I don’t think men’s feet are a moral or style issue, but I just don’t want to talk about or look at men’s feet most of the time.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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33 Responses to “Alexander Skarsgard wore clear PVC Saint Laurent shoes to the LFF ‘Wicker’ premiere”

  1. Mei says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Any and all clear plastic shoes are an absolute travesty, these are right up there. 0/10, please can we not.

    Olivia looks kinda witchy, I’m here for it. Her hairstyle is really nice, I’m slightly confused by the darker roots if she’s going for a natural hair vibe, but overall it’s cool. I’m much more worried about Peter’s moustache, that’s a strong choice. Elizabeth looks nice, looks like the suit would sound crinkly but her necklace is fun!

    Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Not just feet, sweaty feet. FEET!!!

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:49 am

    I love Olivia’s hair!

    Also I just learned the other day that Alex is 50! 50!!! So hot and age appropriate! Just take a foot bath before.

    Already the online discussions around this movie are hysterical and viral. Can’t wait to see it

    Reply
  4. Tn democrat says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:50 am

    I so want to see this movie… The cast is great. I hate for my feet to be hot and would hate those shoes, but to each their own. We used to stick our feet in plastic bread bags before putting on our socks/shoes when the weather was super cold/wet. Privilege is weird, man. Those shoes probably cost a house payment. It never occurred to me that people wear shoes with that much empty space at the end of the shoe. I would trip and fall. I cannot wear pointed shoes though. You learn something new everyday. I don’t think I wanted that visual. But. To each her own.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:51 am

    The transparent shoes are an abomination! Not even he can carry them off. Olivia looks amazing. She is definitely aging backwards.

    Reply
  6. Magdalena says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:54 am

    I get the feeling that those shoes were supposed to be worn with socks and he forgot them? But I guess his sponsors needed people to really SEE the shoes, hence this awful bare feet appearance. He may as well have worn a pair of sandals, they would have showcased his feet better.

    Reply
  7. Barbara says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:55 am

    PVC shoes and no shirt; I wonder if he’s gone commando too. 😂

    Reply
  8. Elena says:
    October 9, 2026 at 7:55 am

    For a second there I thought these were orange/gold shoes with black tips and they don’t look too bad at all, but then I really looked at the pics. Nope! Just, nope!

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    October 9, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Olivia looks great and I’d imagine this was a fun script for her to do. Love Alexander as well but I despise those shoes. I’m not even crazy about the gold suit but the shoes, I hate. May the fashionistas have fun with them but it’s a nope for me.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      October 9, 2026 at 1:03 pm

      Agreed. The gold suit does nothing for that handsome man. The fit is off. The jacket doesn’t hang right. And those shoes are the devil!

      Reply
  10. Kittenmom says:
    October 9, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Eew. Gross. No one wants to see that.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 9, 2026 at 8:29 am

    Am soo going to see this movie – its look like a good silly laugh and it looks like the cast had fun making it. I’d love to see the blooper reel.

    As for Alex – even made out of wicker he’s hot AF!!! Who wouldn’t.

    Plus have you seen the Ikea ads – LOLz. They’ve posted their rattan furniture with captions like ‘made from husband material’. Their social media/marketing team have always been fire.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 9, 2026 at 11:35 am

      This is definitely one I’m seeing whatever the reviews say, what I’ve seen from the trailer suggests they’re enjoying themselves so count me in.

      Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:15 am

    I’m gonna see this on principle. Critics complain about lack or originality, but then saw ‘ew, not that’.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany :) says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:39 am

    To be frank, I don’t give a sh*t what any male critic has to say about this movie. I’d be interested in what the critics say if they were all women.

    I’m looking forward to watching it!

    Love her hair, she looks so beautiful and radiant. He looks fully himself and comfortable, and I love that for him too.

    Reply
  14. CeeGee says:
    October 9, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Peter Dinklage’s face looks alarming in that pic. Shadows? Aging? Weight loss? Work done?

    Reply
  15. Grant says:
    October 9, 2026 at 10:56 am

    I feel like the shoes are almost fetishistic. Like, they have to be solely (pun intended, ba dum CHING!) for people/men into feet, right? Otherwise it’s such a bizarre fashion choice. At least Alexander has nice feet that appear pedicured which is more than I can say for a lot of straight men.

    Reply
  16. Sean says:
    October 9, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Hammer toes seem appropriate for someone with his violent nature.

    Reply
  17. LeahTheFrench says:
    October 9, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    Well, I’m on my own here I guess, but I don’t hate it. His fashion choices are always a bit risky (cf. every single outfit he wore for the promotion of “Pillion”…), at least it’s not a snooze fest.

    Reply
  18. Blithe says:
    October 9, 2026 at 3:00 pm

    So, are any of you who are planning to see Wicker going to the 4D version? I’m curious, but maybe not curious to go to the very limited screening.

    Reply
  19. martha says:
    October 9, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    He’s such a weirdo! I love him.

    He can be goofy as hell. But also hot! Whatever is needed

    I think it’s his teeth.

    What a talented family he comes from.

    Reply
  20. jenjamtx says:
    October 9, 2026 at 10:15 pm

    Maybe I am old, but I love a man in an perfectly fitted old school tuxedo. My husband always says “It’s black tie OPTIONAL”. He owns one, he looks really good in it. Not wearing it is not an option. Then I have to work as his valet to get him in it. Haha.

    Reply

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