Alexander Skarsgard wore clear PVC Saint Laurent shoes to the LFF ‘Wicker’ premiere

These are photos from the London Film Festival premiere of Wicker on Thursday. This is the “sexy fairy tale” set in olden times, where Olivia Colman asks Peter Dinklage to make her a husband, so he crafts together a wicker man, played by Alexander Skarsgard. The LFF reviews are not particularly good, but I still want to see this, just because it looks like a hoot. It looks like Olivia is just doing whatever script lands on her desk too.

Fashion-wise, the premiere was interesting. Olivia has been rocking long, curly grey hair recently and it looks nice. I feel like she’s never really known what to do with her hair, and I love that this feels like her natural, unprocessed, uncolored hair. Her dress is Celine and it’s not bad.

But the style star of the evening was obviously Alex Skarsgard. This man LOVES to dress up for a premiere. He wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent, and yes, we could see his toes. The suit was golden, and the shoes were clear PVC oxfords. These shoes caused a commotion during Saint Laurent’s show, because people were like “alert the church elders, we’re seeing FEET!” I don’t think men’s feet are a moral or style issue, but I just don’t want to talk about or look at men’s feet most of the time.

Lend him some shoes, he’s getting married in the morning. Alexander Skarsgård shines at the London premiere of WICKER at #LFF. In theaters October 23. https://t.co/eAOuAzGnsU — Wicker Movie (@wickermovie) October 8, 2026