Prince Andrew’s ‘friend’: ‘This is the first stage of a long overdue fightback’

The worst people in the world have spent the past six years advocating for Prince Andrew’s rehabilitation and comeback. It’s the grossest thing and I feel like I’ve read versions of this story, below, in various forms ever since 2019, the same year Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in prison. Unnamed sources and insiders are always crying “what has Andrew really done” and “innocent until proven guilty.” It’s especially galling at this point, given everything that’s come out about Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Up to and including the Epstein File documents, which had texts from Andrew to Epstein, photos of Andrew hovering over a likely unconscious underage girl, and further details of the trafficking ring’s UK branch. Still, according to Andrew’s allies, the fightback starts now, because the UK courts gave him a partial victory this week.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal victory against the police and courts is the first stage in his “long overdue fightback”, friends have said. The former Duke of York was described as feeling “vindicated” after discovering that search warrants permitting officers to raid his homes had been issued unlawfully. He is taking further legal action to recover items seized by Thames Valley Police from Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate and Royal Lodge, his former Windsor residence. The King’s younger brother was arrested on Feb 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations that he had shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, while working as UK trade envoy. While he underwent 12 hours of questioning at Aylsham police station in Norfolk, detectives from Thames Valley Police searched his two properties for evidence. Shortly after being released under investigation, he lodged a judicial review arguing that the police action had overstepped the mark and was unlawful. Mr Justice Hilliard said “a significant error was made in the application for and grant of the search warrants”, which was “enough to render the warrants, the searches and the material seized unlawful”. A new hearing next year will decide whether Thames Valley Police have to hand back the material it seized, but friends of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor said he was determined to fight his corner. A friend of the former duke said: “However it is presented, this ruling marks a notable backward step for the Thames Valley Police investigation. The judge made clear that both the police force and an Old Bailey judge made a ‘significant error’ in their actions. They should not be able to keep evidence seized in this way. Many of us are delighted that he has finally decided to fight his corner. He’s been under fire for 15 long years and yet has never been charged, let alone convicted. It’s the opposite of British justice – guilty until proven innocent is not how things should work in this country. Let’s hope this is the first stage of a long overdue fightback, and not the last.”

[From The Telegraph]

Conspiracies abound about who is behind this latest Andrew Rehabilitation Project, and some theorize that this is the British establishment and/or Buckingham Palace pulling strings and cleaning up Andrew’s messes yet again. Could be. I’m not denying that’s a strong possibility. I just think another possibility is that Andrew is delusional, arrogant and obsessed with trying to launch some kind of comeback, and that the so-called establishment is ambivalent either way. It’s been six years of failed comebacks and failed fight-backs. As soon as Andrew starts huffing and puffing about his innocence, some new piece of evidence comes out and everyone’s like “welp, nevermind, we’ll start this process again in a year.” It’s very likely that Andrew never sees a prison cell or an ice floe set to sea, but he will always be a disgrace and a degenerate.