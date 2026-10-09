Prince Andrew’s ‘friend’: ‘This is the first stage of a long overdue fightback’

The worst people in the world have spent the past six years advocating for Prince Andrew’s rehabilitation and comeback. It’s the grossest thing and I feel like I’ve read versions of this story, below, in various forms ever since 2019, the same year Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances in prison. Unnamed sources and insiders are always crying “what has Andrew really done” and “innocent until proven guilty.” It’s especially galling at this point, given everything that’s come out about Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Up to and including the Epstein File documents, which had texts from Andrew to Epstein, photos of Andrew hovering over a likely unconscious underage girl, and further details of the trafficking ring’s UK branch. Still, according to Andrew’s allies, the fightback starts now, because the UK courts gave him a partial victory this week.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s legal victory against the police and courts is the first stage in his “long overdue fightback”, friends have said. The former Duke of York was described as feeling “vindicated” after discovering that search warrants permitting officers to raid his homes had been issued unlawfully. He is taking further legal action to recover items seized by Thames Valley Police from Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate and Royal Lodge, his former Windsor residence.
The King’s younger brother was arrested on Feb 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegations that he had shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, while working as UK trade envoy. While he underwent 12 hours of questioning at Aylsham police station in Norfolk, detectives from Thames Valley Police searched his two properties for evidence. Shortly after being released under investigation, he lodged a judicial review arguing that the police action had overstepped the mark and was unlawful.
Mr Justice Hilliard said “a significant error was made in the application for and grant of the search warrants”, which was “enough to render the warrants, the searches and the material seized unlawful”. A new hearing next year will decide whether Thames Valley Police have to hand back the material it seized, but friends of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor said he was determined to fight his corner.
A friend of the former duke said: “However it is presented, this ruling marks a notable backward step for the Thames Valley Police investigation. The judge made clear that both the police force and an Old Bailey judge made a ‘significant error’ in their actions. They should not be able to keep evidence seized in this way. Many of us are delighted that he has finally decided to fight his corner. He’s been under fire for 15 long years and yet has never been charged, let alone convicted. It’s the opposite of British justice – guilty until proven innocent is not how things should work in this country. Let’s hope this is the first stage of a long overdue fightback, and not the last.”
Conspiracies abound about who is behind this latest Andrew Rehabilitation Project, and some theorize that this is the British establishment and/or Buckingham Palace pulling strings and cleaning up Andrew’s messes yet again. Could be. I’m not denying that’s a strong possibility. I just think another possibility is that Andrew is delusional, arrogant and obsessed with trying to launch some kind of comeback, and that the so-called establishment is ambivalent either way. It’s been six years of failed comebacks and failed fight-backs. As soon as Andrew starts huffing and puffing about his innocence, some new piece of evidence comes out and everyone’s like “welp, nevermind, we’ll start this process again in a year.” It’s very likely that Andrew never sees a prison cell or an ice floe set to sea, but he will always be a disgrace and a degenerate.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, screencap courtesy of BBC Newsnight.
Could the friend be his ex Fergie. Andrew has no shame
The “friend” is probably Andrew himself.
As we learned yesterday, the turnip toffs have no problem with Andrew at all. He is very welcome in their houses, invited to shooting parties, dinners, just as before the scandal. They apparently find it ridiculous that good old Andy should face the consequences for raping minors. Won’t you think of his reputation and mental health? The girls wanted it! Who wouldn’t want to have sex with a prince? How dare they cry “rape”, he paid them, that’s not rape.
Selling trade secrets? Is there any evidence? See, innocent until found guilty.
It’s just the same good old boys system as in the USA. Don’t ruin the bright future of young men over a little rape. Powerful, rich men have a right to exploit young models and actresses looking for a job, that’s just how it is, the good old casting couch all of a sudden should be “abusive”? What about tradition? These girls knew what was expected!
The British gentry is just the same. The only scandal they see is how someone dares to arrest an aristocrat and go through his personal belongings. How uncouth.
Wonder how long it will take until Andrew is invited to walk to church with the rest of the family.
Fergie’s the gal who told him to do the Maitlis interview and look how that turned out. What a pair.
Bleh. May this go nowhere.
I think even if they showed Pedo naked, on top of an unconscious girl, he still wouldn’t go to jail. I really despair, and do not believe, there isn’t any which way in which he (or any of the Epstein cabal) will see true justice being mete out. It’s sickening. What’s even worse, is that what he’s done… his “peers” for the most part think it’s “normal” behavior. No one is even “tut-tutting” about it, because if they are, they sure are too cowardly to do it out loud for all to hear.
@Jan, ITA, which is the most depressing part of all of this.
His obsession with a “comeback” shows an arrogance we already knew he had, as well as complete ignorance of how severe his behavior was, and how most people think he’s a total degenerate.
Lort. I know life isn’t fair, but this creeper should be buried under a jail somewhere and not living the highlife in a private home on a royal estate with full security, a full staff and a hefty allowance. It is horrifying that women and girls are so poorly regarded by our society that Andrew is going to get away with being a deviant who committed treason to participate in sex crimes because deviants higher up the food chain control the media and justice system. A comprehensive follow the money accounting would end the monarchy and crash the oligarch controlled media.
@TN, truly. I would really like to never have to see this man’s picture ever again.
His defense is he’s never been charged. As if the fact that he is the son of the previous monarch and the brother of the current monarch has nothing to do with this. He’ll never face consequences from the legal system obviously. Has anyone suggested that these errors in the search warrant application were deliberate? That is a strong possibility. In any case, the public has power in this. The power to shun and ostracize. Here’s hoping they use it whenever he sticks his fat, empty head out in public. Btw, when Democrats take control of the House Oversight committee, they will be happy to hear from him if he’s so innocent.
And hopefully release even more of his crimes! I’m sure there’s more!
Andrew is going to be part of the BRF until it cracks up & gets shipped off to a knackers yard for dismantling ….which leads to only one conclusion. If this is the product of this system, the system needs to go.
i dont think anyone thinks that Andrew is going to go to jail. But I want to see him shunned and living a disgraced life with no friends etc. Apparently even that is too much to ask.
He’ll be on the christmas walk in a year or two, if not this year.
He is just utterly shameless. Despicable. Disgusting.
His victim is dead — that is, the one we know about — and he somehow thinks that he should be restored to royal society because of a technicality.
The monarchy is rotten to the core.
Disgusted, but not surprised.
Sickening. I think that pretty soon the british press will go back to pretending Andrew’s life is no big deal and focusing on what they think is the real problem: Harry and Meghan. And, of course, they’ll never investigate who is paying for this lawsuit.
Andrew keeps reminding me of Glenn Close’s character in Fatal Attraction. “I AM NOT GOING TO BE IGNORED.”
In this case I don’t see any beneficial end game, he’s not getting Royal Lodge back, he’s never going to be a trade envoy again. I guess he wants to be free to hobnob and pry secrets out that he can sell. He learned nothing from Epstein’s death or his train wreck interview. As dumb as the day is long.