Joe Manganiello: Writing about the Sofia Vergara divorce was ‘not the point of the book’

I enjoyed the wide variety of opinions on Joe Manganiello’s memoir Bloodlines, which is out this month. People Magazine has published excerpts from the memoir, and my mind is boggled. It’s the first time I’ve really understood that Sofia Vergara has a world-class PR team, because she was able to walk away from her marriage to Joe in 2023 with her side of the story becoming the definitive version of events. As it turns out, Joe was fighting a devastating autoimmune disease for his entire marriage to Sofia, and in the last years of the marriage, she basically checked out. This is according to Joe – he writes in Bloodlines that Sofia stopped hugging him and mocked his emotional-support Chihuahua, Bubbles Manganiello. I was also shocked that the dog was always Joe’s from the start, because Sofia said for years that Bubbles was her dog (but the dog hated her). Anyway, here’s some additional stuff from the book and from an interview Joe did with People Magazine:
He was sick throughout the entirety of his marriage: In the book, Manganiello also chronicles the end of his seven-year marriage to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara, first noting that symptoms of his illness began shortly after the pair wed in 2015. The downward spiral of his health started with excruciating abdominal pain that left him unable to walk as his digestive tract ulcerated, along with fevers, blistering rashes, headaches and fatigue. He even began bleeding from his rectum while he was still a newlywed. “I was getting sicker and sicker,” he tells PEOPLE, likening the cascade of illness to a “gremlin in the control room of my body flipping switches.”
Sofia made some much-needed medical calls: Over the course of the next seven years, Manganiello lost 60 lbs., underwent countless colonoscopies, and in one emergency surgery in 2016, had part of his intestines removed, leaving him unable to go to the bathroom normally and relying on an ostomy bag. Vergara was by his bedside then, and Manganiello explains in an excerpt from Bloodlines that she was even the one to make the life-saving call to amputate part of his intestines while he was in surgery.
He now claims he’s not trying to settle scores with Sofia: He maintains that writing about his split in Bloodlines was “not the point of the book,” but rather necessary to illustrate his path to eventual healing both physically and mentally. “I tell the truth in the book, even when it’s super painful,” he tells PEOPLE. “It is [also] nuanced, and it’s not something that fits into a sound bite. This book was written because I want people to know who I am, and I had to hide who I was for a very long time.”
How Joe healed: Manganiello, who believes he eventually found remission through a Santa Monica shaman who told him generational trauma was to blame, says he’s now off medication and symptom-free. He’s also gearing up for a milestone 50th birthday in December, and he’s engaged to fiancée Caitlin O’Connor, 37, whom he met after he filed for divorce in 2023. “Caitlin came into my life at this point where it was obvious to me that [she] was the direction to go,” Manganiello says. Together the couple are navigating a future—possibly one with children. “If that’s meant for me,” Manganiello adds. “For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week. The world has opened back up to me.”
[From People]
Fatherhood at 50 years old after spending seven-plus years battling a devastating autoimmune disease? I genuinely hope that doesn’t happen. I mean, it’s none of my business, but good lord. I wouldn’t do it. As for being healed by a shaman… that gets another “good lord” from me. Autoimmune diseases and disorders can go into remission, obviously, and that’s possibly what happened here.
As for the larger conversation about Joe and Sofia’s marriage and whether she’s the bad guy… my impression was always that Sofia married Joe because she thought he would be this fun younger guy and they could live a vacation-filled life together. Instead, she spent seven years with a guy battling a severe autoimmune disease and she got to a point where it probably completely wore her down. “In sickness and in health,” sure, but not everyone is cut out to be a nurse/caretaker. And if the situation was reversed, well… we know how those stories go.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Sofia Vergara’s Instagram, Avalon Red.
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, Los Angeles, CA -20200106 – The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals, at The Beverly Hilton
-PICTURED: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara
-PHOTO by: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 05 Jan 2020
Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
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Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com,Image: 562855812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: jpistudios.com / JPI Studios / Avalon
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Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 563481602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JUNE 28: American actor Joe Manganiello arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC+’s Original Series ‘Moonhaven’ held at the The London Hotel West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 28, 2022 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 703713068, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Joe Manganiello, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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Joe Manganiello bei der Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 anlĂ¤sslich der 95. Oscar-Verleihung im Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 12.03.2023 *** Joe Manganiello at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023 celebrating the 95 Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Beverly Hills, 12 03 2023. Foto:xD.,Image: 812192011, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian / Avalon
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Sofia Vergara during premiere of ‘Griselda’ new Netflix series in Madrid, January 9, 2023.,Image: 835714848, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Not to be resold by any non direct partner of ALTERPHOTOS, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Cruz Sanz / Alter Photos / Avalon
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– Los Angeles, USA -20220628-
Los Angeles Premiere Of `Moonhaven`.
-PICTURED: SofÃa Vergara, Joe Manganiello
-PHOTO by: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51735590.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 28 Jun 2022
Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTA
I have one autoimmune condition that was diagnosed 35 years ago & went into spontaneous remission 18 years ago & another that was diagnosed 23 years ago and requires daily medication. They are fiendishly difficult to diagnose but fairly straightforward to treat. But, endocrinologists will tell you that they don’t manifest in compartmentalised ways – they’re like cancers in that they tend to sprout & spread & cross breed. Like pollen & bees. And the treatment for one can aggravate the symptoms of another. Anything that throws off the body’s equilibrium creates its own set of symptoms & the more symptoms manifest & multiply the more difficult it becomes to establish what cause underlies & drives it all. You have to get lucky or land on a genius endocrinologist & cut out *all* the other stuff that alters equilibrium – alcohol, recreational drugs, sleep deprivation, long hours, stress, poor diet. You have to be a health nut just to reach normal. But he sounds very level headed & it would be amazing for men to see recovery & the vulnerability that it requires in a role model who has no agenda or product to sell but hard-earned perspective.
Don’t care for her. Never got why he’d be with her because he seems nice to me. But it’s just a vibe. Could he be that naive? Or am I? But look at him w/that little dog.
It’s kinda weird looking at these pics knowing what we now know because he looks pale and gaunt and honestly, sick. Neither look particularly happy, either.
I’m still as neutral on this situation as I was yesterday. Debilitating illnesses can quickly wreck a relationship. I feel bad for both of them: Joe for having suffered a lifechanging illness, Sofia for being anointed caretaker when it wasn’t a role she wanted, and both of them for having to endure all that stress. The book is probably providing Joe with some much-needed catharsis.
And I still find this view of marriage depressing. I grew up with divorced parents, so I understand what happens when people’s expectations are not met in a relationship, Having said that, I just find it to be a shallow view of marriage to say, ‘her husband got sick and it grossed her out and so she checked out, and because everyone’s response to stress is different, that makes it ok’. The vows say ‘in sickness and in health’. A marriage should not be disposable. My aunt was ill a few years ago and had to wear a colostomy bag for a year. Her husband stuck by her. Should we all opt out of marriage when it gets inconvenient?
About 1/2 of marriages end in divorce despite those vows. A marriage should make both lives better. If it does, they will stick it out through trauma, sickness, poverty, etc. If not, then people in the year 2026 are not trapped by their vows.
@HillaryIsAlwaysRight, it seems that you’re choosing to go with Manganiello’s version of Vergara’s reaction to their marriage? As someone who also grew up with divorced parents, I get that there are multiple viewpoints and experiences in marriages and families, and that relying on the pov of only one of them — especially someone clearly aggrieved — is probably not going to give a fully accurate picture.
The traditional vows also say that each party in the marriage promises to “love, honor, and cherish the other, forsaking all others…”. That suggests that it’s hardly trivial or shallow if one member of the couple feels uncherished — just as one possibility.
As someone who’s currently sick and going towards full disability, the toll it takes on the relationship is enormous.
We didn’t have any issues at all until I got sick and now we’re speaking of divorce (after 14 years). It might seem cruel to outsiders but it’s also understandable when a wife/husband doesn’t feel like to become a full time carer for the rest of her/his life.
I realize this is a superficial comment for this post, but I really want that dog’s pink birthday cake!
I don’t know about this one. Sofia isn’t the point of the book, but would there even be a book published if for 7 years he was married to a non-celeb?
If the marriage isn’t the point of the book, great, but then why did he choose to trash her reputation?
Taking a page out of his good buddy Johnny Depps/Marilyn Mansons play book. I will always side eye any man who keeps such deplorable company.
because noone else would have even looked at his stupid narcissistic book.
And let’s not forget how he tried to trash her post divorce, shaming her for partying and drinking. I’m not fully buying his version of the events not because of the disease, which I get that is very debilitating, but because of his judgment towards Sofia. It sounds more like he was using his disease to be manipulative and coerce her into doing and accepting things, so when she got fed up, he couldn’t handle it. She was traumatized from her past relationship, plus she didn’t see herself birthing and taking care of another child (she has an adult son). And she hated the damn dog lol. Being a caretaker is one of the hardest jobs, especially if the sick person is an asshole who would rather take advice from snake oil salesmen than actual professionals.
Didn’t they have some fertilized eggs that they were fighting about for years?
No, that was the man she was with before Joe. He was trying to take custody of them to use with a surrogate against her wishes (their relationship was long over and SV no longer wanted to have a child with him, especially since she was then married to Joe). All that craziness was, as we now know, happening at the same time Joe was dealing with his illness, so that’s a whole other layer of the stress that she/they were dealing with. That would test the strength & durability of anyone’s relationship.
Oh interesting! Given how she felt about her ex using her genetic material for a baby, this may have been why she didn’t want to use a donor egg. Besides the fact that it seems she wasn’t eager to reproduce at all, IVF attempts notwithstanding (per her statement about the divorce).
The book is called ‘Bloodlines’ not ‘My Marriage to Sophia’. The media is just fixating on the Sophia Vergara aspect but perhaps the book is about more than that and about the whole bloodline aspect that he believes is the source of his physical suffering that was cured by the shaman (the generational suffering of his great-grandmother, was it?) Possibly he talks about his marriage but given most of the recent talk about it, you would think the whole book was talking crap about his ex-wife. Let’s wait till the book comes out and see what it says.
Why does it matter what % of his book is bashing Sophia? He wanted his feelings made public, so now the public will in turn have feelings about that disclosure.
He’s always seemed dignified, while she to me seems a bit crude. Maybe they’re both playing a “role.”
I don’t believe this story at least with regards to Sofia. Such devastating symptoms and then a Shaman or witchdoctor magicked them away. In the meantime Sofia was mean…laughed at his emotional support chihuahua and probably with the type of personality he is revealing of Sofia Vergara mocked his colostomy bag. Yeah, I don’t believe this one bit and he has heavily skewed it in this narrative where the horrible witch Sofia is clearly a villain. 😒😑