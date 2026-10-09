Joe Manganiello: Writing about the Sofia Vergara divorce was ‘not the point of the book’

I enjoyed the wide variety of opinions on Joe Manganiello’s memoir Bloodlines, which is out this month. People Magazine has published excerpts from the memoir, and my mind is boggled. It’s the first time I’ve really understood that Sofia Vergara has a world-class PR team, because she was able to walk away from her marriage to Joe in 2023 with her side of the story becoming the definitive version of events. As it turns out, Joe was fighting a devastating autoimmune disease for his entire marriage to Sofia, and in the last years of the marriage, she basically checked out. This is according to Joe – he writes in Bloodlines that Sofia stopped hugging him and mocked his emotional-support Chihuahua, Bubbles Manganiello. I was also shocked that the dog was always Joe’s from the start, because Sofia said for years that Bubbles was her dog (but the dog hated her). Anyway, here’s some additional stuff from the book and from an interview Joe did with People Magazine:

He was sick throughout the entirety of his marriage: In the book, Manganiello also chronicles the end of his seven-year marriage to Modern Family star Sofía Vergara, first noting that symptoms of his illness began shortly after the pair wed in 2015. The downward spiral of his health started with excruciating abdominal pain that left him unable to walk as his digestive tract ulcerated, along with fevers, blistering rashes, headaches and fatigue. He even began bleeding from his rectum while he was still a newlywed. “I was getting sicker and sicker,” he tells PEOPLE, likening the cascade of illness to a “gremlin in the control room of my body flipping switches.” Sofia made some much-needed medical calls: Over the course of the next seven years, Manganiello lost 60 lbs., underwent countless colonoscopies, and in one emergency surgery in 2016, had part of his intestines removed, leaving him unable to go to the bathroom normally and relying on an ostomy bag. Vergara was by his bedside then, and Manganiello explains in an excerpt from Bloodlines that she was even the one to make the life-saving call to amputate part of his intestines while he was in surgery. He now claims he’s not trying to settle scores with Sofia: He maintains that writing about his split in Bloodlines was “not the point of the book,” but rather necessary to illustrate his path to eventual healing both physically and mentally. “I tell the truth in the book, even when it’s super painful,” he tells PEOPLE. “It is [also] nuanced, and it’s not something that fits into a sound bite. This book was written because I want people to know who I am, and I had to hide who I was for a very long time.” How Joe healed: Manganiello, who believes he eventually found remission through a Santa Monica shaman who told him generational trauma was to blame, says he’s now off medication and symptom-free. He’s also gearing up for a milestone 50th birthday in December, and he’s engaged to fiancée Caitlin O’Connor, 37, whom he met after he filed for divorce in 2023. “Caitlin came into my life at this point where it was obvious to me that [she] was the direction to go,” Manganiello says. Together the couple are navigating a future—possibly one with children. “If that’s meant for me,” Manganiello adds. “For seven years I thought I was going to be dead the next week. The world has opened back up to me.”

[From People]

Fatherhood at 50 years old after spending seven-plus years battling a devastating autoimmune disease? I genuinely hope that doesn’t happen. I mean, it’s none of my business, but good lord. I wouldn’t do it. As for being healed by a shaman… that gets another “good lord” from me. Autoimmune diseases and disorders can go into remission, obviously, and that’s possibly what happened here.

As for the larger conversation about Joe and Sofia’s marriage and whether she’s the bad guy… my impression was always that Sofia married Joe because she thought he would be this fun younger guy and they could live a vacation-filled life together. Instead, she spent seven years with a guy battling a severe autoimmune disease and she got to a point where it probably completely wore her down. “In sickness and in health,” sure, but not everyone is cut out to be a nurse/caretaker. And if the situation was reversed, well… we know how those stories go.