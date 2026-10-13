Viola Davis had shingles so bad she thought she was bit by a poisonous spider



When celebrities represent pharmaceutical companies for medical issues they have, like Lady Gaga or Serena Williams’ migraines, it feels genuine because they have a connection to the condition. I appreciate that they’re raising awareness while getting paid. This is the case for Viola Davis and shingles, sadly. She’s partnering with GSK, the makers of the Shingrix vaccine, for their “Shingles, Actually” campaign. Viola told People Magazine that she had shingles about 15 years ago and that the pain and rash were so bad she thought she’d been bitten by a poisonous spider.

Shingles was never on Viola Davis‘ radar until she was left with “debilitating pain” one day. After dealing with the viral infection more than once, the EGOT winner, 61, is opening up to PEOPLE about her “unusual case” of shingles and how it completely changed her approach to aging.

“I was a new mom. I had just adopted my daughter. I was riding off of my Oscar nomination after The Help. So I was working, working, working, running myself into the ground,” she recalls.

“And then all of a sudden, I woke up with flu-like symptoms and an extraordinarily painful rash,” she tells PEOPLE. “I mean, I would put it a nine out of 10. It started on my stomach and it wrapped around to my back. It went away and then it came back with three blisters on my upper back. I was surprised how much pain it was. Hard to lay down, hard to get up, hard to walk. Nerve pain, all of that.”

Davis says she initially thought she was bitten by a poisonous spider because of how bad the pain was, and being diagnosed with shingles was “the surprise of my life.”

“I knew absolutely nothing about shingles,” she admits.

Shingles is a “painful rash illness” that people can get when the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which causes chickenpox, “reactivates in their bodies,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It causes a “painful, itchy, or tingly” rash around one side of the body and can lead to long-term nerve damage. The risk of shingles, which impacts 1 in 3 people, increases at age 50.

Davis says her diagnosis was eye-opening and after going through such a difficult experience, she thought that maybe she needed to make some lifestyle changes. With such a busy acting career, she thought essentially being unstoppable was the key to longevity, and it eventually caught up to her.

“I felt that I sort of was immune to any disease at that point because I worked out, I ate right. I felt that I was healthy because I did all the right things. And then all of a sudden, I have shingles,” she says. “I felt like I was a soldier and the more that I could muster through, the stronger I was. I didn’t know that that’s not what strength is about. Strength is about sort of loving on your body and experiencing good health as you age.”

That realization is why she is now partnering with GSK for their “Shingles, Actually” campaign, an initiative aimed at encouraging candid conversations about aging and helping adults 50 and older better understand their risk of shingles and ask their doctor about prevention.

“I just felt like I was the perfect spokesperson for it because it woke me up to listening to my body, which I didn’t before that time,” Davis explains. “I felt like listening to your body was a weakness. It was gonna stop you. It was like a speed bump and I needed to keep my speed going.”

The actress continues, “But you gotta feel like you are important enough, that life is not supposed to be lived with anything that causes you debilitating pain. You gotta go to your doctor. You gotta go to your healthcare provider.”