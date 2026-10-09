Prince Andrew received £302K in compensation for exiting his Royal Lodge lease

Back in January, a fresh batch of revelations came out in the Epstein Files. Many of those revelations were about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein. Within days, Andrew was forced out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and shuffled off to Norfolk. Like, reportedly, King Charles’ courtiers did not give Andrew much of a choice at that point, because Andrew was still gallivanting around the Windsor estate, waving at tourists like a living and breathing nonce landmark. At the time, I thought that the Royal Lodge issue had been dealt with quietly, and that Andrew had already signed over his lease in exchange for a lavish compensation package on the Sandringham estate – a compensation package which includes a fully-renovated cottage, household staff, shooting parties and an annual stipend in excess of £1 million. Well, surprise, Andrew and King Charles only came to an agreement on the Royal Lodge issue recently.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted £302,000 in compensation after his lease on his former Royal Lodge home in Windsor was officially surrendered, a Crown Estate spokesperson said.
The former prince left Royal Lodge earlier this year and is currently living on the Sandringham Estate. It’s understood Andrew has fully vacated the property and paid £1.8m for repair and restoration costs.
Andrew was entitled to compensation because, as per the terms of his lease, he surrendered it within the first 25 years.
A spokesperson for The Crown Estate added: “The lease for Royal Lodge has ended and our focus now is firmly on its future use and the opportunities to generate additional financial value for the nation from its early return.”
The spokesperson said the property will now be marketed by two agents for its proposed future use.
[From Sky News]
Remember how the Thames Valley Police spent weeks searching Royal Lodge, because Andrew had left so much stuff there… because he was forced out so quickly? I remember. There’s a real “palace clean-up” energy coming off of all the Andrew stories this week, like palace courtiers sat down with Andrew and they worked out how to subvert the ongoing police investigation and how to deal with the Royal Lodge lease and everything else. Anyway, I have no doubt that Andrew did not pay one cent of the “£1.8m for repair and restoration costs.” If it was paid, it was paid by King Charles using private funds. But I believe Andrew was given “financial compensation.” I think Andrew has been receiving extensive “compensation” this whole time.
Surprise! Roya Nikkhah confirms that Charles paid.
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Prince Andrew Duke of York follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH title as he defends his sexual abuse case as a private citizen.
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH title as he defends his sexual abuse case as a private citizen.
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Lmao these clowns
There’s no comment that can top that 😂
Abolish the monarchy. Total disgrace
This terrible excuse for a human just keeps being rewarded for his crimes and depravity. It’s as bad as the situation with Trump. Yes, abolish the monarchy—yesterday!
Yeah, I mean, that makes sense. Andrew wouldn’t have the money, would he? He did get an inheritance but Chuck’s the one sitting on a mountain of cash and assets. It’s all very sordid.
What did they expect? Charles holds the purse strings. Andrew doesn’t have any money. That’s what this whole tale has been about.
Given the degree to which Andrew is extorting his brother, Charles must have some extremely filthy laundry he’s trying to keep under wraps. Far worse than a fling with his valet.
Give Royal Lodge to the Suxxexes.
Your bloomers are showing.
I hope this means that Harry and Meghan were reimbursed for the outfitting of Frogmore Cottage when they were evicted.
Not. In. A. Million. Years.
The pedo gets millions, full security, and “compensation.” The King’s second-born son, fifth in line to the throne? Harry (and his family) are on their own. Saying Charles is a shit father doesn’t begin to cover it.