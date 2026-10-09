Prince Andrew received £302K in compensation for exiting his Royal Lodge lease

Back in January, a fresh batch of revelations came out in the Epstein Files. Many of those revelations were about Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relationships with Jeffrey Epstein. Within days, Andrew was forced out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and shuffled off to Norfolk. Like, reportedly, King Charles’ courtiers did not give Andrew much of a choice at that point, because Andrew was still gallivanting around the Windsor estate, waving at tourists like a living and breathing nonce landmark. At the time, I thought that the Royal Lodge issue had been dealt with quietly, and that Andrew had already signed over his lease in exchange for a lavish compensation package on the Sandringham estate – a compensation package which includes a fully-renovated cottage, household staff, shooting parties and an annual stipend in excess of £1 million. Well, surprise, Andrew and King Charles only came to an agreement on the Royal Lodge issue recently.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been granted £302,000 in compensation after his lease on his former Royal Lodge home in Windsor was officially surrendered, a Crown Estate spokesperson said.

The former prince left Royal Lodge earlier this year and is currently living on the Sandringham Estate. It’s understood Andrew has fully vacated the property and paid £1.8m for repair and restoration costs.

Andrew was entitled to compensation because, as per the terms of his lease, he surrendered it within the first 25 years.

A spokesperson for The Crown Estate added: “The lease for Royal Lodge has ended and our focus now is firmly on its future use and the opportunities to generate additional financial value for the nation from its early return.”

The spokesperson said the property will now be marketed by two agents for its proposed future use.

[From Sky News]

Remember how the Thames Valley Police spent weeks searching Royal Lodge, because Andrew had left so much stuff there… because he was forced out so quickly? I remember. There’s a real “palace clean-up” energy coming off of all the Andrew stories this week, like palace courtiers sat down with Andrew and they worked out how to subvert the ongoing police investigation and how to deal with the Royal Lodge lease and everything else. Anyway, I have no doubt that Andrew did not pay one cent of the “£1.8m for repair and restoration costs.” If it was paid, it was paid by King Charles using private funds. But I believe Andrew was given “financial compensation.” I think Andrew has been receiving extensive “compensation” this whole time.

Surprise! Roya Nikkhah confirms that Charles paid.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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12 Responses to “Prince Andrew received £302K in compensation for exiting his Royal Lodge lease”

  1. Anna says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:27 am

    Lmao these clowns

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:36 am

    Abolish the monarchy. Total disgrace

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:48 am

    This terrible excuse for a human just keeps being rewarded for his crimes and depravity. It’s as bad as the situation with Trump. Yes, abolish the monarchy—yesterday!

    Reply
  4. MaisiesMom says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Yeah, I mean, that makes sense. Andrew wouldn’t have the money, would he? He did get an inheritance but Chuck’s the one sitting on a mountain of cash and assets. It’s all very sordid.

    Reply
  5. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 9, 2026 at 9:59 am

    What did they expect? Charles holds the purse strings. Andrew doesn’t have any money. That’s what this whole tale has been about.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 9, 2026 at 11:34 am

      Given the degree to which Andrew is extorting his brother, Charles must have some extremely filthy laundry he’s trying to keep under wraps. Far worse than a fling with his valet.

      Reply
  6. 🐝 says:
    October 9, 2026 at 10:34 am

    Give Royal Lodge to the Suxxexes.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    October 9, 2026 at 11:02 am

    I hope this means that Harry and Meghan were reimbursed for the outfitting of Frogmore Cottage when they were evicted.

    Reply
  8. Michelle says:
    October 10, 2026 at 10:50 am

    The pedo gets millions, full security, and “compensation.” The King’s second-born son, fifth in line to the throne? Harry (and his family) are on their own. Saying Charles is a shit father doesn’t begin to cover it.

    Reply

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