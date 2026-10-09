Mariska Hargitay: Taylor Swift’s sourdough cookies were the best cookies I’ve ever had

Taylor Swift did a cute pretaped SVU-themed skit with Emmys host Mariska Hargitay for last month’s Emmy Awards. It was adorable and you could tell they’re friends and that Taylor is a big SVU fan.
We heard from SVU star Ice-T that Taylor brought some homemade cookies with her, which was sweet. It’s good hospitality to bring baked goods, and people appreciate it. Ice-T said he hadn’t tried Taylor’s cookies yet. I assume he’s on some kind of keto diet, you know? So many celebrities do that. As a carb girl I can’t relate, but I digress. In a recent appearance, Mariska said Taylor’s sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies “might have been the best cookies I’ve ever had.” (OK so the title is overstated a little, but the full quote doesn’t fit in our format.) Mariska also gushed about Taylor a little. USA Today notes that SVU’s Kelli Giddish has previously confirmed that Taylor’s cookies were amazing.
Mariska Hargitay has mad respect for Taylor Swift’s baking prowess.
During the VIP opening of a “Law & Order” themed pop-up experience in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 8, Hargitay recalled being “blown away” by a thoughtful gesture Swift made on the set of their Emmys skit.
“Taylor Swift showed up on the set of ‘SVU’ with a box this big of sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and I was so blown away because she made them, and they might have been the best cookies I’ve ever had, and it was extraordinary,” Hargitay told People. “So that’s how she opened.”
The “Fearless” singer made a surprise appearance alongside Hargitay, the show’s host, in a pre-recorded sketch that aired during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14.
Swift played a rookie detective working to uncover whether pop superstar Taylor Swift would be making an appearance at the awards ceremony using Easter eggs, Swift song references, and ultimately Swift herself to get to the bottom of things. Even Swift’s cat Olivia Benson, named after Hargitay’s character, made a cameo.
Hargitay recalled having a “such a great time” filming with Swift, adding that the experience “so cozy and familiar.”
“… And she’s such a pro, and she was such a great sport to do anything and everything. It’s so collaborative and so good,” she said. “She’s such a good actor and so charming and charismatic.”
“It was such a thrill for everybody – not only obviously me and the cast, but for everybody, the entire crew,” Hargitay continued. “She is extraordinary.”
Kelli Giddish recently confirmed to USA TODAY that Swift’s sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies were just as good as Hargitay claimed.
“They were delicious. And I’m a cookie snob,” Giddish said.
I don’t believe these people are just blowing smoke. Taylor’s cookies sound delectable. I enjoy baking, but I stick to packet yeast after an unfortunate incident with sourdough during lockdown. Also I’m not hiring a babysitter for my sourdough or bringing it with me on vacation. I’m allergic to milk, so I have to eat dry allergen-free cookies from Partake or Biscoff or make my own. (Here’s a link to my favorite dairy-free cookies, these lemon olive oil sugar cookies. I also make dairy free chocolate chip cookies with Enjoy Life chips.)
Taylor Swift is not my favorite celebrity and I’m not a fan of her music at all. This changes my opinion of her somewhat. It’s endearing that she loves to bake and share her creations. I find baking relaxing for some reason, but I’m definitely not as skilled or patient at it as Taylor. I like making bagels, bread and cookies and that’s about it. Once I tried making ciabatta bread and it turned out amazing but there were way too many steps for me. Forget about croissants! Those are worth paying for.
I found Tom cruise’s white chocolate coconut cake recipe on the net the other day. I’m probably going to search for a recipe that sounds like Taylor’s sourdough cookies too. Unfortunately being sourdough, i guess we’ll never have the exact same flavor.
To start out if you’re new, you can just do a “shortbread cookie” —
flour / sugar / butter
Then add maybe tiny chocolate chips, vanilla if you have it. Just simple and good. My first ones used powdered sugar, were great.
Fancy “shortbread’ is harder but for a cookie, this is very easy.
I think I need Taylor’s recipe!
Yeah, this isn’t all that surprising. Taylor likes to cook and loves baking. It’s so widely known that it has become part of her brand. When she first started dating Travis, she baked treats for his teammates which is very sweet and also a little bit high school.
I think that when your job is so intense you probably don’t do great with down time. She had admitted she goes hard at her hobbies when she isn’t working.
Listen, if she put out a cookbook with her baking recipes, I’d buy it. I made her earl grey cookies for my office during the eras tour and they were a big hit.
Earl grey cookies? I’m sold
She still frequently sends treats in for the Chiefs players. A lot of the wives do because those guys can eat and often need to load up before games. She also sends/brings baked goods whenever she or Travis has a video shoot or interview of any kind. It is pretty sweet.
That kitchen looks really functional and lived in. I love all the oils and utensils just hanging out on the countertops.
I’ve discovered a passion for baking since I redid my kitchen about a year ago. I make artisan (no knead) breads (a specialty is with added pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries…to *die* for out of the oven!), cookies (double choc chip with choc chip chunks are a fav with my family and friends), cakes, tarts, you name it. Only two things I’ve not done yet: pie (can NOT get a crust that doesn’t get soggy, even with blind baking!), and sourdough (which I *love*). Sourdough seems way too complicated with making a starter, having to “feed” it daily… I don’t even want to lookup the upkeep for the starter! Easier just to buy a good, fresh loaf lol
I bet she uses the discard from feeding her sourdough starter for the cookies. I don’t do sourdough either, but I know a bunch of people who do and they almost always use the discard. Waffles (my fave), pancakes, English muffins… they all rock.
I’ve been using the old Crisco pie pastry recipe for 50 years and never had one fail.
2 cups flour
1 tsp salt
3/4 cup crisco
approximately 1/4-1/2 cup water
I mix it in my kitchen aid just until it forms a ball. I often do 3 or 4 batches in a day and freeze them so I have some ready.
You can substitute 2 tbs vinegar for some of the water. It’s said to make the crust flakier.
The pic with Olivia Benson (the Scottish Fold, not Mariska) is amazing.
I can confirm that sourdough discard cookies are amazing, but I haven’t tried chocolate chip, or brown butter chocolate chip (yum!). I’ve made this recipe, and it’s a total winner: https://www.kingarthurbaking.com/recipes/chocolate-sourdough-discard-cookies-recipe
I’m also a very neglectful and lazy sourdough starter caretaker, so I’m here to say that it’s definitely doable! 😏
I tried to get into sourdough durning the pandemic, and failed, and then picked it back up a year or two ago, and it’s been a totally different thing. This website helped a lot: https://www.theclevercarrot.com
I mean, we know Taylor is very enthusiastic about whatever she does, so I can see her throwing herself into baking.
It was nice of her to bring her cookies. A lot of “stars” wouldn’t bother to make nice, figuring their presence was gift enough.
We were pretty grateful to the online creator Farmhouse on Boone for sharing their approach to sourdough: just leave it in the fridge when you’re not using it. You honestly don’t need to do anything and it will be fine for weeks. As lazy bakers, this was BIG NEWS.
My husband loves to bake and brown butter chocolate chip cookies are his favourite (and mine) to make. I don’t bake as it’s too precise (I cook with feeling) and after tasting his cookies, I am in no rush to try 🤔😆
He follows the ATK recipe and uses dark chocolate chips…..absolutely delicious.
I’m not a big sweet eater but these cookies rock. Perhaps I need to ask for a bake day today as it’s a cold, wet fall day -perfect for baking!!
I make those ATK brown butter cookies too, love them!
I don’t think I’ve had any cookies with sourdough, I’ll have to check that out.