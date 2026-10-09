Mariska Hargitay: Taylor Swift’s sourdough cookies were the best cookies I’ve ever had



Taylor Swift did a cute pretaped SVU-themed skit with Emmys host Mariska Hargitay for last month’s Emmy Awards. It was adorable and you could tell they’re friends and that Taylor is a big SVU fan.

We heard from SVU star Ice-T that Taylor brought some homemade cookies with her, which was sweet. It’s good hospitality to bring baked goods, and people appreciate it. Ice-T said he hadn’t tried Taylor’s cookies yet. I assume he’s on some kind of keto diet, you know? So many celebrities do that. As a carb girl I can’t relate, but I digress. In a recent appearance, Mariska said Taylor’s sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies “might have been the best cookies I’ve ever had.” (OK so the title is overstated a little, but the full quote doesn’t fit in our format.) Mariska also gushed about Taylor a little. USA Today notes that SVU’s Kelli Giddish has previously confirmed that Taylor’s cookies were amazing.

Mariska Hargitay has mad respect for Taylor Swift’s baking prowess. During the VIP opening of a “Law & Order” themed pop-up experience in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 8, Hargitay recalled being “blown away” by a thoughtful gesture Swift made on the set of their Emmys skit. “Taylor Swift showed up on the set of ‘SVU’ with a box this big of sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and I was so blown away because she made them, and they might have been the best cookies I’ve ever had, and it was extraordinary,” Hargitay told People. “So that’s how she opened.” The “Fearless” singer made a surprise appearance alongside Hargitay, the show’s host, in a pre-recorded sketch that aired during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14. Swift played a rookie detective working to uncover whether pop superstar Taylor Swift would be making an appearance at the awards ceremony using Easter eggs, Swift song references, and ultimately Swift herself to get to the bottom of things. Even Swift’s cat Olivia Benson, named after Hargitay’s character, made a cameo. Hargitay recalled having a “such a great time” filming with Swift, adding that the experience “so cozy and familiar.” “… And she’s such a pro, and she was such a great sport to do anything and everything. It’s so collaborative and so good,” she said. “She’s such a good actor and so charming and charismatic.” “It was such a thrill for everybody – not only obviously me and the cast, but for everybody, the entire crew,” Hargitay continued. “She is extraordinary.” Kelli Giddish recently confirmed to USA TODAY that Swift’s sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies were just as good as Hargitay claimed. “They were delicious. And I’m a cookie snob,” Giddish said.

[From USA Today via AOL]

I don’t believe these people are just blowing smoke. Taylor’s cookies sound delectable. I enjoy baking, but I stick to packet yeast after an unfortunate incident with sourdough during lockdown. Also I’m not hiring a babysitter for my sourdough or bringing it with me on vacation. I’m allergic to milk, so I have to eat dry allergen-free cookies from Partake or Biscoff or make my own. (Here’s a link to my favorite dairy-free cookies, these lemon olive oil sugar cookies. I also make dairy free chocolate chip cookies with Enjoy Life chips.)

Taylor Swift is not my favorite celebrity and I’m not a fan of her music at all. This changes my opinion of her somewhat. It’s endearing that she loves to bake and share her creations. I find baking relaxing for some reason, but I’m definitely not as skilled or patient at it as Taylor. I like making bagels, bread and cookies and that’s about it. Once I tried making ciabatta bread and it turned out amazing but there were way too many steps for me. Forget about croissants! Those are worth paying for.

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