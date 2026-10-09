Angelina Jolie’s realtor denies the rumor that Madonna bought Jolie’s LA mansion

Last week, we learned that Angelina Jolie had finally sold her historic Los Angeles mansion. Jolie purchased “the deMille mansion” in late 2016 after she fled Brad Pitt’s drunk and abusive ass. It was intended as a comfortable homebase for Angelina and her kids throughout the divorce, and that’s exactly what it became. Angelina let everyone know that as soon as her youngest children – twins Knox and Vivienne – turned 18 and graduated from high school, she would sell up and get the hell out of LA. She put the house on the market in the spring and it sold by late September, although she dropped the price from $29.85 million down to roughly $25 million. Well, days after the property was sold, rumors circulated that Madonna was the one who purchased it. Which made some kind of sense to me – Madonna’s people had reportedly viewed the home, Madonna likes big, historic properties, and Madonna has always been inspired by Angelina. It felt possible. But Angelina’s realtor says that whole story is false.

Angelina Jolie’s realtor is shutting down speculation about the buyer of her historic Los Angeles home. The Oscar winner, 51, sold the 2-acre estate once owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille for $24.75 million on Sept. 24. TMZ was first to report the sale. During an appearance on The Society Group’s Real Talk show on Thursday, Oct. 8, Ernie Carswell, who co-listed the Girl, Interrupted star’s property, denied rumors that the 1,000-square-foot home in Los Feliz was bought by Madonna. “That’s not true … It’s fun to see certain arms of the press kind of flop around,” said Carswell. “They’re so anxious to just get a name and when we sign a non-disclosure agreement, protecting the buyer’s privacy, we do not utter a word and give any clues. So, in the absence of giving a clue, they kind of pulled something out of the air that’s not true.” When the sale was initially announced, several outlets claimed the property was bought by the “Like a Prayer” singer while citing Robb Report, per TMZ. This came after the New York Post reported that Madonna had a private virtual tour of the property in August. Carswell didn’t reveal the name of the buyer as he reiterated that it was not Madonna. He added that throughout the process of finding a buyer for Jolie’s home, background checks were done for security and to avoid “wannabes” who want to see celebrity homes but have no real intention of buying the property. “Part of my job as a listing agent is to prevent that from happening, only bonafide buyers who are qualified and that’s what we did,” said Carswell. The six-bedroom and 10-bathroom estate includes a Beaux-Arts-style mansion, a 1,000-square-foot guest house studio with a private gated entry, a 40-foot-long pool, a pool house, a fitness studio, a tea house and a separate garage with a security station.

[From People]

I honestly would have been one of those potential lookie-loos – I would LOVE to see inside that mansion and I would love to see how Angelina decorated it (if her stuff was still there). But I get it – Angelina worked with a realtor who understands the high-end LA real estate market and knows how to work with high-profile people. I’m glad she got it sold so quickly and she didn’t even have to mark it down that much. She basically broke even on the sale as well. That reminds me… Jennifer Lopez still hasn’t unloaded that giant Beverly Hills mansion she and Ben Affleck purchased when they were married. Ben tapped out and gave her the property and she’s still trying to sell it. That speaks volumes (to me) about the state of high-end LA real estate.