Princess Kate wore ruffles & tartan for a surprise visit to Northern Ireland

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK, poor Prince William and poor Kate have been working their fingers to the nub! The Prince and Princess of Wales have been keeping up a “steady” stream of appearances, sometimes “packing” their schedules with up to three events a WEEK! You don’t even know how tired and overworked they are, truly. Which is why it’s sort of funny that they were barely out this week. It’s not even their kids’ half-term break! William and Kate were exhausted by averaging three events a week for five weeks straight. I wondered if we would even see Kate this week, since she loves to disappear out of nowhere. But here we are, this is why they were so quiet all week – they were preparing to visit Northern Ireland.

If you don’t know, the Windsors never announce their Northern Ireland visits ahead of time. That’s because of the legacy of the Troubles and the Windsors’ attempts to not make targets out of themselves or give anyone too much notice to prepare protests or worse. So William and Kate just appeared in South Belfast with little hype or advanced warning today.

Judging from Kate’s eyebrows, she spent much of the past week at her Botox guy’s office. Kate’s tartan skirt would have been more appropriate for theme-dressing in Scotland, but here we are. The skirt is apparently from Emilia Wickstead. The blouse makes her look like a barrister. Don’t barristers wear those fruity ruffled dickies? Anyway, this look is a disaster. Poor overworked, ruffled, tartan Kate.