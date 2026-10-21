Taylor Swift & Travis’s new Ohio neighbors have problems with their trees & fence

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen out and about in New York two Fridays ago. We don’t have the photos (they’re exclusives) but we know where they were in a general sense. They either went to the Jane Hotel, or they visited San Vicente, the exclusive private club which recently opened a New York branch. Incidentally, I’m fascinated by the fact that Taylor is seemingly a member of all of New York’s most elite private clubs. I know she’s rich and the club fees are probably a drop in the bucket for her, but I’m super-curious about why she’s a member of so many of them. Like, surely most rich people would just pick one or two favorite private clubs? I swear, Taylor is easily a member of like six private clubs.

Speaking of rich-people problems, Travis purchased a big mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio earlier this year. Ever since, Travis and Taylor have been getting a lot of work done on the exterior of the property, including constructing a new fence, cutting down some trees and adding new ones. So now it’s time for one of my favorite sub-genres of celebrity gossip: neighbors being petty about the celebrity who bought a house close to them.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Ohio neighbors blasted the “absentee” couple during a village planning meeting last month — and called their presence a “tremendous blow” to the community’s “peace and quiet” — according to transcripts obtained by the Daily Mail. The neighbors, notably, attempted to block the newlyweds’ security-motivated plans last month to erect fencing and plant trees around their $5 million mansion in Bratenahl. Although the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board approved a six-foot fence in September, neighbors raised concerns about the couple’s landscaping plans during a Tuesday meeting. Katherine Bolton, who has lived next door for more than three decades, predicted at the second meeting that “catastrophic sewer backups” would occur if Kelce, 37, and Swift, 36, planted evergreens near the old sewage line their properties share. She told fellow attendees she was quoted a hefty $75,000 to line it against roots, a dilemma she is discussing with the A-listers’ attorney. “This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, maybe move on and buy another house,” Bolton fumed. “What am I going to do when I have 50 evergreen trees on my sewer line, and they’re gone?” she asked. “And I’m still living here in Bratenahl.” Meanwhile, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives two doors down from the couple’s new home, took aim at the celebs’ “ridiculous … clear cutting of the shrubbery and everything else.” He claimed “all the trees are gone” and expressed fears deer would impale themselves on the planned fence. Kelce and Swift’s planner, Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction, defended the duo, explaining that they were “looking for privacy and security … after one of the largest sales in Cuyahoga County.” He noted that their original plan had already been scaled down from an eight-foot fence surrounding the property to a six-foot one that stops short of Lake Erie. Kutz listed the efforts the stars, who wed in July, have made “just to show that [they’re] good neighbors,” from having the sewage line jetted and cleaned “without asking for help” to adding a gate for Bauernschmidt, who felt “closed off.” A third plan will be presented at a future meeting — but the board did approve the landscaping in front of the estate on Tuesday. Reps for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

I might be turning into a NIMBY as I get older, because I think the neighbors’ complaints are somewhat legit? This isn’t an HOA bitching someone out about mailbox colors, some of these concerns are valid. The evergreen tree issue is especially interesting and you know what? Katherine Bolton has every right to be concerned about the sewer line! I also hate it when my neighbors cut down their old trees, although I don’t go to meetings about it.

It’s date night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. ❤️ The two were spotted holding hands after a nice dinner at The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel in New York. 📹: BACKGRID https://t.co/tyMycSN8ZC — Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2026