Taylor Swift & Travis’s new Ohio neighbors have problems with their trees & fence

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen out and about in New York two Fridays ago. We don’t have the photos (they’re exclusives) but we know where they were in a general sense. They either went to the Jane Hotel, or they visited San Vicente, the exclusive private club which recently opened a New York branch. Incidentally, I’m fascinated by the fact that Taylor is seemingly a member of all of New York’s most elite private clubs. I know she’s rich and the club fees are probably a drop in the bucket for her, but I’m super-curious about why she’s a member of so many of them. Like, surely most rich people would just pick one or two favorite private clubs? I swear, Taylor is easily a member of like six private clubs.
Speaking of rich-people problems, Travis purchased a big mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio earlier this year. Ever since, Travis and Taylor have been getting a lot of work done on the exterior of the property, including constructing a new fence, cutting down some trees and adding new ones. So now it’s time for one of my favorite sub-genres of celebrity gossip: neighbors being petty about the celebrity who bought a house close to them.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Ohio neighbors blasted the “absentee” couple during a village planning meeting last month — and called their presence a “tremendous blow” to the community’s “peace and quiet” — according to transcripts obtained by the Daily Mail. The neighbors, notably, attempted to block the newlyweds’ security-motivated plans last month to erect fencing and plant trees around their $5 million mansion in Bratenahl.
Although the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board approved a six-foot fence in September, neighbors raised concerns about the couple’s landscaping plans during a Tuesday meeting.
Katherine Bolton, who has lived next door for more than three decades, predicted at the second meeting that “catastrophic sewer backups” would occur if Kelce, 37, and Swift, 36, planted evergreens near the old sewage line their properties share. She told fellow attendees she was quoted a hefty $75,000 to line it against roots, a dilemma she is discussing with the A-listers’ attorney.
“This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, maybe move on and buy another house,” Bolton fumed. “What am I going to do when I have 50 evergreen trees on my sewer line, and they’re gone?” she asked. “And I’m still living here in Bratenahl.”
Meanwhile, Chuck Bauernschmidt, who lives two doors down from the couple’s new home, took aim at the celebs’ “ridiculous … clear cutting of the shrubbery and everything else.” He claimed “all the trees are gone” and expressed fears deer would impale themselves on the planned fence.
Kelce and Swift’s planner, Jacob Kutz of Tiny Construction, defended the duo, explaining that they were “looking for privacy and security … after one of the largest sales in Cuyahoga County.” He noted that their original plan had already been scaled down from an eight-foot fence surrounding the property to a six-foot one that stops short of Lake Erie. Kutz listed the efforts the stars, who wed in July, have made “just to show that [they’re] good neighbors,” from having the sewage line jetted and cleaned “without asking for help” to adding a gate for Bauernschmidt, who felt “closed off.”
A third plan will be presented at a future meeting — but the board did approve the landscaping in front of the estate on Tuesday.
Reps for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
I might be turning into a NIMBY as I get older, because I think the neighbors’ complaints are somewhat legit? This isn’t an HOA bitching someone out about mailbox colors, some of these concerns are valid. The evergreen tree issue is especially interesting and you know what? Katherine Bolton has every right to be concerned about the sewer line! I also hate it when my neighbors cut down their old trees, although I don’t go to meetings about it.
It’s date night for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. ❤️ The two were spotted holding hands after a nice dinner at The Old Rose restaurant inside The Jane Hotel in New York.
📹: BACKGRID https://t.co/tyMycSN8ZC
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 10, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Unfortunately, these days it’s often insurance companies demanding trees near the house be cut down. Lost the only greenery I saw from my apartment that way.
Also, no way of knowing if the evergreens and the sewer lines are ridiculous or reasonable. One thing you quickly learn at town meetings is people find the facts to match their feelings.
Evergreens aren’t necessarily harmful to sewer lines unless they’re old sewer lines. Weeping willows are the trees that can destroy sewer and water lines.
I get being worried about the sewer line but it sounds like they are going to city planning for all these changes so it must be ok.
These people sound a little ridiculous, though I’m always sad to see old trees go, sometimes it is an insurance thing.
Thinking about when my mom’s neighbor’s chauvinistic son told her she needed to cut her pine trees down because he was afraid that they’d fall on his mother’s house, so my mom had them taken down. The then son immediately moved his mother to a nursing home and my mom received his plans for a hideous monster garage that was going to butt up to her property line where the trees had been. My elderly mom now has to park her car on the street in the summer under the trees on the curb because she no longer has shade in her driveway.
I think Taylor is someone who loves going out to new places. Like if she wasn’t uber-famous, she’d probably go to new restaurants, bars, and clubs every week. But that presents security and privacy issues. So I bet the private clubs are a way to have variety whilst having vetted guest lists and no-photo policies.
I agree MagicMax. I also think the clubs pursue her. It looks good for them to have Taylor as a member.
Does the guy really worry that a deer is going to impale themselves? Seems dramatic.
The sewer line sounds reasonable?
The deer impaling? Is that the new cow tipping?
Any new neighbor with lots of money available to make many large changes is going to run into multiple complaints. Famous or not.
Private Clubs have affiliate Club networks where financial members can obtain a letter of introduction to attend. Or she may be using her contacts as a ‘guest’ of a member to Clubs as well.
Travis and Taylor probably should have checked into the ordinances and zoning issues before they purchased the mansion. I live in NE Ohio, and Bratenahl has always been known for strictly enforcing the city’s zoning ordinances re: what can and cannot be done to the properties within the city. It has been reported locally that some of what they are trying to do to their property would block the neighbor’s view of Lake Erie. The sewer issues definitely could become a problem, and if they install a spiked 6 to 8 foot tall fence it actually could impale the deer in the area as they try to jump the new fence line. Despite being close to downtown Cleveland, the wildlife is plentiful there because the area has a lot of trees, plants and greenery. Bratenahl is a beautiful area and has remained that way for 100+ years because the city enforces their rules and ordinances regardless of who owns the property. They aren’t the only famous people who own property there!
I can’t be arsed to care about her at all, her silence on anything of consequence is so disappointing and makes me wish I could take back every dime I’ve ever spent on her.
I don’t blame the neighbors for being concerned. Like Cindy Lauper’s song, “Money Changes Everything.” And Taylor is a billionaire and they are world famous. The money and fame have the neighbors wondering if the pair will really be able to get whatever they want concerning their new property. I say this as someone who has a McMansion going up next to my home which must be 6,000 feet. I call it the Grand Hotel. So I think the trepidation is normal and the neighbors do have to protect their rights. I understand that.