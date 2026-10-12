Scarlett Johansson wore a red Hermès as ‘The Exorcist: Martyrs’ trailer came out

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. She attended the premiere of Ray Gunn, an animated noir film directed by Brad Bird. ScarJo voices the femme fatale, obviously. Scarlett kind of phoned it in for the premiere – her dress is Hermès and I’m absolutely shocked by how cheap it looks.
Meanwhile, Scarlett’s much-anticipated new film has its first trailer. Scarlett stars in The Exorcist: Martyrs, a reboot of the Exorcist franchise. My dad loved the Exorcist movies, his favorite was the one with Richard Burton (which is not a good movie). Mike Flanagan is the one rebooting the franchise. In the past week, people have been talking nonstop about Flanagan’s Carrie series (adapted from the Stephen King novel), and how he really bungled it (from what I’ve seen, I completely agree). All of which to say, I’m not sure if I trust Flanagan with The Exorcist franchise, but the first trailer is incredibly creepy. This almost looks like early David Fincher, right? And I always love it when Chiwetel Ejiofor pops up anywhere. ScarJo is a cop!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Carrie is bungled??? I do not agree with that
I watched it and I think it was bungled (Kaiser wrote this before I talked to her though). It’s like boomers wrote Gen Z but they make them sound like elder millenials. Mike Flanagan only wrote the first two episodes and those are worth hate watching. The third episode is just boring and I gave up after that. Maybe it gets better. The dialogue is ridiculous and cringe. I could go on. I typically like Flanagan’s work however his series are bloated. He gets phenomenal performances out of actors though. If you liked it I get it. It’s entertaining for what it is.
Agree with you on the 3rd episode; the 6th and 7th episodes are very good
The bodice could be better. It’s a great color on her, and it has pockets! I actually like the skirt.
Opposite reaction here — I think the bodice is okay, but think the shape/length of the skirt doesn’t work.
I love the dress, it just seems like it could’ve been better fitted
She had a nicer red dress at the Paper Tiger premiere.
Can we talk about the fillers! She is too young to mess with her face like that
I didn’t recognize her in the thumbnail in the main feed. The pictures in the post where she’s smiling do look like her, but she’s heading into dangerous territory.
That dress is gorgeous and she looks amazing.
I started sewing a couple of years ago and still consider myself beginner (I’ve made trousers, shirts and a jacket) but that dress looks like I could have managed it and had a similar outcome. the hem is awful, the fabric (in photos) does not look luxurious but the colour is gorgeous and obvs pockets for the win.
ScarJo looks so relaxed and human here. And happy. I love this for her.