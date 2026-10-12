Scarlett Johansson wore a red Hermès as ‘The Exorcist: Martyrs’ trailer came out

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. She attended the premiere of Ray Gunn, an animated noir film directed by Brad Bird. ScarJo voices the femme fatale, obviously. Scarlett kind of phoned it in for the premiere – her dress is Hermès and I’m absolutely shocked by how cheap it looks.

Meanwhile, Scarlett’s much-anticipated new film has its first trailer. Scarlett stars in The Exorcist: Martyrs, a reboot of the Exorcist franchise. My dad loved the Exorcist movies, his favorite was the one with Richard Burton (which is not a good movie). Mike Flanagan is the one rebooting the franchise. In the past week, people have been talking nonstop about Flanagan’s Carrie series (adapted from the Stephen King novel), and how he really bungled it (from what I’ve seen, I completely agree). All of which to say, I’m not sure if I trust Flanagan with The Exorcist franchise, but the first trailer is incredibly creepy. This almost looks like early David Fincher, right? And I always love it when Chiwetel Ejiofor pops up anywhere. ScarJo is a cop!