Amal Clooney wore a gold Gucci dress for the Albie Awards in London

George and Amal Clooney hosted their annual “Albie Awards” on Friday night in London, at the Natural History Museum. In previous years, the Clooneys hosted their signature event in New York, but you have to remember that George literally escaped the US months after he sh-t the bed politically in 2024. Basically, George and Amal are now French citizens and they spend the bulk of their time in Europe.

Amal wore a golden Gucci dress for the event and she looked nice, albeit within her already-established showgirl aesthetic. Amal’s family attended too, Amal and George posed on the carpet with her mom Baria Alamuddin. People Magazine asked George and Amal about their secret to a healthy marriage after twelve years, and Amal said, “If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there.” George responded with: “She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course. No, we’re just … We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other.” Is anyone else surprised that they have actually made it 12 years? I am.

There were lots of celebrity guests at the Albies, including first-time Albie attendee Brad Pitt. Brad brought Ines de Ramon, who wore a weird lace dress. She looks like she’s going to a Ren Faire. I’m also including pics of Hannah Waddingham, who is never beating the “goes to the opening of an envelope” allegations, my nemesis Laura Dern and Emily Ratajkowski. It just occurred to me that Emily is actually George’s type. Or rather, his old type. Dark hair, great body, kind of trashy. I wonder if that’s something.

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