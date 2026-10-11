Amal Clooney wore a gold Gucci dress for the Albie Awards in London

George and Amal Clooney hosted their annual “Albie Awards” on Friday night in London, at the Natural History Museum. In previous years, the Clooneys hosted their signature event in New York, but you have to remember that George literally escaped the US months after he sh-t the bed politically in 2024. Basically, George and Amal are now French citizens and they spend the bulk of their time in Europe.

Amal wore a golden Gucci dress for the event and she looked nice, albeit within her already-established showgirl aesthetic. Amal’s family attended too, Amal and George posed on the carpet with her mom Baria Alamuddin. People Magazine asked George and Amal about their secret to a healthy marriage after twelve years, and Amal said, “If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there.” George responded with: “She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course. No, we’re just … We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other.” Is anyone else surprised that they have actually made it 12 years? I am.

There were lots of celebrity guests at the Albies, including first-time Albie attendee Brad Pitt. Brad brought Ines de Ramon, who wore a weird lace dress. She looks like she’s going to a Ren Faire. I’m also including pics of Hannah Waddingham, who is never beating the “goes to the opening of an envelope” allegations, my nemesis Laura Dern and Emily Ratajkowski. It just occurred to me that Emily is actually George’s type. Or rather, his old type. Dark hair, great body, kind of trashy. I wonder if that’s something.

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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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13 Responses to “Amal Clooney wore a gold Gucci dress for the Albie Awards in London”

  1. Alicky says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:09 am

    I saw on Page Six that George felt the need to speak out about Presley Gerber’s passing. Not quite sure what the point of that was… you think your closest friends would know when to keep their mouths shut.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      October 11, 2026 at 8:48 am

      I saw the clip. He was asked, and he was very respectful, kept it short, and didn’t invade his friends’ privacy and grief with his answer. He was very protective of his closest friends and their loss, who are like his family, and wasn’t about to discuss Rande and Cindy’s private torment and grief. “Their grief is as you can imagine. It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.” Very simple answer.

      Reply
      • Helen says:
        October 11, 2026 at 9:31 am

        I second that, it was a simple and respectful answer. The question, on the other hand, was ruuuuude! How in hell do you ask this kind of questions on a red carpet at a fancy event, what kind of people pass for ET correspondents these days? Ffs.

    • Pearl says:
      October 11, 2026 at 8:59 am

      That bothered me so much. Someone in the Clooney camp was also feeding details to the daily mail as evidence progressed, and with each additional factoid they dropped, I got more and more pissed off.

      Reply
    • Jegede says:
      October 11, 2026 at 9:31 am

      No way would George have done that without the Gerbers’ consent.

      They’re recent Backgrid pics of Cindy & Rande in the DM, so they’re clearly coming out more after this horrific tragedy.

      Reply
  2. duchess of hazard says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Ahh, I like Hannah Waddingham. I think because she started in this Hollywood game so late, she feels she has to hustle to network to make up for lost time.

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      October 11, 2026 at 8:27 am

      The Clooneys are the phoniest couple in Hollywood. Since her beverley hills makeover all grandpa does is parade her around. Clooney has never been to a conflict zone and thinks he’s the spokesman for everything all because his father was a journalist. He’s insufferable and has made Amal the same.

      Reply
  3. Pearl says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:56 am

    I find it peculiar that the Clooneys feel like they have reached some sort of order of magnitude in which they are good people to give out awards. Amal does some interesting work, but he’s a freaking TV star. Why is he handing out awards that sort of look like Nobel peace prizes? Why did they feel the need to do this? I noticed the celebrities are B List.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Continuing to hang around with Brad Pitt is a choice.

    Reply
  5. Gemini says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:07 am

    So George and Amal approve of Ines. Interesting.

    There has been some talk about the Clooneys snubbing the Sussexes for this event. I think it says two things. One, the Clooneys were always royalists and the interest they showed to Meghan initially was because of her proximity to royalty, just like the Obamas. Secondly, the Sussexes were clearly team Biden and Kamala while the Clooneys are decidedly not. JMO looking at America from the outside.

    Reply
  6. Nikki says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Amal’s sense of fashion varies between 6 year old cutesie and Las Vegas showgirl. She has gone down so far from my original opinion of her as an intelligent and accomplished woman, primarily because how she is SO thirsty and princess-performative.

    Reply
  7. Jegede says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:29 am

    I never thought Amal was a beauty, but she’s one person who looks much better as she gets older.
    (Even though her features are pretty much the same).

    Her hair shade is gorgeous.

    Reply

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