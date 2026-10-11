Amal Clooney wore a gold Gucci dress for the Albie Awards in London

George and Amal Clooney hosted their annual “Albie Awards” on Friday night in London, at the Natural History Museum. In previous years, the Clooneys hosted their signature event in New York, but you have to remember that George literally escaped the US months after he sh-t the bed politically in 2024. Basically, George and Amal are now French citizens and they spend the bulk of their time in Europe.
Amal wore a golden Gucci dress for the event and she looked nice, albeit within her already-established showgirl aesthetic. Amal’s family attended too, Amal and George posed on the carpet with her mom Baria Alamuddin. People Magazine asked George and Amal about their secret to a healthy marriage after twelve years, and Amal said, “If you choose the most incredible person, then it all goes well from there.” George responded with: “She looked at me; she was talking about herself, of course. No, we’re just … We feel very lucky, very happy to have found each other.” Is anyone else surprised that they have actually made it 12 years? I am.
There were lots of celebrity guests at the Albies, including first-time Albie attendee Brad Pitt. Brad brought Ines de Ramon, who wore a weird lace dress. She looks like she’s going to a Ren Faire. I’m also including pics of Hannah Waddingham, who is never beating the “goes to the opening of an envelope” allegations, my nemesis Laura Dern and Emily Ratajkowski. It just occurred to me that Emily is actually George’s type. Or rather, his old type. Dark hair, great body, kind of trashy. I wonder if that’s something.
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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Celebrities attend The Albies 2026, an annual awards ceremony hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice held at Natural History Museum in London. Pictured: Amal Clooney, George Clooney BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Mitsis / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon attend The Clooney Foundation For Justice’s The Albies 2026 at Natural History Museum in London Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: HALLETT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Baria Alumuddin
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: Laura Dern
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: Hannah Waddingham
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Celebrities at The Albie Awards at the Natural History Museum. The award is named after Justice Albie Sachs for his seminal role in ending apartheid in South Africa – aim to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to justice
Featuring: Emily Ratajkowski
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I saw on Page Six that George felt the need to speak out about Presley Gerber’s passing. Not quite sure what the point of that was… you think your closest friends would know when to keep their mouths shut.
I saw the clip. He was asked, and he was very respectful, kept it short, and didn’t invade his friends’ privacy and grief with his answer. He was very protective of his closest friends and their loss, who are like his family, and wasn’t about to discuss Rande and Cindy’s private torment and grief. “Their grief is as you can imagine. It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.” Very simple answer.
I second that, it was a simple and respectful answer. The question, on the other hand, was ruuuuude! How in hell do you ask this kind of questions on a red carpet at a fancy event, what kind of people pass for ET correspondents these days? Ffs.
That bothered me so much. Someone in the Clooney camp was also feeding details to the daily mail as evidence progressed, and with each additional factoid they dropped, I got more and more pissed off.
No way would George have done that without the Gerbers’ consent.
They’re recent Backgrid pics of Cindy & Rande in the DM, so they’re clearly coming out more after this horrific tragedy.
Ahh, I like Hannah Waddingham. I think because she started in this Hollywood game so late, she feels she has to hustle to network to make up for lost time.
The Clooneys are the phoniest couple in Hollywood. Since her beverley hills makeover all grandpa does is parade her around. Clooney has never been to a conflict zone and thinks he’s the spokesman for everything all because his father was a journalist. He’s insufferable and has made Amal the same.
I find it peculiar that the Clooneys feel like they have reached some sort of order of magnitude in which they are good people to give out awards. Amal does some interesting work, but he’s a freaking TV star. Why is he handing out awards that sort of look like Nobel peace prizes? Why did they feel the need to do this? I noticed the celebrities are B List.
Continuing to hang around with Brad Pitt is a choice.
Especially for Amal. Human rights lawyer and all.
So George and Amal approve of Ines. Interesting.
There has been some talk about the Clooneys snubbing the Sussexes for this event. I think it says two things. One, the Clooneys were always royalists and the interest they showed to Meghan initially was because of her proximity to royalty, just like the Obamas. Secondly, the Sussexes were clearly team Biden and Kamala while the Clooneys are decidedly not. JMO looking at America from the outside.
Amal’s sense of fashion varies between 6 year old cutesie and Las Vegas showgirl. She has gone down so far from my original opinion of her as an intelligent and accomplished woman, primarily because how she is SO thirsty and princess-performative.
I never thought Amal was a beauty, but she’s one person who looks much better as she gets older.
(Even though her features are pretty much the same).
Her hair shade is gorgeous.