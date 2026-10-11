Prince William & Kate pretended to work at an IKEA, because that’s hilarious, right?

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Northern Ireland on Friday. This visit was not announced, but that’s because security issues still exist for the Windsors in Northern Ireland. Which means that all of the “surprise” or unannounced visits to places outside of Northern Ireland are kept quiet for non-security reasons. Anyway, the purpose of this visit was to highlight Prince William’s Homewards program, something about young people finding jobs and staying off the streets. One of the big employers in this area of Belfast? IKEA. So obviously, William and Kate had to stop by IKEA for a stunt photo-op. They had Kate working the register, like a peasant! They organize these little skits and we’re supposed to find it charming, that William and Kate are so patronizingly out-of-touch that they organize cutesy photo-ops where they pretend to “work” like an average person.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised shoppers at Ikea in Belfast as they went behind the tills at the store’s cafe to serve customers. During a flying visit to Northern Ireland to champion Prince William’s Homewards initiative on Friday, the couple chatted with shoppers as they checked out the furniture shop’s cafe.
Speaking to one customer, the Princess asked: “Have you got a family card? Oh, you do!” She then handed their receipt to Ayla, a seven-year-old, who was being treated to chocolate by her grandmothers, Lorraine Magill and Margaret Broom.
Mrs Magill remarked that the Princess had “no problem” working the till, adding: “I didn’t expect it whatsoever, but it was lovely and she was really nice.”
On another till, Prince William dealt with a line of girls queueing to pay him for their after-school snacks.
Seamus McBrearty, the Ikea food manager, showed the heir to the throne how to work the cashier, and said afterwards: “It was good fun, I think he enjoyed it.”
It is understood the couple wanted to meet employers, public services and community organisations to see how they could create “the conditions for people to thrive through meaningful connections, a sense of belonging and opportunities to contribute – powerful tools in preventing homelessness”.
[From The Telegraph]
William and Kate’s play-acting “work” is why they visit so many pubs as well – anything for William to pretend to work at a bar, surrounded by alcohol. He loves that. Kate does not love all of these skits though – look at her face. She was already over this photo-op before it even started. She’s desperate to go back to her safe space, her wig-and-valium closet.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visits The Commons in South Belfast.
The Commons is a project that will transform the church at the heart of diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visits The Commons in South Belfast.
The Commons is a project that will transform the church at the heart of diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Commons in South Belfast.
The Commons is a project that will transform the church at the heart of diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self sustaining community centre for all.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit The Commons in South Belfast.
The Commons is a project that will transform the church at the heart of diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self sustaining community centre for all.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons in South Belfast, which is a project that will transform a church at the heart of the diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self-sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, visit an Ikea store to learn about the company’s work supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Gosh they both look in their 50s, Kate looks so frail .
That hair/wig is dragging all the life out of her .
Honestly my first thought, was how she has aged. Everyone posting she gets fillers, etc….but I don’t see it. I’m not criticizing, we’re all aging. It was just my first thought.
I can’t imagine what goes on at home to make her look a decade older than she is. Wait! Actually I can imagine it.
More numbskull activities. Incredulous that people still want to support these billionaires doing their pretend-working.
How in the ever-lovin’ hell does taking a photo behind a cash register allow these two perpetual “students of learning” to assist in building actual affordable housing so people can get off the streets? Why aren’t they raising funds for work training centers, so people can learn skills that will allow them a trade? If they visited THOSE places, that’d be a little more meaningful, right? What *exactly* is the actual *purpose* of these short one mini-act “play dates” supposed to do, other than give them a reason to get dressed and out of the house for a pic (which we know they both *dearly* love to do /s).
What do they actually *BRING* to the table, other than to promote themselves?
M&H bring ideas/solutions to try and address issues that *mean*something* to help others. M’s meeting with Malala was to discuss Archewell’s contribution to International Day of the Girl, with ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of profits from the sales of jam and tea sets GOING STRAIGHT TO THE CAUSE. Not just a “smile” and “thanks”. TANGIBLE HELP.
Scoots & The Wig Stick are just a waste of space and time.
🎯 Manning the till isn’t going to help them understand anything about homelessness, or contribute one iota of help to the unhoused.
Basically, it’s a photo-op. Meeting the plebs, how cute!
They need those photo-ops, because H and M are out there doing actual good work. Yes, as you say. compare to As Ever contributing actual funds to International Day of the Girl.
It was good fun to play at working a cash register. They are so out of touch. The two have their tilted head concerned looks
Kate copying Meghan’s tied back ponytail isn’t working for her. It elongates her face and shows how skull like she has become. She’s a nasty person but I hope someone is helping her.
They should have gone to my IKEA One cashier on a holiday Saturday. Over half an hour to get my Swedish meatballs. And the tables were a little over half full, so it wasn’t that busy
Keen needs a good hair trim so badly.
That eyebrow is trying hard to escape again? Will it manage to wiggle off and get free?
Reminds me of the Orange Felon and his “work” at a McDonalds. Buffoonery.
I hate when they do this. It’s so condescending. Working a till for five minutes for a photo op doesn’t make them more relatable.
There’s just something weird about W&K going to ikea, a well known swedish company, as part of official activities in Northern Ireland.
I believe IKEA is one of the sponsors of Homewards. That’s why they were there.
Good Lord she looks frail. The royal family really isn’t good for anyone.
This is just corny. Remember KP had Kate given out tickets for the Wimbledon queue as well this year. Being a royal means you have no agency. If I was Kate I would have vetoed this gimmick and just do some shopping in the store for charity.
Who comes up with these little pretend working real jobs skits? Do they have a writers room like SNL?
There’s a lab in the Kensington Palace basement where they brainstorm real life experiments in making W&K relateable. Bless their hearts! Doing their best.
‘It is understood the couple wanted to meet employers, public services and community organisations to see how they could create “the conditions for people to thrive through meaningful connections, a sense of belonging and opportunities to contribute – powerful tools in preventing homelessness”.‘
— At IKEA?!?