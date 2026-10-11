Prince William & Kate pretended to work at an IKEA, because that’s hilarious, right?

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Northern Ireland on Friday. This visit was not announced, but that’s because security issues still exist for the Windsors in Northern Ireland. Which means that all of the “surprise” or unannounced visits to places outside of Northern Ireland are kept quiet for non-security reasons. Anyway, the purpose of this visit was to highlight Prince William’s Homewards program, something about young people finding jobs and staying off the streets. One of the big employers in this area of Belfast? IKEA. So obviously, William and Kate had to stop by IKEA for a stunt photo-op. They had Kate working the register, like a peasant! They organize these little skits and we’re supposed to find it charming, that William and Kate are so patronizingly out-of-touch that they organize cutesy photo-ops where they pretend to “work” like an average person.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have surprised shoppers at Ikea in Belfast as they went behind the tills at the store’s cafe to serve customers. During a flying visit to Northern Ireland to champion Prince William’s Homewards initiative on Friday, the couple chatted with shoppers as they checked out the furniture shop’s cafe. Speaking to one customer, the Princess asked: “Have you got a family card? Oh, you do!” She then handed their receipt to Ayla, a seven-year-old, who was being treated to chocolate by her grandmothers, Lorraine Magill and Margaret Broom. Mrs Magill remarked that the Princess had “no problem” working the till, adding: “I didn’t expect it whatsoever, but it was lovely and she was really nice.” On another till, Prince William dealt with a line of girls queueing to pay him for their after-school snacks. Seamus McBrearty, the Ikea food manager, showed the heir to the throne how to work the cashier, and said afterwards: “It was good fun, I think he enjoyed it.” It is understood the couple wanted to meet employers, public services and community organisations to see how they could create “the conditions for people to thrive through meaningful connections, a sense of belonging and opportunities to contribute – powerful tools in preventing homelessness”.

[From The Telegraph]

William and Kate’s play-acting “work” is why they visit so many pubs as well – anything for William to pretend to work at a bar, surrounded by alcohol. He loves that. Kate does not love all of these skits though – look at her face. She was already over this photo-op before it even started. She’s desperate to go back to her safe space, her wig-and-valium closet.