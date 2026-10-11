Duchess Meghan’s As Ever proceeds will go to the Malala Fund for Internat’l Day of the Girl

This is lovely! Last week, the Duchess of Sussex had tea or dinner with Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s in London. The British press has been obsessed with the sighting, especially since a paparazzo snapped pics of Meghan and Malala embracing as they exited Claridge’s, marking the first sighting of Meghan in London since the Sussexes’ UK return. Royalists spun conspiracies about the meaning and message behind the meeting for days. Now, it looks like it the dinner was merely friends catching up and setting up something nice for International Day of the Girl, which is today. From As Ever’s email:

This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from our jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education.

Tea for Two has never felt so good.

Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.

Malala Fund’s mission is to ensure every girl’s right to 12 years of education, and creating a more equal, safer and healthier world by making sure all girls can go to and complete school.

[Via As Ever]

This is lovely! Proceeds from As Ever’s two popular lines, jams and tea, going to the Malala Fund. Awesome. Did they set this up when they met, or did they set it up beforehand and the dinner was just a nice catch-up? The photos posted to As Ever are from the dinner at Claridge’s! Anyway, just a nice way for Meghan to draw more support to the Malala Fund. You can see As Ever’s spreads and teas here.

Photos courtesy of As Ever’s email & Instagram.

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22 Responses to “Duchess Meghan’s As Ever proceeds will go to the Malala Fund for Internat’l Day of the Girl”

  1. duchess of hazard says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I’m all for cheering on girls for twelve years of schooling.

    I wish I could buy jam just to support the effort (I live in the EU).

    Reply
    • Who WERE these people? says:
      October 11, 2026 at 8:25 am

      Can you donate directly to the fund?

      Reply
      • duchess of hazard says:
        October 11, 2026 at 8:37 am

        Good point! I’m going to see if I can try and donate directly to the fund. A woman’s hand rocking the cradle of civilisation and all that.

  2. NoBS Please says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Awww, so lovely.

    Good to remind people that today’s International Day of the Girl (I didn’t know) and draw attention to the fact that girls’ rights to education and safeguarding are in full regression all over the world.

    Not just in Afghanistan or Irak, the US also seems to be going backwards particularly in its protections against sexual violence.

    Reply
  3. Who WERE these people? says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:19 am

    Lovely and a natural step for As Ever. Unclear if donated profits are only for sales today or ongoing.

    Reply
  4. Dainty Daisy says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Manifesting a “Meghan& Angelina”, “Meghan& Michelle”, “Meghan& McKenzie” collaboration..

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 11, 2026 at 9:04 am

      The Michelle collab seems doubtful because the Obamas wouldn’t want to upset the Royal Family. Being associated with Harry was fine when he was a working royal but not now he’s outside the institution. The Obamas are very much establishment.

      Reply
      • Slough says:
        October 11, 2026 at 9:16 am

        The Obamas would never partner with Meghan for reasons that have nothing to do with the royal family. Get a grip.

      • MidnightSuperNova says:
        October 11, 2026 at 9:18 am

        If the Obamas are establishment then so is Angelina, after all she met with Qll to receive the received the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George at Buckingham Palace.

        Many prominent people seem to be establishment if we go by who has associated with the royals in some capacity or other 🤷🏾‍♀️

      • Amy Bee says:
        October 11, 2026 at 9:28 am

        Then I guess there won’t be an Angelina collab either.

  5. Connecticutie says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:29 am

    This reminds me of the meme “imagine hating me and I’m just over here petting this baby duck” or whatever. The tabloids are in such a foaming frenzy meanwhile they’re just doing charity, pilates, watching rugby etc.

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:33 am

    I already have a bunch of As Ever products but I did place an order to support this project. It’s inspiring to see these 2 incredible women working together towards a common vision. I feel like now more than ever, the education and support for girls and women is vital for the future of our species.

    Reply
  7. Roseberry says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Sorry to nitpick Kaiser, it’s very clearly afternoon tea and not dinner. Even the Archwell press release says ‘Tea for two “.
    Afternoon tea is a very popular event that all the top hotels do, many people/tourists book them for special occasions- finger sandwiches, scones and jam and a selection of cakes, you can also add in cocktails or champagne if you wish. For a special birthday a couple of years ago my daughter booked for us a Bridgerton themed afternoon tea at the Lanesborough Hotel, Knightsbridge – it was such fun.

    Reply
  8. Frida’s Xolo says:
    October 11, 2026 at 8:53 am

    This was an excellent excuse to buy the jars of raspberry and strawberry jam in my cart! Idk what everyone’s problem is with these jams, they have a great consistency that makes these more versatile than the term “jam” would suggest. Anyways, the jams are great drizzled on ice cream and shortbread cookies, and I will be giving away some jars for the holidays.

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:06 am

    This is a lovely gesture and very smart too. If the press wants to obsess about this meeting it’s better capitalise on it and bring attention to the Malala Fund.

    Reply
  10. Gemini says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:13 am

    I think they carefully organized this public meeting to highlight this great cause. Well done and well played my Duchess. I wrote the other day that this meeting was very different than the pub lunches that were photographed so we shouldn’t get angry that Meghan’s privacy was being invaded.

    Reply
  11. sunny says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:13 am

    This is really lovely and totally on brand for Meghan.

    I will say this probably was in the works for awhile and the dinner was a catch up or to finalize details. Generally, announcements like this require some lead time.

    Reply
  12. Eska says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:17 am

    A nice gesture from As Ever. Hopefully it gets a lot of press in the US where people can buy the products.

    I am interested that they announce their visits prior with their concern with security. However I have not heard much about that so wondering if some kind of deal has been made quietly? I think it’s pretty obvious by now that Harry wants his old life back.

    Reply
  13. bisynaptic says:
    October 11, 2026 at 9:41 am

    Looks like they had afternoon tea, not dinner.

    Reply

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