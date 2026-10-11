Duchess Meghan’s As Ever proceeds will go to the Malala Fund for Internat’l Day of the Girl

This is lovely! Last week, the Duchess of Sussex had tea or dinner with Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s in London. The British press has been obsessed with the sighting, especially since a paparazzo snapped pics of Meghan and Malala embracing as they exited Claridge’s, marking the first sighting of Meghan in London since the Sussexes’ UK return. Royalists spun conspiracies about the meaning and message behind the meeting for days. Now, it looks like it the dinner was merely friends catching up and setting up something nice for International Day of the Girl, which is today. From As Ever’s email:

This International Day of the Girl, in partnership with Archewell Philanthropies, 100% of net proceeds from our jams and teas will support Malala Fund and its vital work to ensure that every girl has access to free, safe, quality education. Tea for Two has never felt so good. Archewell Philanthropies is home to the charitable work of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children.

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Malala Fund’s mission is to ensure every girl’s right to 12 years of education, and creating a more equal, safer and healthier world by making sure all girls can go to and complete school.

[Via As Ever]

This is lovely! Proceeds from As Ever’s two popular lines, jams and tea, going to the Malala Fund. Awesome. Did they set this up when they met, or did they set it up beforehand and the dinner was just a nice catch-up? The photos posted to As Ever are from the dinner at Claridge’s! Anyway, just a nice way for Meghan to draw more support to the Malala Fund. You can see As Ever’s spreads and teas here.