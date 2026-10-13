Mail: At least Prince William isn’t jealous of Kate, like Charles was jealous of Diana

In Swan Song, Charles Spencer wrote about Princess Diana’s overwhelming popularity, and how people around the world were drawn to her. Spencer pointed out, correctly, that then-Prince Charles was incredibly jealous of Diana’s popularity. During Spencer’s book promotion, A.N. Wilson wrote a couple of amazing commentary pieces about how Prince Charles “visibly sulked and pouted” whenever he was confronted with his wife’s star power and charisma. The point? King Charles is still getting whacked for being so small, jealous and petty about Diana. Now the Mail has a hilarious piece comparing and contrasting the king with his heir, and they’re trying to say that Prince William has never been jealous of his wife’s popularity. I have some thoughts.

The difference between father and son could hardly be more stark. For while King Charles is believed to have become resentful of his wife Diana’s popularity, a generation on, the now Prince of Wales William has always been happy for Catherine to take the spotlight.

Nowhere is this more evident than a resurfaced clip of Prince William and Kate from 2012, when the future Queen was pregnant with her first-born, Prince George. Royal fans swooned over the moment Prince William told his wife, ‘it’s all you’ after they stepped on to the balcony of The Guildhall during their first official visit to Cambridge as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on November 28, 2012.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Kate, radiant in a pale pink coat dress, stood beside Prince William. Seemingly delighted by the love for his wife, the future King broke into a smile before telling Kate in no uncertain terms that she was the reason for their adulation in a private moment that perfectly encapsulates their love story.

It is in stark contrast to Earl Spencer’s claim that Charles was ‘extremely jealous of Diana’s star power’ in his new book, Swan Song. The late princess’ younger brother, whose book sparked a bitter war of words with Buckingham Palace over claims the King said ‘we’ll forget Diana soon enough,’ identified their 1983 tour of New Zealand and Australia as the turning point.

‘While most husbands would have been delighted and proud to have such an asset for him and his royal brand, the [then] prince was extremely jealous of Diana’s star power. That much had been clear since the day in Sydney, in 1983, when Diana’s huge popularity with the Australian crowd had riled her husband.’

He wrote that Diana, then 21, ‘craved’ Charles’s ‘support and approval’ – only to be met with an ‘envy she found perplexing and unfair’.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll try to be fair – Kate regularly overshadows William, but that’s because she’s an attractive woman who wears clothes, you know? People are always going to want to talk about her hair and her style. That’s the nature of royalty and celebrity – the ladies are always going to get more press coverage and more attention, and William seems to understand that better than his father. All that being said, Kate is no Diana. It’s apples and oranges in regards to their charisma and star power.

As for the jealousy factor, William isn’t sulky and jealous in the same way as his father – William is sulky and jealous in a very different way. William and Kate are both fixated on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Kate adding Meghan to her rotation of cosplaying and copykeening. And that’s altogether weirder, because William is seemingly fine with his wife wandering around in knock-off versions of Diana’s style and Meghan’s style. Which is problematic in a completely different way!! While William doesn’t get mad at Kate for “getting attention,” he often looks annoyed with Kate’s mere presence and existence. I’ll never forget William’s now-abandoned 2023 strategy of telling everyone that he was giving hot single dad vibes and he and Kate would hardly do events together anymore. Basically, William’s not jealous of the coworker who annoys him.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “Mail: At least Prince William isn’t jealous of Kate, like Charles was jealous of Diana”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Whats to be jealous of – that she has more hair than he does!!

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:46 am

    William is bored by Kate. Exasperated, fed up, bored, apathetic, irritated, he finds her actual presence and personality too much to bear with even the pretence of politeness. He has no poker face. But perhaps William is not given to self pity as his father always has been.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      October 13, 2026 at 11:55 am

      Exactly. Yet here we are today with such an article telling us Willy is NOT jealous.

      So. What to make of this? The tell is if there’s nothing there, why bring it up? Why headline this?

      It’s the same of every article telling us Willy (or Katie) is a peacemaker, isn’t jealous of his brother (Meghan), doesn’t even think of him (her), etc.

      It’s because William, like Charles, needs to be adored, heralded, respected without having to work or earn accolades like the rest of us. But then he’s a royal, soon to be king of a country of 70 million subjects, a billionaire to boot, with perpetual security guaranteed by the realm.

      He has a lifelong free pass. What can possibly go wrong with someone like that?!

      Reply
  3. Anne says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Also, why would William be jealous of a bland soufflé?

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:52 am

    He just seems annoyed with her.

    Reply
  5. Shiela Kerr says:
    October 13, 2026 at 8:58 am

    Neither William or Kate make sense.

    Reply
  6. Nanea says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Scooter Prince Bulliam seems to be indifferent whenever he’s not annoyed with his barely coherent, doltish, mumbling other half.

    As if that’s a good way to maintain a marriage… or a partnership that needs to be out in public in order to represent the head of state — and the UK abroad.

    Poor kids.

    Reply
  7. beautifully broken says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:07 am

    Love the shady photo of Willy looking disdainfully at Kate’s two fingers with plasters/bandaids, that she uses to make herself hurl. I can’t stand mean-girl Kate, but she is a very unhappy person, who has no control over her life. And harking back to an earlier article, a “new stylist” will not change who and what Kate is.

    Reply
  8. Chiron says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:08 am

    That side on pic at the wedding is so bizarre. It looks like Kate’s head has been stuck pn her body. Like a bobble head. Apart from the posture. Very odd.

    Reply
  9. Sparkling Water says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:16 am

    William actually needs something to be jealous of though, and he doesn’t have that in Kate.

    Reply
  10. sunnyside up says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:18 am

    Kate’s presence is useful, it saves William some of the work.

    Reply
  11. minx says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:19 am

    She might as well be the furniture for all he notices or cares.

    Reply
  12. Sasha says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:19 am

    William will never be jealous of Kate because he believes Kate to be beneath him. Diana was a force, and Charles couldn’t ignore that, she burned too brightly. William always looks like he wants to swat Kate away like a fly.

    Reply
  13. JFerber says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Great comments today. Great article. William is not jealous of Kate. We have to give him his flowers for that. And Charles must be boiling that William is overshadowing him as a “better” husband. It’s a low bar, but no, William does not want Kate dead. He would not be “giddily elated” if she died. So, congratulations, Will, I guess. But yes, the true monster in all of this is Charles.

    Reply
  14. Jay says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:54 am

    Man, to be a mediocre white dude. All William has to do to get praise is “Not appear openly jealous of his wife’s slight popularity”. Leaving aside the obvious differences in star power and magnetism between Kate and Diana, but there’s also a huge gulf between Charles and William. They are both selfish pricks, but Charles obviously cares about his duties and his role as monarch. He was jealous of Diana’s natural qualities and how good she was at connecting with people, yet how glamourous she was. Kate doesn’t have any of that.

    As for William, he wouldn’t be jealous of Kate’s work ethic or glamour (lol). If anything, he sees anything she does as a credit to himself. She is pretty enough, and maybe if she could go out and do more events he could spend more time on Aston Villa fan forums, his true passion. Perhaps when he said “It’s all you” (privately, of course, so no one but this royal columnist could hear) he meant it as “It’s all going to be you alone from here on in, laters”.

    Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      October 13, 2026 at 10:14 am

      Yeah, this! The bar is SO LOW for him. As the daughter, wife and mother of white dudes I don’t have it out for them in general. I love my guys and don’t think they’re mediocre. But they aren’t literal Princes and haven’t been coddled or taught from birth that they can do no wrong. They have character, humility and a sense of humor about themselves. William has…….the ability to control his jealousy about his reasonably presentable and pretty wife?

      Reply
  15. bellatrix says:
    October 13, 2026 at 9:57 am

    She is no Diana.

    It’s a preposterous comparison.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:02 am

    The jealousy that William feels is towards Harry and Meghan. I don’t think he views Kate as a threat but as a tool to build his image. I also think that Kate doesn’t have agency and defers to William, plus until 2018 had no issue walking behind him.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:11 am

    What’s that saying — that the opposite of love isn’t hate, it’s indifference?

    That’s what William seems to feel for Kate: indifference.

    She’s such a nonentity to him that he doesn’t even help her up stairs when she’s in heels and a gown, or cover her with an umbrella when it rains.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      October 13, 2026 at 12:19 pm

      Exactly 🎯

      Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      October 13, 2026 at 2:01 pm

      He doesn’t respect her and is never proud of her. Compare him to how Harry looks at Meghan! Not only is he proud of her for her own accomplishments, he obviously loves her and supports her efforts and lets her shine with her projects without mocking or dismissing her efforts. The Sussexes are true partners. You never get that impression from the Wales.

      Reply
  18. Lauren says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:12 am

    The natural focus on women because of the fashion, hair, jewelry ect is why I think female rulers and heirs are preferable in modern monarchies

    Reply
  19. Becks1 says:
    October 13, 2026 at 10:22 am

    he’s not jealous of her because he’s not threatened by her. He know she’s lazy, he knows she hates “working,” he knows shes boring and that the most interesting things about her are her hair and clothes. She doesn’t outwork him, and she barely outshines him to be honest.

    he IS jealous of Harry because Harry is a threat – he’s charismatic, charming, interesting, etc. So the same way Charles wanted to lessen Diana, he wants to lessen Harry.

    That said – I do think its clear that sometimes he does not want Kate around. Is it because he doesnt want to be around her, or because she pulls focus, or a little of both?

    Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      October 13, 2026 at 10:52 am

      I think it’s a little bit of both. It seems to me William recognizes that Kate is well-liked enough, and a credit to him because she’s seen as a good mother. Which I think she probably is, for the most part. But she’s also unthreatening. So she’s kind of the ideal wife for him. That doesn’t mean he’s not bored or irritated with her at times.

      Reply
  20. Penelope Cowell Doe says:
    October 13, 2026 at 11:49 am

    I think Diana’s star quality emerged later. At first, she was just very lovely in contrast with her older husband. Kate was pretty and quite vivacious as a young(ish) bride. She simply gave up and became dull and mean. Perhaps William’s treatment of her had something to do with destroying her confidence and making her more insecure and spiteful.

    Reply
  21. kelleybelle says:
    October 13, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Whatever. He just hates her is all. And totally jealous that Harry married the love of his life.

    Reply

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