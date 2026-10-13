Mail: At least Prince William isn’t jealous of Kate, like Charles was jealous of Diana

In Swan Song, Charles Spencer wrote about Princess Diana’s overwhelming popularity, and how people around the world were drawn to her. Spencer pointed out, correctly, that then-Prince Charles was incredibly jealous of Diana’s popularity. During Spencer’s book promotion, A.N. Wilson wrote a couple of amazing commentary pieces about how Prince Charles “visibly sulked and pouted” whenever he was confronted with his wife’s star power and charisma. The point? King Charles is still getting whacked for being so small, jealous and petty about Diana. Now the Mail has a hilarious piece comparing and contrasting the king with his heir, and they’re trying to say that Prince William has never been jealous of his wife’s popularity. I have some thoughts.

The difference between father and son could hardly be more stark. For while King Charles is believed to have become resentful of his wife Diana’s popularity, a generation on, the now Prince of Wales William has always been happy for Catherine to take the spotlight. Nowhere is this more evident than a resurfaced clip of Prince William and Kate from 2012, when the future Queen was pregnant with her first-born, Prince George. Royal fans swooned over the moment Prince William told his wife, ‘it’s all you’ after they stepped on to the balcony of The Guildhall during their first official visit to Cambridge as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on November 28, 2012. The crowd erupted in cheers as Kate, radiant in a pale pink coat dress, stood beside Prince William. Seemingly delighted by the love for his wife, the future King broke into a smile before telling Kate in no uncertain terms that she was the reason for their adulation in a private moment that perfectly encapsulates their love story. It is in stark contrast to Earl Spencer’s claim that Charles was ‘extremely jealous of Diana’s star power’ in his new book, Swan Song. The late princess’ younger brother, whose book sparked a bitter war of words with Buckingham Palace over claims the King said ‘we’ll forget Diana soon enough,’ identified their 1983 tour of New Zealand and Australia as the turning point. ‘While most husbands would have been delighted and proud to have such an asset for him and his royal brand, the [then] prince was extremely jealous of Diana’s star power. That much had been clear since the day in Sydney, in 1983, when Diana’s huge popularity with the Australian crowd had riled her husband.’ He wrote that Diana, then 21, ‘craved’ Charles’s ‘support and approval’ – only to be met with an ‘envy she found perplexing and unfair’.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’ll try to be fair – Kate regularly overshadows William, but that’s because she’s an attractive woman who wears clothes, you know? People are always going to want to talk about her hair and her style. That’s the nature of royalty and celebrity – the ladies are always going to get more press coverage and more attention, and William seems to understand that better than his father. All that being said, Kate is no Diana. It’s apples and oranges in regards to their charisma and star power.

As for the jealousy factor, William isn’t sulky and jealous in the same way as his father – William is sulky and jealous in a very different way. William and Kate are both fixated on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Kate adding Meghan to her rotation of cosplaying and copykeening. And that’s altogether weirder, because William is seemingly fine with his wife wandering around in knock-off versions of Diana’s style and Meghan’s style. Which is problematic in a completely different way!! While William doesn’t get mad at Kate for “getting attention,” he often looks annoyed with Kate’s mere presence and existence. I’ll never forget William’s now-abandoned 2023 strategy of telling everyone that he was giving hot single dad vibes and he and Kate would hardly do events together anymore. Basically, William’s not jealous of the coworker who annoys him.