Good news for the Duchess of Sussex’s British fans and supporters: reportedly, Meghan’s As Ever brand will soon expand into the British market. Because of regulations around food, it’s unlikely that British peeps will be able to buy As Ever jam/spread right away, although I’d be willing to bet that there are legal workarounds for that. I wonder if Meghan will be able to sell her wines in the UK? I know As Ever’s jam is the “hero product,” but I feel certain that AE’s wine is selling very well.

The Duchess of Sussex will start selling her As Ever products to Brits for the first time — in a sign she and Harry plan to stay here. Until now her lifestyle brand, which launched 18 months ago, has only been available to buy in the US market. But the Sussexes moved back to Britain from California this summer for an “extended period” — with Archie and Lilibet starting school.

Now her As Ever products will soon be on sale in her new homeland, making the UK the brand’s first market outside of her native US, where the former actress is still widely known as Meghan Markle. As Ever is expected to sell Meghan’s £11 tins of tea and £50 scented candles.

Her £15 limited edition bookmarks, made in the UK with phrases in her handwriting such as “Fell asleep here”, are also set to go on sale.

But her jam — or spread — will not immediately be available due to food import and export rules, it is understood. And her flower sprinkles, seen in her much-derided Netflix show With Love, Meghan did not make the transatlantic cut either.

An industry source said: “Any consumer business would want to grow into as many markets as possible.”

The UK’s Intellectual Property Office issued a partial provisional refusal in June 2025 to part of Meghan’s proposed retail operation. It said “the list of goods/services are so broad they do not constitute a proper list of goods/services” and lacked “precision and clarity”. But in December her company did secure protection for many of the items from its earlier list.