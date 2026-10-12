Kelly Clarkson claimed a Brooklyn magic shop treated her poorly: ‘You’re an idiot’

This story kept getting funnier and funnier over the course of the weekend. It all started when Kelly Clarkson “drove all the way to Brooklyn” (her words) to check out a magic/puzzle boutique called Art of Play. I looked at the shop online – they have high-quality games, puzzles and hand-made items for kids and adults. Well, Kelly claimed that she went to Art of Play to “check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.” She name-checked Art of Play and wrote “if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman…For sure, check it out.”
Art of Play responded quickly by NOT apologizing for how Kelly was treated – they published a bunch of shady Instagram Stories of other people sending support, then Art of Play claimed that Kelly tried to buy one item which was not for sale, some kind of animatronic bird on display on the wall of the shop. Incidentally, at no point has Art of Play acknowledged that Kelly probably wanted to buy several items, and everything is now being centered on this bird which the shop claims is not for sale. The problem? There are photos of the $15,000 price tag beside the bird on display. Kelly ended up posting a photo of the price tag beside the bird with this clapback to Art of Play:
Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅
And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception.
Your store is really cool.
Unfortunately, you aren’t.
[From Kelly Clarkson’s Twitter]
Proof! Receipts! Timeline! Screenshots!! Let me say something else – even if Kelly had been in the wrong (which she wasn’t), wouldn’t the smart-business move be something along the lines of a public apology from the shop and an invitation for Kelly to return to Art of Play with her kids? Like… the way Art of Play reacted makes zero sense. Why would you lie about Kelly Clarkson? Just apologize.
Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎
— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026
Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅
And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception.
Your store is really cool.
Unfortunately, you aren’t.
— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 11, 2026
Art of Play responds again to Kelly Clarkson, says she spent 5 minutes in the store:
"We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton… that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000. She did not stick around long enough to see it. We’ve reached out to Kelly directly to try and clear the air. We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding."
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
So, is she just miffed that she wasn’t recognized as someone who has gobs of money? It doesn’t sound like they were ruse per se, although their clapback is kinda strange. Don’t think anyone is coming out of this looking that good.
I didn’t take this as her complaining that they didn’t know Who she was – but rather, assuming by looking at her that she either could or couldn’t afford something. On its face that’s rude. But as a sales person or business owner, it’s really stupid.
Oh, the shop bungled it, all right, but I think she’s overreacting just a bit. Who knows.
Clarkson is hardly a diva, and it is extraordinarily rude for someone to look you up and down and then dismiss you. She describes feeling like she was having a Pretty Woman moment. That scene is notorious for how the saleswomen tried to humiliate the Roberts character.
True, but the issue is the store and she have very different accounts of what happened and a lot of people who were not there have arbitrarily picked a side about a conflict they weren’t involved in.
It’s rude for a store clerk to *assume* you can’t afford something. They should just politely inform all customers of the price, as you would with anyone, and let the customer decide. It’s a shame that an independent shop has been put on blast but it’s shoddy behaviour and I think it’s right they got called out.
It sounds like it’s more complicated than the above – people have pointed out that the store has previous social media posts about the specific thing she wanted NOT being for sale. Maybe the store could have responded better but Kelly is not coming off great here either by making a federal case out of a fifteen thousand dollar bird toy.
Her point was they wrote a super shady reply saying it wasn’t for sale and she was informed it wasn’t for sale at all. Then she hit back with the receipts of a price tag and the conversation about it being for sale. Then they doubled down and changed their story yet again.
Art of Play is confused. If someone feels demeaned and disrespected in your store, you don’t argue that they were wrong to feel that way.
Unfortunately small business owners can feel embattled and they likely felt personally attacked.
All is not lost: they can go quiet online, reach out to Kelly’s team and repair this.
I’m surprised anyone thinks she comes off well in this. It seems really obvious that the $15,000 price tag was a jokey way of indicating that the bird was not for sale (as it was part of the shop decor). I’m sure I’m not the only person who has encountered joke price tags like that on things that are not for sale in quirky stores.
I go to a cafe that has a rotary phone mounted above the entry way door, with a quirky price tag on it. I’m 100% sure I would get some strange and dubious looks if I really adamantly told the baristas I wanted to pay the $$$ and buy that phone.
Kelly, I’m sorry you didn’t understand the price tag was a joke and then you got really offended a small business owner didn’t understand you are so much richer than others that you can drop a lot of people’s yearly income on a random animatronic bird on a whim?
I’m genuinely baffled why anyone is ready to get out the pitchforks for this.
She said the sales person said it WAS for sale.
Point missed.
I go to the cafe and tell them I want to purchase the rotary phone for the $246,000 price tag, is it for sale??
Barista: “Err I guess so but it’s $246,000? Do you want to order a drink or…”
I go on social media “ERMAGERHD I was so disrespected at the cafe, they think I’m one of those poors!!!!”
MTE, Lolo. And I rolled my eyes at her first tweet before they responded. No one comes off well here, but Kelly comes off especially badly to me.
There are so many polite ways to say, “I’m so sorry, this one isn’t for sale,” that i tend to believe Kelly. They were just being dicks. It’s just about respect.
Having been on the receiving end of some store clerk’s “elevator eye” I appreciate Kelly calling them out. We’ve become so quick to give undeserved grace to rude people and Im over it.
And if Kelly Clarkston wants to buy a 15k bird, sell her the damn bird. Especially if you work on commission