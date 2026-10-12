Kelly Clarkson claimed a Brooklyn magic shop treated her poorly: ‘You’re an idiot’

This story kept getting funnier and funnier over the course of the weekend. It all started when Kelly Clarkson “drove all the way to Brooklyn” (her words) to check out a magic/puzzle boutique called Art of Play. I looked at the shop online – they have high-quality games, puzzles and hand-made items for kids and adults. Well, Kelly claimed that she went to Art of Play to “check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale.” She name-checked Art of Play and wrote “if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman…For sure, check it out.”

Art of Play responded quickly by NOT apologizing for how Kelly was treated – they published a bunch of shady Instagram Stories of other people sending support, then Art of Play claimed that Kelly tried to buy one item which was not for sale, some kind of animatronic bird on display on the wall of the shop. Incidentally, at no point has Art of Play acknowledged that Kelly probably wanted to buy several items, and everything is now being centered on this bird which the shop claims is not for sale. The problem? There are photos of the $15,000 price tag beside the bird on display. Kelly ended up posting a photo of the price tag beside the bird with this clapback to Art of Play:

Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool.

Unfortunately, you aren’t.

[From Kelly Clarkson’s Twitter]

Proof! Receipts! Timeline! Screenshots!! Let me say something else – even if Kelly had been in the wrong (which she wasn’t), wouldn’t the smart-business move be something along the lines of a public apology from the shop and an invitation for Kelly to return to Art of Play with her kids? Like… the way Art of Play reacted makes zero sense. Why would you lie about Kelly Clarkson? Just apologize.

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026

Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone “yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.” That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅

And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception.

Your store is really cool.

Unfortunately, you aren’t. — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 11, 2026

Art of Play responds again to Kelly Clarkson, says she spent 5 minutes in the store: "We also offered to show her a different singing bird automaton… that she could have taken home with her that day. It costs about $2,000. She did not stick around long enough to see it. We’ve reached out to Kelly directly to try and clear the air. We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding." — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2026