Duchess Meghan posted a new charity sweatshirt & a video of her kids at a deer park

The Duchess of Sussex posted the above Instagram photo over the weekend – a lovely shot of Meghan in England, wearing a sweatshirt from Alliance of Moms. The sweatshirt has “It’s the little things” written on it, and it’s being offered through a collaboration between Alliance of Moms, Archewell Philanthropies, Moms Offering More and Alliance for Children’s Rights. The proceeds from the sales go to all of those groups, and the sweatshirt was being offered for the International Day of the Girl.

That wasn’t the only new post on Meghan’s Instagram – she also posted a short video on her Stories of Archie and Lili walking along a path in England, with their backpacks on. In case you’re wondering about this estate the Sussexes are staying in, it apparently belongs to a billionaire hedge fund guy who met the Sussexes in September 2018. This guy and the Sussexes flew to Amsterdam together, on the guy’s private jet, and the jet was struck by lightning mid-flights. All of this is according to Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack. Basically, Harry and Meghan share a bond with this guy because they had a near-death experience together.

Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources claim that Prince Harry has spoken to his father several times over the phone since the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, and another in-person meeting will probably happen at some point. A source told P6: “Absolutely, everyone hopes that father and son can have a closer — more private — relationship. It just does not help when every time they meet or speak it leaks out.” Fun story: the last time Charles met with Harry, Buckingham Palace confirmed the meeting with an official statement. That didn’t come from Team Sussex. Palace sources are also saying that King Charles is still mad as hell about Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, and “The fact that Harry was just with his uncle in the summer makes it seem that he has a good relationship with him — and the King is furious about the book.” Boohoo.

Archie & Lili in England https://t.co/DV9FUy8PEr — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) October 12, 2026