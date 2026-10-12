Duchess Meghan posted a new charity sweatshirt & a video of her kids at a deer park

The Duchess of Sussex posted the above Instagram photo over the weekend – a lovely shot of Meghan in England, wearing a sweatshirt from Alliance of Moms. The sweatshirt has “It’s the little things” written on it, and it’s being offered through a collaboration between Alliance of Moms, Archewell Philanthropies, Moms Offering More and Alliance for Children’s Rights. The proceeds from the sales go to all of those groups, and the sweatshirt was being offered for the International Day of the Girl.
That wasn’t the only new post on Meghan’s Instagram – she also posted a short video on her Stories of Archie and Lili walking along a path in England, with their backpacks on. In case you’re wondering about this estate the Sussexes are staying in, it apparently belongs to a billionaire hedge fund guy who met the Sussexes in September 2018. This guy and the Sussexes flew to Amsterdam together, on the guy’s private jet, and the jet was struck by lightning mid-flights. All of this is according to Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack. Basically, Harry and Meghan share a bond with this guy because they had a near-death experience together.
Meanwhile, Page Six’s sources claim that Prince Harry has spoken to his father several times over the phone since the Sussexes’ move back to the UK, and another in-person meeting will probably happen at some point. A source told P6: “Absolutely, everyone hopes that father and son can have a closer — more private — relationship. It just does not help when every time they meet or speak it leaks out.” Fun story: the last time Charles met with Harry, Buckingham Palace confirmed the meeting with an official statement. That didn’t come from Team Sussex. Palace sources are also saying that King Charles is still mad as hell about Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, and “The fact that Harry was just with his uncle in the summer makes it seem that he has a good relationship with him — and the King is furious about the book.” Boohoo.
Archie & Lili in England https://t.co/DV9FUy8PEr
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) October 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and Kelly Zajfen’s Instagram.
Sykes is a weirdo, Amazes me why so many are concerned with where the Sussexes are living in the UK, as if that affects them in any way. Another form of pocket watching. The level of detail these folks provide suggests they have been working hard to dig up whatever information they provide. For private citizens, the Sussexes sure have a lot of people twisting themselves in knots keeping up with their pockets and discussing their net worth. Their children are growing like weeds. I wish Harry well as he tries to navigate a relationship with his father, a man who looking at from the outside can not be trusted.
Gotta love it that now Spencer’s book is out and Charles is running scared as he should be he desperately needs Harry to vouch for him. Charles is such a piece of merde. They tried to triangulate Harry between William and his dad. I guess it backfired because neither William or Charles really cares about each other. But Spencer and Harry clearly have a true connection. So now it’s Charles out in the cold scratching at the door and William is just….. MIA. With Jason. LOL.
That lane, with the deer crossing, looks like Althorpe, doesn’t it?
And DAAAAMN, HOW does this 45 yr old woman look like a 19 yr old co-ed?? I *really* want to know her skin care routine!! Diet, genes, only account for so much, so you know she has to have *some* skin care products she uses religiously to keep that face looking so young.
M literally can *not* take a bad pic! She is just gorgeous.
Nope. Richmond Park on a family day out over the weekend, it’s being reported (by more reputable outlets than Psycho Sykes’ substack). A lovely place.
The music choice is a bit odd. Very American song to celebrate the kids living in England now. Lovely and goes with the scene, but just a touch jarring to me.
Not really…an American mother posting a picture of her American/British children living in the UK to a tune recorded by American artists isn’t odd…perfect mixture of cultures. That being said she posted it on International Day of the Girl and the song title is “My Girl” I think that may have been what Meghan was focused on not the nationality of the artists.
Many people around the world use American songs for their social media posts. It’s not that deep.
honestly this is what I was hoping would happen, a lifestyle coffee table book where she whispers her secrets to us. I’m in the UK so can’t buy As ever (yet) but I was hoping we’d get a beautiful book on hosting, self-care, recipes, gardening and I especially loved the crafty sections of WLM.
I interpreted the song as a reference to day of the girl. Hence,”My girl.”
After reading Charles Spencer’s book…Diana’s side of the family seems healthy & loving & supportive which Harry NEVA had with his large family & something Meghan said she craved…so I see why H&M are taking this opportunity to solidify their expanded family bonds on the side that isn’t Bat 🤬 toxic…