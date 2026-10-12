Princess Kate took Princess Charlotte on the London subway for the first time

After disappearing for more than a week, the Princess of Wales popped up in Belfast with her husband last Friday. Kate looked tired. Perhaps she was exhausted from pretending to work like a peasant for five minutes at IKEA. Well, there’s no rest for the weary, because Kate pulled another stunt on Saturday. For the first time ever, Kate took her daughter on a train, to show Charlotte how the peasants travel. Kate, Charlotte and several plainclothes royal protection officers were seen on the Elizabeth Line in London, going from west London to Tottenham Court Road.

It is thought to be the first time Charlotte has been seen on the capital’s rail network – used by four million people per day. But mum Kate, 44, has previously travelled on the London Underground but ‘nobody recognised her’.

It is understood the pair got on in west London and disembarked at Tottenham Court Road in central London. While it is not known what mum and daughter got up to in London on their girls day out their destination is close to The British Museum, popular theatres, bars and restaurants in Soho, and shopping on Oxford Street.

The Elizabeth Line is the newest Tfl line is a far cry from the royal carriages, helicopters and motorcades Kate uses when on official royal duty.

A fellow passenger told The Sun it was “surreal”: And added: “It was really unexpected to see the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the Elizabeth Line. It was really so unexpected.”

The girls’ trip echoes Princess Diana‘s mission to take Princes William and Harry on day trips that other normal kids went on to avoid them becoming out of touch with their royal status.

Diana often took her sons on London buses and the London Underground.

And it comes after Meghan was surprisingly seen in London last week – despite Harry previously claiming the capital was too dangerous for her. She was seen out for a posh dinner in Claridge’s with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. And Meg was photographed in the street outside waving farewell to her pal.