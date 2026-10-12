Princess Kate took Princess Charlotte on the London subway for the first time

After disappearing for more than a week, the Princess of Wales popped up in Belfast with her husband last Friday. Kate looked tired. Perhaps she was exhausted from pretending to work like a peasant for five minutes at IKEA. Well, there’s no rest for the weary, because Kate pulled another stunt on Saturday. For the first time ever, Kate took her daughter on a train, to show Charlotte how the peasants travel. Kate, Charlotte and several plainclothes royal protection officers were seen on the Elizabeth Line in London, going from west London to Tottenham Court Road.
It is thought to be the first time Charlotte has been seen on the capital’s rail network – used by four million people per day. But mum Kate, 44, has previously travelled on the London Underground but ‘nobody recognised her’.
It is understood the pair got on in west London and disembarked at Tottenham Court Road in central London. While it is not known what mum and daughter got up to in London on their girls day out their destination is close to The British Museum, popular theatres, bars and restaurants in Soho, and shopping on Oxford Street.
The Elizabeth Line is the newest Tfl line is a far cry from the royal carriages, helicopters and motorcades Kate uses when on official royal duty.
A fellow passenger told The Sun it was “surreal”: And added: “It was really unexpected to see the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the Elizabeth Line. It was really so unexpected.”
The girls’ trip echoes Princess Diana‘s mission to take Princes William and Harry on day trips that other normal kids went on to avoid them becoming out of touch with their royal status.
Diana often took her sons on London buses and the London Underground.
And it comes after Meghan was surprisingly seen in London last week – despite Harry previously claiming the capital was too dangerous for her. She was seen out for a posh dinner in Claridge’s with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. And Meg was photographed in the street outside waving farewell to her pal.
[From The Sun]
I enjoy the Sun connecting the dots – oh, right, Meghan was seen in London last week, having tea with her dear friend, a Nobel Peace Prize winner. That’s why Kate was suddenly sent to the London Underground with Charlotte. Hello Magazine had their own coverage of the tube trip, with a source saying that Charlotte “looked almost amazed” by the experience. I’ll be fair – growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t ride on a subway until I was an adult, and I found it pretty amazing too. If you didn’t grow up as a subway-rider, the whole experience is eye-opening.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, Unite Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182887, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. Princess Charlotte during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182893, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales meeting National businesses representatives during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales serving customers during a visit to the IKEA store in Belfast, to learn about IKEA’s work in supporting care-experienced young people on their journey into employment
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to The Commons in South Belfast, which is a project that will transform a church at the heart of the diverse and vibrant Ormeau Road community into a self-sustaining community centre for all
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
A desperate PR charade
KP collectively doesn’t have a working brain cell between the lot of ’em. IF you’re staging as pathetic a scheme as this, at least make your subjects *visible* easily. Have them smile, and, if need be, make them *fake* that they’re having a good time together. Interact. They look so bored and detached from the scene AND each other.
Might’ve been a tad more “believable” if they weren’t dressed like they’re going to a garden party, and were in jeans and sneakers, sweaters, etc…
Kate is now quite literally feeding her daughter to the tabloids much as her own mother Carole fed Kate to the tabloids back in the days of her uni romance with Willy. Ick. And ick. This poor kid. Being exploited as a prop in a multi-generational publicity campaign. What the actual f*ck is wrong with these people?
It’s soooo much worse. She’s, what 11? After insisting the media would never see them other than a few official engagements. The desperation is something else.
I don’t know how anyone else feels after reading about Princess Charlotte and her Mother first time taking the London Tube together. But also my mother took me on the train back in the year 1986. shows how old I am. That was a very long time ago and many things are different today, and maybe i just leave it at that.
Secondhand embarrassment. Was this their Day of the Girl grasp for attention?
Yep, @BleuBerri, that’s exactly what it was. Got it in one.
Average passengers don’t have security with them on trains. The keens seem to be getting desperate. Next keen will take Louis to select candy for Halloween
How long until the daily fail is bleating
“Princess Keen and Princess Charlotte are safe riding the tube, so why does Megan’s kids need security?”
The woman who uses the helicopter as a daily mean of transport takes the railway!!! Wow! So relatable! The whole thing reminds me of her photo on a bus during her separation from William during the waiting years!! Or her appearance wearing a blue coat buying books the day after the iconic photo with umbrella with Meghan and Harry. Kate is really old on PR machine, she knows the tabloids game and is trying hard to gain space in news. The fact that this was Charlotte’s first trip shows that this isn’t something that happens regularly. She wanted something to be in the news because Meghan literally dominates it and knowing that she couldn’t attract much attention alone, she brought her daughter as well. I imagine that the security wouldn’t agree with George being with her on the railway and Louis is considered young…so, there’s Charlotte!
According to Harry the only time he travelled on the tube was when he was a school trip. So apparently riding on the train with his mother was a myth. Meghan really has Kate doing all kinds of gimmicks. I have no doubt KP told the Sun when and where they would see Kate and Charlotte. The derangers are upset with the press for posting these photos but they didn’t seem to have the same concern when it was reported that paparazzi were staking out Archie and Lili’s school. Given that KP has an arrangement with the press that the Waleses are not supposed to be photographed while off duty we can conclude that the press was involved in this.
So basically Flybe 2.0, got it.
It also reminds me of those pap pictures of Kate shopping for sunglasses when one of Harry’s court verdicts came out.
The expression on Charlotte’s face looks frighteningly like William’s in the seventh picture, mean and bored AF.
The photos are so obscured I only recognised Kate by her eyebrow.
Are there any photos of the return trip?
Wonder if they were going anywhere (a bookshop? to see one of Charlotte’s friends?) or if this was simply a case of a motorcade dropping them and their 2 security guys off at one tube station and picking them up three stations down the line.
The latter. It’s a stunt.
PR stunt Keen gotta keep PR stunt Keening – Katty’s unhinged need to upstage her SIL is dangerous and out of control. This is a woman who, along with her husband, uses a helicopter like a taxi and now we are expected to think they use public transport like the plebs do.
Also who took this photo as my money is that it was either a chosen pap or member of staff – they are both looking directly at the person who took it.
KP has no idea what Meghan will be up to so they’re studying her IG to predict when she’ll post or do something As she posted Lili for International Day of the girl last year, they sent Kate out with Charlotte for a stunt and some negative blow back on Meghan. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and Meghan had more planned for this year
WTF??!!!! Stunt indeed. Doing what regular folks do day in day out is a leisure activity for Kate and her fam when done on a one-off basis. Up next, going to the office (but only for a few minutes) to see how real people work.