Princess Kate took Princess Charlotte on the London subway for the first time

After disappearing for more than a week, the Princess of Wales popped up in Belfast with her husband last Friday. Kate looked tired. Perhaps she was exhausted from pretending to work like a peasant for five minutes at IKEA. Well, there’s no rest for the weary, because Kate pulled another stunt on Saturday. For the first time ever, Kate took her daughter on a train, to show Charlotte how the peasants travel. Kate, Charlotte and several plainclothes royal protection officers were seen on the Elizabeth Line in London, going from west London to Tottenham Court Road.

It is thought to be the first time Charlotte has been seen on the capital’s rail network – used by four million people per day. But mum Kate, 44, has previously travelled on the London Underground but ‘nobody recognised her’.

It is understood the pair got on in west London and disembarked at Tottenham Court Road in central London. While it is not known what mum and daughter got up to in London on their girls day out their destination is close to The British Museum, popular theatres, bars and restaurants in Soho, and shopping on Oxford Street.

The Elizabeth Line is the newest Tfl line is a far cry from the royal carriages, helicopters and motorcades Kate uses when on official royal duty.

A fellow passenger told The Sun it was “surreal”: And added: “It was really unexpected to see the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the Elizabeth Line. It was really so unexpected.”

The girls’ trip echoes Princess Diana‘s mission to take Princes William and Harry on day trips that other normal kids went on to avoid them becoming out of touch with their royal status.

Diana often took her sons on London buses and the London Underground.

And it comes after Meghan was surprisingly seen in London last week – despite Harry previously claiming the capital was too dangerous for her. She was seen out for a posh dinner in Claridge’s with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. And Meg was photographed in the street outside waving farewell to her pal.

[From The Sun]

I enjoy the Sun connecting the dots – oh, right, Meghan was seen in London last week, having tea with her dear friend, a Nobel Peace Prize winner. That’s why Kate was suddenly sent to the London Underground with Charlotte. Hello Magazine had their own coverage of the tube trip, with a source saying that Charlotte “looked almost amazed” by the experience. I’ll be fair – growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t ride on a subway until I was an adult, and I found it pretty amazing too. If you didn’t grow up as a subway-rider, the whole experience is eye-opening.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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19 Responses to “Princess Kate took Princess Charlotte on the London subway for the first time”

  1. Sabrina says:
    October 12, 2026 at 7:54 am

    A desperate PR charade

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      October 12, 2026 at 9:05 am

      KP collectively doesn’t have a working brain cell between the lot of ’em. IF you’re staging as pathetic a scheme as this, at least make your subjects *visible* easily. Have them smile, and, if need be, make them *fake* that they’re having a good time together. Interact. They look so bored and detached from the scene AND each other.

      Might’ve been a tad more “believable” if they weren’t dressed like they’re going to a garden party, and were in jeans and sneakers, sweaters, etc…

      Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    October 12, 2026 at 7:58 am

    Kate is now quite literally feeding her daughter to the tabloids much as her own mother Carole fed Kate to the tabloids back in the days of her uni romance with Willy. Ick. And ick. This poor kid. Being exploited as a prop in a multi-generational publicity campaign. What the actual f*ck is wrong with these people?

    Reply
    • Chiron says:
      October 12, 2026 at 8:18 am

      It’s soooo much worse. She’s, what 11? After insisting the media would never see them other than a few official engagements. The desperation is something else.

      Reply
  3. DiHuggs says:
    October 12, 2026 at 7:58 am

    I don’t know how anyone else feels after reading about Princess Charlotte and her Mother first time taking the London Tube together. But also my mother took me on the train back in the year 1986. shows how old I am. That was a very long time ago and many things are different today, and maybe i just leave it at that.

    Reply
  4. Bleuberri🫐 says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Secondhand embarrassment. Was this their Day of the Girl grasp for attention?

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Average passengers don’t have security with them on trains. The keens seem to be getting desperate. Next keen will take Louis to select candy for Halloween

    Reply
  6. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:14 am

    How long until the daily fail is bleating
    “Princess Keen and Princess Charlotte are safe riding the tube, so why does Megan’s kids need security?”

    Reply
  7. First comment says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:16 am

    The woman who uses the helicopter as a daily mean of transport takes the railway!!! Wow! So relatable! The whole thing reminds me of her photo on a bus during her separation from William during the waiting years!! Or her appearance wearing a blue coat buying books the day after the iconic photo with umbrella with Meghan and Harry. Kate is really old on PR machine, she knows the tabloids game and is trying hard to gain space in news. The fact that this was Charlotte’s first trip shows that this isn’t something that happens regularly. She wanted something to be in the news because Meghan literally dominates it and knowing that she couldn’t attract much attention alone, she brought her daughter as well. I imagine that the security wouldn’t agree with George being with her on the railway and Louis is considered young…so, there’s Charlotte!

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:28 am

    According to Harry the only time he travelled on the tube was when he was a school trip. So apparently riding on the train with his mother was a myth. Meghan really has Kate doing all kinds of gimmicks. I have no doubt KP told the Sun when and where they would see Kate and Charlotte. The derangers are upset with the press for posting these photos but they didn’t seem to have the same concern when it was reported that paparazzi were staking out Archie and Lili’s school. Given that KP has an arrangement with the press that the Waleses are not supposed to be photographed while off duty we can conclude that the press was involved in this.

    Reply
  9. Sparkling Water says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:28 am

    So basically Flybe 2.0, got it.

    It also reminds me of those pap pictures of Kate shopping for sunglasses when one of Harry’s court verdicts came out.

    Reply
  10. Puff Updater says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:33 am

    The expression on Charlotte’s face looks frighteningly like William’s in the seventh picture, mean and bored AF.

    Reply
  11. Monika says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:33 am

    The photos are so obscured I only recognised Kate by her eyebrow.

    Are there any photos of the return trip?

    Reply
  12. Me at home says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Wonder if they were going anywhere (a bookshop? to see one of Charlotte’s friends?) or if this was simply a case of a motorcade dropping them and their 2 security guys off at one tube station and picking them up three stations down the line.

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:36 am

    PR stunt Keen gotta keep PR stunt Keening – Katty’s unhinged need to upstage her SIL is dangerous and out of control. This is a woman who, along with her husband, uses a helicopter like a taxi and now we are expected to think they use public transport like the plebs do.

    Also who took this photo as my money is that it was either a chosen pap or member of staff – they are both looking directly at the person who took it.

    Reply
  14. OH says:
    October 12, 2026 at 8:59 am

    KP has no idea what Meghan will be up to so they’re studying her IG to predict when she’ll post or do something As she posted Lili for International Day of the girl last year, they sent Kate out with Charlotte for a stunt and some negative blow back on Meghan. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and Meghan had more planned for this year

    Reply
  15. Caitlin says:
    October 12, 2026 at 9:01 am

    WTF??!!!! Stunt indeed. Doing what regular folks do day in day out is a leisure activity for Kate and her fam when done on a one-off basis. Up next, going to the office (but only for a few minutes) to see how real people work.

    Reply

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