“Kim Kardashian wore a pink Alaïa at the Singapore Grand Prix” links

Kim Kardashian wore a pink Alaïa at the Singapore Grand Prix. The dress is fine, but that scraped-back hairstyle is awful. Kim was supporting her man Lewis Hamilton. [RCFA]
Fact sheet on Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia. [Buzzfeed]
Jean Smart officiated Mark Indelicato’s wedding. [Just Jared]
My question: did Tom Welling know what he was doing? [Socialite Life]
Everyone agrees: Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning sucks. [LaineyGossip]
Tom Cruise was too big for Digger. [Pajiba]
Olivia Colman’s sack dress at the London Film Festival. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kathy Griffin is still around. [OMG Blog]
No more Mama Celeste frozen pizza. [Seriously OMG]
Fact sheet on Jennifer Meyer’s new husband. [Hollywood Life]
Khloe Kardashian, AI Defender. [Reality Tea]
Olivia Coleman gets to wear whatever she wants. Boho sack dress find from
Goodwill is actually awesome. I would totally show up at work like that just because the mood felt right.
Wow, another new face …
I cracked and read a full synopsis of Digger because I didn’t understand the selling of this as “Tom cruise, unrecognisable, washes an old cat” like was I supposed to know who digger is based on? Why is it being described as art?? Was this not some weird prolonged follow up to the character he plays in tropic thunder?
Yeah it’s full artistic meta on meta and you’d think it would be awards season fodder so WHY is it being sold as over the top guy washes a cat????