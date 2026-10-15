Nara Smith on having four kids before she turned 25: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Nara Smith is 25 years old, a mother of four, and wife to Lucky Blue Smith. They’re both models, although Nara is now known for her tradwife content. Don’t you dare call her a tradwife though! She rejects that label, even though that’s exactly what she is and what she’s promoting to girls and women. Nara is currently promoting a cookbook, apparently, which is why she’s been giving so many interviews this month. She spoke to the Aspire podcast about young-motherhood and how they decided to stop at four kids (although Lucky has a fifth child with an ex).
Nara Smith always had a taste for motherhood. The influencer—who shares kids Rumble, 6, Slim, 4, Whimsy, 2, and Fawnie, 12 months, with husband Lucky Blue Smith—defended her choice to start a family at an early age, calling it the “best decision.”
“I was 19 when I had my first and I had my last a year ago,” Nara—who welcomed her youngest on her 24th birthday—said on the Oct. 8 episode of the Aspire podcast. “I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom…. My dad, he had us at 45. He said, ‘I wish I would have had you earlier because [of] my energy.’ He had a transparent conversation with us about it, and I saw that and heard him.”
And it helped that she and Lucky—who’s also dad to daughter Gravity, 9, with ex Stormi Bree—were “on the same page about having kids early as well” when they started dating in 2019.
“It kind of just all slotted into place,” Nara continued, “and I couldn’t be more grateful because I don’t think kids hold you back.”
While the TikToker acknowledged that she was “a little too young to grasp” the financial situation when she started to have kids, Nara has no regrets about having four children in her early 20s.
“When I’m 40, they’ll be out of the house,” she quipped. “At the end of the day, to me, it doesn’t make a major difference in my career or what I’m doing.”
That’s not to say there weren’t any surprises in her motherhood journey. After giving birth to her second child in 2022, Nara admitted that it felt “very overwhelming” at times.
“We wanted six kids when we were dating,” Nara explained. “I was like, ‘I think I’m actually done after having two kids. This feels like a lot.'” But, according to Nara, her husband of six years “really wanted a third.”
“I have two siblings, so I was like, ‘You know what, I really like the number of three—so let’s have three,'” she continued. “And then our fourth baby was a surprise. She was not supposed to be here, but now she’s the most precious thing and I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”
As a self-proclaimed “workaholic,” Nara also had to learn how to ask for help in the last year amid daughter Whimsy’s battle with cancer.
“You just have to plan more and schedule more and outsource help if you need to,” she added. “It’s all just been figuring out what we’re comfortable with and also letting go of that guilt.”
“She was ‘a little too young to grasp’ the financial situation when she started to have kids”…this is what I keep coming back to with all of the tradwife influencing. They’re selling a hyper-conservative lifestyle to impressionable girls and young women, and the big, unspoken element is that Nara and Hannah Neeleman and all the rest of them wouldn’t have to shill so hard if their husbands were actually financially supporting their families. Take Nara: when Nara and Lucky got together, they supported themselves through modeling, and while Lucky was a big name, that doesn’t always translate to major money. Nara also had to take time off from modeling to pop out four babies in five years, you know? Nara has left enough breadcrumbs to indicate that her tradwife influencing made her the bigger breadwinner in their marriage, which I totally believe. I believe the same about that horrible Ballerina Farm couple too – as in, the tradwife shtick finally got these families into financial solvency.
Beyond the financial aspect, choice is choice. If some woman chooses to have four kids before the age of 25, so be it, that’s her business. I think “I want all of the kids out of the house by the time I’m 40” is a weird reason though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Sometimes I feel like a zoo animal staring out at humans in total incomprehension.
god, that is so true. Human behavior, particularly around whom our culture chooses to elevate and reward, is beyond baffling and ridiculous 😭
You really can’t separate these women from their Mormon upbringing. These choices were not made in a vacuum, and Mormon culture stresses the duty of women to marry young and procreate. That most of the famous “tradwives” are Mormon isn’t an accident.
Not defending her here, but she wasn’t raised Mormon. Which almost makes it worse, honestly.
No, she is not. 🤪
That is like saying Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Meghan are trad wives.
All intelligent women with agency and their own businesses.
Trad wives are shackled to their homes and live only for their husbands and children.
She is the breadwinner, with a career and independence in her business dealings.
Just celebrate and support her cookbook.
Well she claims she isn’t but her husband was raised Mormon and she’s posted in the past with the Book of Mormon visible sooooooo pretty Mormon leaning on my opinion.
Does Mormon automatically mean tradwife? I don’t know, but it seems that being the breadwinner and financially independent is the opposite of that.
Nah. My MiL had to be the breadwinner after her husband’s injury/early retirement. She turned her paychecks over to him and he made all financial decisions. He’d even brag about buying her a gift (with HER money). Not Mormons. Fundies. Their holy book doesn’t say women shouldn’t earn an income. It says women should be obedient and submit.
But aren’t all the tradwives on social media arguably making an income by promoting a certain lifestyle? It’s really not incompatible for religious people to do the opposite of whatever they’re espousing. On the contrary, the hypocrisy is pretty typical.
In fact, hypocrisy is a prerequisite and necessary condition of being a religious zealot.
They are selling the trad wife lifestyle, whether they believe in it or not. Its like conservative female politicians or newscaster, who make good money telling other women that women shouldn’t be breadwinners or be given equal opportunity in the workplace. And thatd EVEN WORSE, IMHO, because they dont even believe the garbage they’re selling and getting rich from.
She’s a tradwife.
She used to hashtag her early posts with #tradwife.
The point isn’t that she is actually what she’s selling. The point is that she’s selling something that’s harmful to other girls / young women without her money and fame and support.
There is no right or wrong age to have kids and I understand her motivation to have them young based on her dad’s comments. My mom had me at 37 and she always posed it as “you guys kept me young” so I wasn’t scared to wait until I was in my 30’s and my marriage and career felt more stable to have kids. Any age will have its benefits and its drawbacks. The thing with having kids at 19 or early 20’s is that most women are not financially independent yet unless they have family money. It’s pretty well established by now how women can become trapped in abusive or unhappy marriages because of the kids and because they don’t have the financial means to leave so its great when the whole tradwife thing works out but really harmful when it doesn’t.
Ironic that there is another post today about Hillary Swank’s delightful news that she is expecting at 52!
“Out of the house by the time I’m forty?” In this economy?
Had my one and only Kiddo at 19. He’s “out of the house” but not really. He still gets Mom (me) to help him out with groceries, little things (I do NOT clean for him, but I will supervise if needed lol). In this economy, even with his stable job and tiny apartment, I find they still need help as things like grocery prices rise but wages stay stagnant. (He knows how to budget and follows it…mostly lol….but the “pricey” things in a grocery store tend to be the non processed foods, fruits, veg, etc that I buy for him)
Every time I read of “trad wives” I go back to Yesteryear. That book was such a trip and I still can’t stop thinking about it. For all of the kids of influencers, I wonder when protections will be passed like the Coogan Law for child actors in the 1930s. It’s criminal what people are allowed to post and are those kids seeing any of the money?
Are young girls really that impressionable though? Girls minds develop quickly and their awareness of the world along with it because they have to. Some girls are being told these days that their future is as baby incubators, but most girls still see a fuller life ahead for themselves.
As for having babies young, if you can afford it there are certainly advantages to having youth and energy as a parent. My mom was an empty nester at 40, returned to school, and spent the next 30 years living her real life. (No I don’t care that being a mom wasn’t fulfilling for her. I always knew it and I’m happy for who she is now.)
I just can’t with those kids’ names. What the actual hell.
This was my reaction! OK, she had her kids really young. But she is able to support them so whatever. It’s not my business. And her kids’ names are not my business either. BUT for pete’s sake. Those names are so unserious. Like, you don’t have to call your kid Gladys or Arthur but a name should be able to segue into adulthood with a semblance of dignity. Yeesh.
It seems to be generational lol. The dad, Lucky Blue…that’s his ACTUAL name I think lol.
Old mom here. I was 40 when my kid was 1. Do not regret one bit. One thing an old mom/parents will do is not pick out ridiculous names.
I have friends who were young moms and it’s beautiful to see them enjoying their young adult children now that we are all middle aged (or older). When I was a teenager, I assumed I’d be a young mom, too. However, I am an old mom and I’m incredibly glad I made that choice (and had that cgoice to make). While my friends were starting their mothering journeys, I took the time to travel, to learn more about myself, to get some fucking therapy and to develop an awareness of the type of mother I wanted to be (beyond “young”). I am absolutely certain that I am a better mother for having waited to make people.
Nara’s brain isn’t even fully developed yet. A lot of her interview comments and online activity comes across as someone who hasn’t had a lot of time or space for introspection around her life and choices. She’s just doing it and figuring things out (plus she has a health condition and so did/does her child) and now she’s too busy making money and caring for her family basically, dealing with what’s in front of her now … which isn’t all that different from being a young mom with less money.
I think all women should be able to do what they want. Have a ton of kids and work a side hustle on YouTube? Ok. Have no kids and work a full time job that you love or even one that just provides a living? Ok. What I think is wrong is judging women for making choices we ourselves wouldn’t make. Also it is just as ok to promote whatever lifestyle you enjoy. Most kids don’t listen to adults when it comes to making their own life choices anyway. If they did my daughters would have made their own life same choices I did. And they did not.
I’m sorry but this is naïve as hell. The lifestyle that tradwives promote is not harmless. Sociological and media analyses show that a significant portion of the tradwife/homesteading movement overlaps with alt-right, anti-feminist, and white nationalist rhetoric. The strict biological essentialism these women often espouse marginalizes the LGBTQ community and women who want careers.
Saying “my kid does what she wants” does not somehow absolve these women of the dangerous and arguably prejudiced views they hold and the personal responsibility inherit in a large online platform. They’re called “influencers” for a reason.
Man, I really wish people would start to understand the concept of hiding the broccoli in the mac n’ cheese. Young women are drawn to other attractive young women who are selling a glossy lifestyle, fall down the rabbit hole, and come out of it with conservative views that are often rooted in bigotry. There is a thruway there that the Right has always understood that seems lost on some liberals.
Thank you, Kitten.
I remember an article in the SF Chronicle about 10 years ago, pre-pandemic, that discussed how tech men thought about feminism. I assumed that the dudes were young, and so they must be modern about their thinking. The men I knew in SF seemed supportive of women’s rights, but the survey showed that over half of the millennial men surveyed resented that their mothers worked when they were children, and the men who who products of divorce tended to believe that their fathers suffered from their mother’s independence, and they wanted to have wives who either didn’t work or who worked at less important jobs than these men had. It blew my mind. I was dumbstruck. They had not nuance about the state of women in the world: they wanted women who stayed home and cooked and cleaned. My husband back then, who does tech, couldn’t believe it. Now he says that these young dudes are scary, lol.
Nope. Choice feminism is a scam. We do not have to support every choice that every woman makes. Also, being the primary breadwinner of your family by promoting the concept that women should stay at home and watch their children while their husband makes the money is such an oxymoron that it should be listed as an example under that dictionary definition.
The sociocultural underpinnings of the cultural “rise” of tradwives are simply the regressive politics of our current dystopia, in which politicians are dead set on stripping women of all human rights. Anyone who thinks they are immune to cultural forces and are making their own choices in a vacuum is simply uninformed. Reminds me of growing up in the 2000s when it was culturally acceptable for young girls to think that they didn’t have to identify as feminists bc it was “gross” – with little to no understanding that our rights to obtain birth control and open credit cards under our own names (not our husband’s) were directly thanks to the feminist movements of the 60s & 70s. Tradwives are shilling for their own subjugation – as they say, those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.
I find it reprehensible. Then again, I’m a lesbian who went to medical school and am a practicing physician – and am a fantastic cook and baker, party host, keep a beautiful home, and will be a wonderful working mom to kids should I ever choose to start a family. Not exactly the target audience for tradwife content. I generally respect other women’s choices as long as they are not actively preaching for my rights to be taken away. Even so, should they walk though my hospital’s doors, I will treat them with the same high standard of care availed to all of my patients — and statistically speaking, they’ll likely have better outcomes than if treated by a male physician. Now that wouldn’t be possible if my place were in the home, pregnant and barefoot, would it?
I was a young mother and had to deal with people’s judgment. But now I’m 40 and one child is out of the house, two are teenagers who don’t need a babysitter and the “baby” is eight. I love having a bit more independence and I don’t understand why knowing they’ll be grown and flown or at least self sufficient by the time I turned 40 is “weird.” Just seems like another reason to judge people who didn’t do things the “right” way.
Are you sure that they will be ‘grown and flown’ by the time you (or any other woman) are 40, especially in this economy? Children are living at home longer, often with a partner and one or two children in order to save money. Often the ‘young’ mother is now taking care of her grandchildren instead of being free to do what she wants to do.
These aren’t really trad wives because they aren’t staying at home taking care of the house and children while the man works. They are out there working to promote a lifestyle that they don’t follow.
Is she divorced yet? She seems to be floundering. Big time.
Four kids is too many. The resource usage and environmental damage each western person causes is tremendous.
I wonder what we would all do if we lived in a society that did not force people to choose, as Susan Faludi brilliantly observed, “between professional success and personal fulfilment” ….like, we still have in the US (which I left almost 20 years ago) no federal law on family leave or even maternity leave. No guaranteed healthcare coverage. Schools are patchy and funded by property taxes so good neighbourhoods get good schools and poor neighbourhoods get worse schools. Gun laws, schools, aaaaaaaaaaah. In this dystopian landscape, lots of women are delaying parenthood because they want to be financially stable first. They are freezing eggs. Which is great, it means you can square the circle. Those are choices, and they are empowering. But most healthy societies want to empower people to choose parenthood, much as you would empower them to choose marriage, or higher education, or employment, in that it’s a win-win. People are fulfilled and society is stabilised. But that requires social policies that support women. We don’t have them.
Naming your kids Rumble, Slim, Whimsy, and Fawnie tells me these 2 are boring AF and trying to convince everyone they’re interesting.
She might be selling the tradwife lifestyle, but she isn’t herself living it, so she’s correct in rejecting the label for herself.
The Neelmans come from wealthy families. Their solvency probably doesn’t depend on Hannah‘s trad wife schtick
At 40 she will be on family No. 2 or 3.
All the trad wives and trad couples who’ve blown up were already in a position where money was not really any issue. Ballerina Farm girl is married to the son of the founder of JetBlue.
@Kitten and @Cristina are absolutely right. This tradwife lifestyle is hypocritical (bcause the famous one have their own incone) and harmful to women. She says she isn’t because she wants to sell her cookbook to other women. Like actors who don’t want to talk politics. Hope the press run is done and I never have to hear from her again.