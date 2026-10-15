Nara Smith on having four kids before she turned 25: ‘I didn’t want to be an old mom’

Nara Smith is 25 years old, a mother of four, and wife to Lucky Blue Smith. They’re both models, although Nara is now known for her tradwife content. Don’t you dare call her a tradwife though! She rejects that label, even though that’s exactly what she is and what she’s promoting to girls and women. Nara is currently promoting a cookbook, apparently, which is why she’s been giving so many interviews this month. She spoke to the Aspire podcast about young-motherhood and how they decided to stop at four kids (although Lucky has a fifth child with an ex).

Nara Smith always had a taste for motherhood. The influencer—who shares kids Rumble, 6, Slim, 4, Whimsy, 2, and Fawnie, 12 months, with husband Lucky Blue Smith—defended her choice to start a family at an early age, calling it the “best decision.”

“I was 19 when I had my first and I had my last a year ago,” Nara—who welcomed her youngest on her 24th birthday—said on the Oct. 8 episode of the Aspire podcast. “I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom…. My dad, he had us at 45. He said, ‘I wish I would have had you earlier because [of] my energy.’ He had a transparent conversation with us about it, and I saw that and heard him.”

And it helped that she and Lucky—who’s also dad to daughter Gravity, 9, with ex Stormi Bree—were “on the same page about having kids early as well” when they started dating in 2019.

“It kind of just all slotted into place,” Nara continued, “and I couldn’t be more grateful because I don’t think kids hold you back.”

While the TikToker acknowledged that she was “a little too young to grasp” the financial situation when she started to have kids, Nara has no regrets about having four children in her early 20s.

“When I’m 40, they’ll be out of the house,” she quipped. “At the end of the day, to me, it doesn’t make a major difference in my career or what I’m doing.”

That’s not to say there weren’t any surprises in her motherhood journey. After giving birth to her second child in 2022, Nara admitted that it felt “very overwhelming” at times.

“We wanted six kids when we were dating,” Nara explained. “I was like, ‘I think I’m actually done after having two kids. This feels like a lot.'” But, according to Nara, her husband of six years “really wanted a third.”

“I have two siblings, so I was like, ‘You know what, I really like the number of three—so let’s have three,'” she continued. “And then our fourth baby was a surprise. She was not supposed to be here, but now she’s the most precious thing and I couldn’t imagine my life without her.”

As a self-proclaimed “workaholic,” Nara also had to learn how to ask for help in the last year amid daughter Whimsy’s battle with cancer.

“You just have to plan more and schedule more and outsource help if you need to,” she added. “It’s all just been figuring out what we’re comfortable with and also letting go of that guilt.”