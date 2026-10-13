Joe Manganiello responded to Sofia Vergara’s ‘narcissistic men’ Instagram repost

When Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara split in 2023, I pretty much took her side. That was well before we knew that Joe had significant health issues, and back then, I believed that Sofia wanted out of the marriage because she was in her early 50s and in no mood to be a mother again, while Joe wanted fatherhood. Like, I believed that was the root of their divorce and I defended Sofia’s right to stand her ground and not have motherhood foisted upon her. Now that Joe has written a memoir and is seemingly setting the record straight about his marriage, I don’t know where to come down. Joe paints a portrait of Sofia as cruel, uncaring and unsupportive as an autoimmune disorder ravaged his health. I think it’s possible that Sofia tapped out of being a caretaker to an ill husband at some point. I also think it’s possible that Joe is twisting certain stories to make Sofia the bad guy.

Well, over the weekend, Sofia’s son Manolo posted an Instagram Story about narcissistic men versus “normal men.” Sofia reposted it on her IG. I’m including the post below. It just so happened that Joe appeared on CBS Mornings on Monday, and Gayle King asked him directly about all of this:

Joe Manganiello is addressing recent rumors stemming from a social media post. The actor appeared on CBS Mornings on Monday, Oct. 12, to promote his memoir Bloodlines about his near-fatal autoimmune disorder, when Gayle King asked him about a recent Instagram Story from his ex-wife Sofía Vergara. The Modern Family alum, 54, had reposted a chart to Instagram comparing the behavior of a “good man” to a “narcissistic man.” It was originally shared by her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 35. Under the chart were the words, “Remember kids, when dealing with a narcissist, it doesn’t matter how much you do for them, because they will resent you for it and nothing will ever be enough, and they’ll always somehow try to paint you as the bad guy.” Referencing Vergara’s post, King said to Manganiello: “Her son posted a thing about, ‘This is what happens when you deal with a narcissistic man,’ and she has liked that post. They appear to be saying that basically, it’s terrible what happened to you but the bottom line is that you’re a narcissist. What do you say to that?” Manganiello, 49, replied: “Well, I think anybody who said that should read the book first and understand what the book is actually about because it’s not about that. It’s about the suffering I went through.” Bloodlines, he said, is about “survival and it’s also about hope.“

[From People]

Yeah, I’m still going back-and-forth. You have to understand, Sofia Vergara became America’s Sweetheart during Modern Family’s run – she was the highest-paid woman on television at the time, and she became a household name with a huge following. People absolutely love her, and I do feel like Joe is really trying to tarnish her crown and/or take her down several pegs. Like, that’s absolutely an element here, even if his stories are completely true. Is that narcissism? I feel like narcissism is becoming a catch-all armchair diagnosis for a lot of more complicated issues. Incidentally, I’d still like clarity on the Bubbles issue, because Sofia said for years that Bubbles was her dog and Joe completely destroyed that story.

Joe Manganiello opens up to @GayleKing about how his life-threatening health battle affected his marriage to ex-wife Sofía Vergara, including a moment he writes about in his memoir, when he says she refused to give him a hug. The actor also responds to criticism from Vergara’s son, who appeared to call him a narcissist, saying people should “read the book first.” — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 12, 2026